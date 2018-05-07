Daniel Duignam: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daniel Duignam, a Temple University student who was found shot to death in an off-campus apartment, was a high school athlete remembered for his enthusiasm and politeness.

Known as “Danny Duignam,” the Temple junior was found dead on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Duignam, 21, was a third-year business student from Tatamy in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, according to a letter from Temple’s president. The motive for the slaying remains unclear, and a suspect has not been announced by authorities.

Philadelphia police revealed that there was no sign of forced entry but there were signs of a struggle, and the “house was ransacked,” according to Philly.com. Duignam lived on the first floor. Temple is a public university located in Philadelphia.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Daniel Played Basketball in High School & Was Remembered as a ‘Fine Young Man’

It is with great sadness and utter disbelief having lost a member of the Blue Eagle Basketball family at such a young age. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Duignam family.#Degs #Alwayssmiling#blueeagleforever

Coach Arndt & Staff pic.twitter.com/7fYI3cimHj — Nazareth Basketball (@NAZhoops) May 6, 2018

On Facebook, Daniel went by the name Danny and wrote that he studied at Temple University, went to Nazareth Area High School, lived in Tatamy, Pennsylvania, and was single. His photos focused on hanging out with friends and sports. At Nazareth, Duignam played “basketball, as well as track and field,” according to Lehigh Valley Live.

Ken Termini, his coach at Nazareth, wrote on Facebook, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear of Danny Duignam’s passing. He was a fine young man from a fantastic family. I had the pleasure of coaching him while I was at Nazareth. You couldn’t find a nicer or more polite kid. So sad and senseless….” Another man who knew him responded on the comment thread, “Great Kid, amazing family.”

In the Zone, a sports training facility in Bath, Pennsylvania, posted a tribute to Duignam on its Facebook page, saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Danny Duignam. Danny played AAU basketball for years at In the Zone, was a regular at camps and clinics and frequently came in to shoot around with his Dad and Grandpa. He was such a good kid. My heart goes out to his family.”

A woman responded on the comment thread: “I remember his great energy and enthusiasm on and off the court. 💔”

2. Duignam Was Studying Risk Management & Insurance at Temple

According to his LinkedIn page, Duignam was a junior who was pursuing his degree in risk management and insurance. He began studying at the university in 2015 and was due to graduate in 2019.

Under “Activities and Societies,” he listed Gamma Iota Sigma and Association for Information Systems. He listed knowledge in database programs like Excel and soft skills like “teamwork.”

3. Duignam Was Shot Three Times in What Police Do Not Believe Is a Random Shooting

The letter from the university’s president provides some details of how Duignam met his tragic end. He was found dead “just before 10 p.m. Saturday in his off-campus apartment on the 1700 block of Diamond Street. It appears Daniel died from gunshot wounds,” the president wrote.

“Temple University Police and Philadelphia Police are investigating. While there are many questions yet to be answered, they do not believe that this was a random act. Temple University will enhance patrols in the areas surrounding campus as the investigation moves forward.”

The president added: “The death of a member of Temple University’s community takes an enormous emotional toll on all of us. That is especially true amid the stress that occurs during finals and the close of the academic year.”

NBC10 reported that Duignam was shot three times “to the stomach, right arm and face.” A neighbor told the television station that she didn’t hear anything that night, making it possible Duignam knew the shooter. This has not been verified by authorities, however.

4. Duignam’s Grandfather Served as a Local Mayor

Duignam’s family is well known in Tatamy Borough, a small community located in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylania. His grandfather was the community’s mayor.

“Mayor Chris here. I am beyond heartbroken to let you know that one of our own has fallen to a senseless tragedy. Dan was the grandson of former Mayor Luke Duignam. I cannot imagine their pain and sadness,” Tatamy’s current Mayor, Chris Moren, wrote on the Borough’s Facebook page.

“Please keep the Duignam family in your thoughts as they are now having to deal with the unimaginable. Additional information, to include any arrangements will be provided as we learn about them.”

5. Tributes Flooded Social Media for the Family & Danny Duignam

Many people offered tributes to Danny and prayers for his family. Such comments flooded the Tatamy Borough Facebook page.

“A terrible tragedy. The Duignam’s are such a wonderful family. So sad for the entire family and especially for this young man who had his whole life ahead of him. RIP Dan Duignam,” wrote one man on Facebook.

A woman wrote: “So very sorry. There are no words to comfort such sadness! You are in our prayers!”