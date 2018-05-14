Christina Nappo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Florida certified nursing assistant Christina Nappo, 51, was arrested and charged with sexually molesting an aged and disabled female patient she was caring for using a shower head.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s office charged Nappo with a felony for lewd and lascivious sexual contact with an elderly or disabled person not able to consent.

Nappo was arrested May 13 and bonded out of the Land O’ Lakes (Florida) jail a few hours afterward.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Said Nappo Was ‘Teaching’ Another Nursing Assistant How to ‘Clean’ the Brain-Damaged, Elderly Disabled Patient With Water Pressure From a Shower Head Until She ‘Moaned’

According to the arrest report provided to Heavy by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, an “elderly disabled female with serious brain trauma and the mentality of a 10-year-old” was in Nappo’s care. The arrest report states that Nappo was instructing another certified nursing assistant on how to “clean” the woman. The arrest report, which is graphic be forewarned, reads that Nappo used “a shower head to stimulate the vaginal area with water pressure until the victim was heard moaning.”

The Sheriff’s department says that Nappo, “being a CNA did reasonably know the victim did either lack the capacity to consent or failed to give consent.”

Authorities said that Nappo used the water pressure from the shower head on the disabled female patient’s vagina “while teaching another CNA how to clean the victim.”

Nappo told the other nursing assistant, “the witness to spray the defendant vaginal area until she moaned.” Nappo said she was “teaching the witness how to do it right when she was not around …”

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nappo, took her to the Land O Lakes jail and five hours later, Nappo made the $5,000 bond and was released.

2. Christina Nappo, Originally from Buffalo, New York, Lives in Hudson, Florida & is a Certified Nurses Aide

Nappo, who goes by Christina Frost Nappo on Facebook, is a Buffalo, New York native and lives in Hudson, Florida. According to her social media, Nappo attends Marchman Technical College, part of the Pasco County School district, with a graduation date of 2026 and is certified as a CNA but also includes certifications as a Medical Administrative Assistant, an ECG Aide/Monitor Tech, a National Certified Patient Care Technician and Phlebotomy certified.

The college does offer each of these certifications but it’s unclear if she has a certificate in each.

Nappo says she is a Certified Nurses Aide for Consulate Health Care.

3. Nappo’s Facebook Page Says She Works For ‘Assisting Hands Home Care.’

Assisting Hands Home Care provides “in-home personal care, medication reminders, meal preparation, companionship and case management services to seniors and others needing non-medical assistance” including personal care like “bathing and grooming.”

The service also provides non-nursing related functions including meal preparation, light cleaning laundry, companionship, transportation, shopping, errands, visiting, and games. The service also provides case management, medication management, Alzheimer care, home safety evaluations, video monitoring, medical alert system, and fall risk assessment.

4. In Florida, Felony Molestation of a Elderly or Disabled Adult Could Bring a 5-Year Prison Term

Under Florida law, “lewd or lascivious” or “sexual activity” offenses committed on an elderly person or disabled person or “sexual activity” means the oral, anal, or vaginal penetration by, or union with, the sexual organ of another or the anal or vaginal penetration of another by any other object; however, sexual activity does not include an act done for a bona fide medical purpose. Police did not deem Nappo’s actions for a bona fide medical purpose.

“Lewd or lascivious battery upon an elderly person or disabled person” occurs when a person encourages, forces, or entices an elderly person or disabled person to engage in (among others scenarios) any other act involving sexual activity, when the person knows or reasonably should know that the elderly person or disabled person either lacks the capacity to consent or fails to give consent,” the law reads.

Lacks ‘capacity to consent’ by law means an impairment by reason of mental illness, developmental disability, organic brain disorder, physical illness or disability …that causes an elderly person or disabled adult to lack sufficient understanding or capacity to make or communicate reasonable decisions concerning the elderly person’s or disabled adult’s person …”

It’s a ‘Level 6’ crime under the Florida Criminal Punishment Code and is punishable up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

5. Reaction in the Community is Both Shock & Outrage &

Reaction on the WFLA news Facebook page story on Nappo, some of which is not printable, was overwhelmingly filled with horror and disgust:

“I gasped as i read this unbelievable event.”

“Predator. She is clearly very ill and devious. So sorry for the victim… I hope the victim receives a huge settlement and lots of amazing top-notch care for the rest of her days.”

“I hope the patient’s family is involved and providing love and support to their elderly parent! So Rude!!! Glad they caught her!!”

“Shocking. How the hell did she get a job in the first place?”