Brian McGrory: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Boston Globe is investigating public accusations on social media of “an inappropriate text exchange” between Globe editor Brian McGrory and former Boston.com editor Hilary Sargent, according to a personal memo sent to employees of the newsroom Wednesday.

McGrory responded to the allegations in a note to staff on Wednesday, claiming that he did not recall the exchange. However, McGrory told the Globe’s owners that they should try to retrieve the texts “by whatever means possible,” according to the Boston Globe. He said he and Sargent had dated many years ago, when, he said, they did not work together.

“I cannot think of a time, not one, when I treated any female colleague with anything but respect,” McGrory said in the letter. “I have never faced any sort of complaint, formal or informal, whether as a manager or not.”

1. Sargent Posted a Screenshot of a Text Exchange, Allegedly from a Superior, Asking Sargent what she Wears when Writing

Sargent was a writer and editor at the Globe-owned website Boston.com from 2014 to 2016. Although McGrory claims the two dated for some time before they worked together, Sargent claims the text came from “someone who was powerful,” indicating that the message was sent from a superior at the time. Earlier this week, she posted on her Twitter account a screen-grab of a text exchange in which one of the parties asks the other, “What do you generally wear when you write?” Sargent accused of McGrory of the text and wrote on Twitter: “If you’ve ever been sent a sext-type text from someone who was powerful enough that you felt you couldn’t do anything (other than panic/shake your head/cry), you’re not alone. The more we tweet these, the less they’ll send them.” Although Sargent attributed the text to McGrory, the screenshot did not indicate the date the text exchange took place, the names of the people corresponding, or the numbers of the participants. In McGrory’s letter, he said he has “asked Hilary to provide the date and a more complete version of the exchange. She has not addressed my request.” It never occurs to men like @GlobeMcGrory (see text) that maybe we actually *are* looking for advice about WRITING, that maybe we don't want to be asked what we are wearing while we write, that maybe we want to work, to be journalists. https://t.co/bpA95Mkp5U — 𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝕤𝕒𝕣𝕘𝕖𝕟𝕥 (@lilsarg) May 21, 2018 “I can’t believe I have to write these words, but I have never harassed Hilary Sargent or any other women at the Globe or anywhere else – ever,” his statement read. “I don’t believe I have ever acted inappropriately with anyone at this company.” He addressed the fact that he and Sargent occasionally exchanged text messages, but continues to claim that they were innocent in nature: “Months after Hilary left boston.com, we would sometimes exchange text messages that included the kind of personal banter of two people very familiar with each other. I regret that very much for reasons that go far beyond the Globe.”

2. McGrory Vehemently Denies the Allegations, Defending his Record of Hiring and Promoting Women in the Newsroom and Seeking Equal Pay for Women

McGrory denies the allegations, claiming in his letter that he has spent his life hiring and promoting women in the newsroom, seeking equal pay for women and treating every woman he encountered at the Globe with respect and decency. He says he has never faced any sort of complaint, “formal or informal, whether as a manager or not.”

“I have consistently put women in leadership positions, such that newsroom management is split equally by gender, with talented women holding many of the most pivotal jobs – managing editor, news editor, innovations editor, Spotlight editor, just to name a few,” his letter stated. “I devoted myself to the issue of gender pay equity from the first months that I took this position, and I’m proud to say that in key categories in the newsroom, we have achieved it.”

McGrory also talks about making tough decisions that have affected women in the newsroom, claiming that he has always tried to address the issues with a “basic sense of decency.”

He ends the letter complimenting Sargent despite the allegations against him, saying that he has always been fond of Sargent both personally and professionally.

“I have no desire to argue with Hilary Sargent, publicly or privately. In fact, I very much respect her abilities as a journalist. But I do think that it’s important to have the broader context known.”

3. McGrory, a 27-year Boston Globe Journalist, has won Numerous Awards for his Work, was a White House Correspondent During the Clinton Administration, and has Authored Four Books

McGrory has been the editor of The Boston Globe for 27-years. According to his bio on the Boston Globe staff list, he was previously a Metro columnist and associate editor. McGrory was also the Globe’s White House correspondent during the Clinton administration.

“Born and raised in Boston and the region, he has also worked as the Globe’s Metro editor, White House reporter, national reporter, general assignment reporter, and suburban reporter.”

According to Poynter, after being appointed as the editor for the Boston Globe, McGrory released a statement stating “what I want is more digging, more narrative journalism, more reporting that holds people accountable and more enterprise stories on the front page.”

I loved everything about this amazing place — including leaving it for a stunning new newsroom in downtown Boston. pic.twitter.com/y6M1N4FgVe — Brian McGrory (@GlobeMcGrory) June 22, 2017

McGrory was a paperboy for the Globe, according to the New York Times, whose parent company also owns the Globe. According to Poynter, Globe publisher Chris Mayer praised McGrory’s ability to “inspire the talent and attracting and retaining the talent.”

According to Poynter, McGrory said working at a newspaper is “the only thing I ever wanted to do, and oddly enough the only place I ever wanted to do it was at the Boston Globe.”

McGrory has won the Scripps-Howard award for commentary and the Sigma Delta Chi award for general column writing in 2011, according to the bio. McGrory has authored four published novels and a memoir about his family’s pet rooster. He went to college at Bates College in Maine and worked for the Patriot Ledger in Quincy, the New Haven Register in Connecticut.

4. The Newsroom was Considered a “Boys Club,” During McGrory’s Time Managing, & He Was Also Accused of Withholding Names of Globe Employees Suspected of Sexual Harassment

According to WGBH, McGrory was criticized in December 2017 when the paper initially “refused to name one of its own reporters accused of sexual harassment because McGrory said the charges did not rise to a level where naming would be appropriate.”

After the newspaper finally named the reporter, McGrory released a statement indicating that he failed to take into consideration the credibility of the Globe.

“While our discussions on the O’Sullivan matter were mostly focused on proof, fairness, and spectrums of misconduct, there’s now a fairly obvious realization that I didn’t focus enough on another very important factor: the Globe’s institutional credibility,” he wrote.

The story, written in December 2017, quoted McGrory as telling the newsroom, “Yes, we’re well aware that by withholding the identity of the reporter involved, we’ll be accused of a double-standard by people and organizations that are not privy to all the facts. I can live with that far more easily than I can live with the thought of sacrificing our values to slake the thirst of this moment.”

Linda Henry, the Globe managing director at the time, said in that story that the newsroom “had become a boys’ club” and the story reports that management changes were made.

