Retraction: Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ YouTube Page

In an article posted May 18, 2018, headlined, “Dimitrios Pagourtzis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know,” Heavy incorrectly linked to a YouTube page under the username Comma Kazi and said it was promoted on a Facebook page belonging to Santa Fe High School shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis. The page does not belong to the shooting suspect and is not at all connected to the shooter or the shooting.

In the incorrect passage, which has since been removed from the article, Heavy wrote, ” Also on that page, Pagourtzis promoted a YouTube channel under the pseudonym Comma Kazi. The channel features three uploaded videos of various rap songs. The last update came in 2013.” Heavy regrets the error in connecting the page to the shooting suspect. The YouTube account actually belongs to a North Carolina musician who had no role in the shooting.

Pagourtzis’ now-deleted Facebook page said, “YouTube is Comma Kazi. it’s the one with the kamikaze pilot. I’ve got a few playlists there.” His YouTube page he was referencing on Facebook has been deleted and is not the same as this Comma Kazi page.