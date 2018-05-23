Clinton Street: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Clinton Street, a 30-year-old Alabama-raised man in property management, was identified as the homicide victim whose death set off a chain reaction that culminated in a major standoff in Panama City, Florida with the suspect.

Kevin Holroyd was later named as the active shooter who fired multiple rounds at law enforcement officers during a tense and lengthy standoff at an apartment building in Panama City, Florida. Holroyd is now dead, authorities say; he was wanted in the Walton County murder of Street.

Kevin Robert Holroyd, 49, fired multiple rounds from an elevated position at law enforcement officers, some of whom were pinned down by the gunfire. Some citizens captured video of the intense scene, which you can watch later in this article. Be aware that the language is graphic.

Here’s what you need to know:

2. Clinton Street Was Engaged to Holroyd’s Ex Wife, Reports Say

It appears there was a domestic motive for the homicide. “Clinton Street was engaged to marry Hulroyd’s ex-wife,” reported WKRG-TV. Holroyd was married to Sirirat Pongprasert in 2009, according to their Florida marriage license. Her birthplace was listed as Thailand. She was born in 1985, and he was born in 1968, so Holroyd was substantially older. Clinton Street was Facebook friends with Pongprasert, who goes by the name “Siri.”

She wrote on her Facebook page the day before the murder, “I choose to be kind because it makes me happy. But I will defend my boundaries and my loved ones without hesitation. Make no mistake: I am fierce.”

“She conquered her demons and wore her scars like wings” 💛🧡💛🧡💛” she wrote in a post on Facebook about relationships.

Authorities developed a suspect quickly after the homicide was discovered: Kevin Robert Holroyd. According to the Walton County Sheriff, “Victim in shooting death on White Heron Drive is identified as Clinton Street, 30. Situation in Bay County is still active. Incidents are confirmed as related.” Authorities have not yet released a motive nor confirmed how Holroyd knew Street.

Walton County authorities said of the homicide: “We got a 911 call and it looked, you know a little bit like a burglary in progress but, it turned out that it’s domestic related. So, we think the parties knew each other.” He was shot multiple times.

2. Street Was From Alabama & Managed Properties

On his Facebook page, Clinton Street said he was in “Sales, Management, Operations at Destiny Beach Properties” and “Studied Business marketing at UAB – The University of Alabama at Birmingham” as well as “Studied Psychology at UAB.”

UPDATE: Victim in shooting death on White Heron Drive is identified as Clinton Street, 30. Situation in Bay County is still active. Incidents are confirmed as related. @weartv @WJHG_TV @WMBBTV @nwfdailynews @The_News_Herald @WZEPAM1460 pic.twitter.com/YYA1ME1d0g — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 22, 2018

Sheriff Ford said the entire situation unfolded around 9 a.m. on May 22, 2018. Shortly before 9 a.m., “authorities responded to a homicide and developed a suspect,” he said. They started working with Panama City police and local sheriff’s officials and found Holroyd’s vehicle. That’s when the standoff erupted.

The homicide occurred in Walton County, Florida.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH: WCSO is investigating a suspicious death on White Heron Drive in Santa Rosa Beach. PIO is on scene. Reporters are asked to stage and wait for press briefing. @weartv @WMBBTV @WJHG_TV @nwfdailynews @WZEPAM1460 #BREAKING #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/lsuUkK836o — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 22, 2018

Florida court records show that Kevin Holroyd was recently evicted from Briarwood Apartments. The December 2017 filing was still pending. He also had minor traffic cases in Bay County, Florida.

“Holroyd has a criminal record including disorderly conduct and a felony record with the department of corrections,” reported WKRG-TV.

He doesn’t come up in the Walton County court records database.

3. One Friend Mourned Clinton Street as Her ‘Fishing Buddy’

Friends posted tributes to Clinton Street, the homicide victim. “Rest in peace, Clinton, God needed a fishing buddy,” wrote one woman.

Videos captured the tense scene. You can watch one below. Be aware that the language is graphic.

Here’s another video:

According to Bay District Schools, “Law enforcement officers are on site at St. Andrew School and Lucille Moore Elementary. Both schools are on lockdown as a precaution at this time while law enforcement deals with a disturbance in a nearby neighborhood. All students are safe and there is no cause for alarm.”

4. Holroyd Fired at Officers From an Elevated Position With a Rifle

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, and Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin will be doing a press briefing at Regions Bank on 13rd at 5pm. @BayCountySO @weartv @WMBBTV @WTVYNews4 @WJHG_TV pic.twitter.com/6BxgbEzGR8 — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 22, 2018

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said in a news conference that authorities faced a nightmare scenario at the Panama City apartment, but, thankfully, no further people were wounded.

“We are very blessed today. This was every law enforcement officer’s worst nightmare today. We were facing gunfire from an elevated target. Multiple rounds fired toward officers,” Ford said.

As officers approached the apartment after investigating a homicide, “multiple shots were fired from a rifle from the second floor of the apartment,” said Ford, adding that rounds came from both the back and front of the apartment.

“There were many rounds that were fired at officers,” he said, adding that some officers were “pinned down” behind their vehicles while “taking numerous rounds from the subject.” Other units arrived, including an armored vehicle, which was used to rescue the officers. The SWAT teams were then used. A massive law enforcement response ensued.

“Those vehicles save the day in this kind of situation,” said Ford of the armored vehicles. There was a volley of gunfire, and then there was no further contact with the suspect.

Authorities said an “elevated shooter with a rifle” was the “toughest situation you can face.” They referred to the responding law enforcement officers as “absolute heroes.”

5. Holroyd ‘Boobytrapped’ the Apartment, Authorities Say & He Posted on Facebook About Globalists & the National Anthem

Closer to the scene. Active shooting suspect Kevin Holroyd dead at Beck Ave and 21st street in Panama City. @WKRG pic.twitter.com/6XeFr3k2BT — Cody Long (@WKRGCodyLong) May 22, 2018

Kolroyd shared a rambling statement on Facebook in 2017. “I read this today on another FB POST and thought it was a good point. It speaks to the issue of disrespectful kneeling during the national anthem…borrowed…Please re-post!” he posted.

“There’s a bigger picture most people aren’t understanding about this whole kneeling thing. The goal of the globalists is the dismantling of our American heritage, and thereby the destruction of our identity as a nation. Removing historical statues is the beginning. Removing the flag and the anthem is next. Ultimately the goal is to remove the constitution. If we keep giving in and continue to accept the dismantling of our culture and the removal of our heritage, then we become what the globalists want… A 3rd world country prime for socialist/communist control. This tactic isn’t new. It has been their game plan for a long time. There are many writings explaining this movement. We are seeing it unfold before our eyes. It’s deeper than what you see on the surface. No matter how tired you are of listening to the back and forth about the flag and our anthem, you mustn’t grow weary. Don’t allow yourself to get to the point where you say ‘Just stop playing the anthem at sporting events’ so we can get back to football. NOT FIGHTING THEM UPFRONT is why we’re here in the first place.”

In March, he posted a graphic that read “Since Parkland, 118 teens have died from DWI. Wake me up when you organize a march.” The status under the shared graphic, which he shared but didn’t write said, “Liberals would NEVER rally against booze and drugs. But the NR is public enemy #1.”

Holroyd also shared a graphic that read, “SHARE if you think taking care of our homeless veterans Is more important than a military parade for Donald Trump, a five-time draft dodger who is under investigation for treason.”

He posted many photos with children, including on trampolines. Holroyd also shared a post on Facebook from a page called The New Resistance about Muslim men supposedly spitting on a white man in an elevator. That post reads, “When three men cornered a ‘white boy’ in an elevator, they likely figured that he would be an easy target, simply because of the fact that he was outnumbered. However, after purportedly deciding to spit on the man, they were smacked with a brutal dose of karma. The thugs ultimately realized what a big mistake they had made by attacking the lone white man, but by that time, it was already far too late.”

A smell of gas soon emanated from the apartment. “He had boobytrapped the residence with a large amount of gasoline in the apartment he was attempting to light a fire,” said Ford. “The apartment was barricaded.”

The sheriff added that a female citizen was in stable condition after being hit by gunfire while exiting her apartment. Others were trapped in their apartments during the situation.

Eventually, the armored vehicles penetrated the front window of the residence, and robots were placed in the residence to locate the subject, and he was found deceased inside the residence. Authorities have not yet revealed whether they believe Holroyd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.