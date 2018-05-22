Dawnta Harris: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Baltimore police officer was killed Monday afternoon after responding to a report of suspicious activity and a burglary in progress in the Perry Hall area of Baltimore County, CBS Baltimore reported. A suspect in the shooting, 16-year-old Dawnta Harris, was taken into custody after initially fleeing the scene, CBS Baltimore reported.

Here is what you need to know about the suspect and the shooting. This is a developing story.

1. Dawnta Harris Was Arrested on Suspicion of Killing a Baltimore Police Officer

WITNESS describes the scene after a @BACOPoliceFire officer was fatally shot in Perry Hall this afternoon. " It’s shocking, it’s scary, it just goes to show it’s everywhere, nobody is exempt from it." MORE: https://t.co/EiVpIEOUBR pic.twitter.com/1wTnHNf4EE — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 21, 2018

Dawnta Anthony Harris is the suspect who was arrested on suspicion of shooting Amy Caprio, a Baltimore police officer. Harris is from Gilmor Homes in West Baltimore, the same complex were Freddie Gray lived, CBS Baltimore reported.

Tony Kurek was with Caprio shortly after she was injured, he told the Baltimore Sun. He said he had just walked inside his Perry Hall home when his son told him that a cop was run over. Dakota Kurek, 20, said he saw the officer draw her gun on a black Jeep Wrangler and order the people inside to get out of the car. But the driver sped forward and hit the officer instead. She landed 20 feet away. He called 911.

Tony’s other son, Logan, is a volunteer firefighter. Logan, 23, began doing CPR. He was afraid that she was already gone. “Her eyes were wide open,” Tony told the Baltimore Sun. “I had a very, very bad feeling that she was going or gone.”

2. Dawnta Harris Had Been Arrested Multiple Times Before

Large presence of Baltimore Co police, incl Chief, at hospital where female police officer taken after being shot. Source says critically wounded. pic.twitter.com/YLB9NVe3T2 — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) May 21, 2018

Harris has a record of car theft in the juvenile system and had been arrested multiple times before, CBS Baltimore reported.

Caprio’s tragic death unfolded when police received a call around 2 p.m. Eastern on Monday in the Perry Hall region. Early reports said the call was about a suspicious vehicle, but during a press conference police said it appeared to be a burglary in progress.

At 2:00 pm #BCoPD received a call for a suspicious vehicle in the unit-block of Linwen Way, 21136. An officer has been injured and taken to a local hospital. Continue to searching for at least one armed suspect. ^SV — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 21, 2018

Caprio was injured on Linwen Way, and residents in the area on Belair and Klausmeier road were told to shelter in place, WBAL-TV 11 reported. She was taken to Medstar Franklin Square and pronounced dead a short time after arriving, CBS Baltimore reported. Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed she had died after officials spoke with her husband about what happened.

The suspects fled the scene and were at large, but all four have since been taken into custody.

3. Harris Told Police that He Partially Opened the Driver’s Door When the Officer Told Him to Get Out, and Then Drove at Caprio

Officer with guns in the area. Baltimore County Police chief said: Possible Suspects are armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/v8Lof3Y6vD — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) May 21, 2018

According to police records, Harris was waiting in his Jeep Wrangler while the people with him, who are also now in custody, were committing a burglary. He tried to flee when he saw Caprio arrive, but drove down a cul-de-sac and had to turn around in Linwen Way. He said that Caprio followed him, exited her car, and ordered him to leave the car. He said that he partially opened his door, but then shut it and drove at Caprio. He later left the Jeep on Dawnvale Road.

Witnesses told WBAL-TV that they saw a Baltimore police officer pull over a vehicle and then pull her gun. At that point, the car accelerated, witnesses said they heard a shot, and then the driver ran over the officer.

During a press conference, officials would not confirm how the officer died, even though early reports had said she was shot in the head. Shawn Vinson, Baltimore County Police spokesman, said “We probably won’t know until an autopsy is completed by the medical examiner.” It was unclear if the officer had fired at the suspects, or if she had been shot herself, CBS Baltimore reported.

4. Local Schools in the Area Were Placed on Lockdown

We’re on our way…

Police: Officer Shot In Baltimore County https://t.co/mqy4rME24L — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) May 21, 2018

Word of the shooting spread quickly when local elementary schools in the area were placed on lockdown. These schools included Perry Hall Elementary, Oaks Elementary, and Gunpowder Elementary. The schools were held over due to police activity in the area, which meant that students were not released at the regular time that the school day was ending. BACO Public Safety tweeted that parents should not respond to the school, but to call school administrators for more details.

Some local schools even had to serve dinner to their students while they remained on alert status Monday night. By 7 p.m. Eastern, nearly 2,000 students were still sheltered in place, and were released by 10 p.m.

Baltimore County Police Chief Terrance Sheridan said in a press conference on Monday: “Hopefully we’ll have the search completed soon, but we’re not going to make it too soon that we leave something unsearched or untouched.”

Originally, residents in the immediate area were asked to shelter in place. The search area was later expanded and all residents in the Perry Hall area were asked to shelter in place. This was quite unusual for a neighborhood that is normally quiet, CBS Baltimore reported.

5. Police Arrested Four Suspects in Connection with the Fatal Shooting

BREAKING:Officer has died after shooting in Perry Hall. Just pulled up in Perry Hall and saw officers with guns drawn around corner of a house. pic.twitter.com/LXEbKYGSrp — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) May 21, 2018

Early on, police said they were looking for the four male suspects in their teens and 20s, CBS Baltimore reported. On Tuesday morning, police announced that they had four suspects in custody.

Officers were seen surrounding a house in the area on Monday, with their guns drawn, around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, reported Avajoye Burnett from WJZ. Police were actively searching homes in the area for armed suspects, and shut down nearby roads so residents would not drive into the area.

Gov. Larry Hogan shared his condolences about the passing of the police officer in a message on Twitter. He said, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today. Our prayers go out to this brave officer’s family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County Community.”