Eddison Hermond: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Friends and relatives of Eddison Hermond are searching for their loved one as it’s presumed he was swept away in flood waters while trying to save others.

Maryland governor Larry Hogan said the flash flooding in Ellicott City is “devastating” adding, “They say this is a once-every-thousand-year flood, and we’ve had two of them in two years.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1.Eddison Hermond Was Rescuing People When he Was Swept Away by Flood Waters

from the second floor of cottage antiques #ellicottcity pic.twitter.com/KdWpF1p0Hu — bry (@tube_ebooks) May 27, 2018

Hermond, 39, is a National Guardsman.

Bonnie Hoppa, an acquaintance of Hermond’s, posted a missing alert late Sunday. “Hey folks, this is Eddison Hermond, former Air Force, currently National Guard. He’s a friend of several friends of mine, who have reached out asking me to help find him. Eddison was helping rescue people from the Ellicott City flooding, when he was swept away. (Approximately 4:20 p.m., Tiber River IVO Parking Lot D.)”

At 8:30 Monday morning, she posted: “I was updated by a member of one of the local search teams that swift water rescue, truck, and ATVs have been deployed and looking. As of right now, Eddie is still missing. I am trying to find out when/where we can join the searches in progress. Local and national news agencies are sharing the story. I am continuing to talk to everyone who contacts me, and will continue to update as I get new information.”

A wall of water taking over #ellicottcity right now. pic.twitter.com/Zx15gAievG — Liz McKernan (@LizMcKernan) May 27, 2018

2. Pleas For Help in Locating the Soldier Include His Description & Where & When he Was Last Seen

Hermond, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, is from Severn, Maryland, local media reported.

Late Sunday night Hoppa posted she’d “talked to a couple people who saw him go into the water. He was last seen entering the Tiber River IVO Parking Lot D. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.”

At midnight it was reported “the last witnesses to see him said he was being swept toward Patapsco River. Emergency crews are looking for him.”

“Our friend Eddison Hermond has been missing since 4:30 pm yesterday as he was trying to help someone during the flash flood in downtown Ellicott City. News just now reported this in hopes someone has seen him. My heart is breaking for all his friends and family,” Larry Ray posted.

3. An Search is Underway For Hermond

#ECFlood MISSING PERSON: #HoCoPolice are continuing the search for Eddison Hermond, 39, of Severn, last seen at appx. 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of La Palapa. Officials have confirmed that the attached photo is Hermond. Call 911 with any information. pic.twitter.com/y39OptYJYF — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) May 28, 2018

The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department posted its “…”swiftwater rescuers assisted in a search for this missing man last night. One team started on foot from Frederick Rd and searched along the heavily damaged River Rd. Another team, utilizing ATV 35, entered the park from Washington Blvd and searched along the Grist Mill Trail.”

“The River Rd team encountered deep mud on the road, portions of the road washed away, multiple downed large trees across the road, and and washed out bridge near Thistle Rd. The Grist Mill Trail team left the ATV due to an obstacle and continued on foot, encountering similar conditions. Both teams met at Ilchester Rd to discontinue the search for the night. ATV 35 has responded again this morning continue assisting in the search,” the post reads.

4. Hermond, a Longtime Army National Guard Human Resources Tech, Did ‘Electronic Intelligence’ For the USAF

On his LinkedIn page, Hermond says he has been a Human Resources Technician for the Maryland Army National Guard since 2012.

Hermond’s LinkedIn shows him as a member of ‘Electronic Intelligence’ for the United States Air Force. Hermond attended the Community College of the Air Force where he studied Communications Applications Technology. He was in the Air Force from 1996 until 2006, just shy of 10 years.

5. Flash Flood Reminiscent of 2016 Flood That Ellicott City is Still Rebuilding After

This water is literally carrying cars in Ellicott City…. Courtesy of Kali Young @wusa9 #wusa9weather pic.twitter.com/qBYYzGhjdN — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) May 28, 2018

CBS News in Baltimore said the city has been putting itself back on its feet when that storm “damaged and destroyed businesses.”

It was reported that nearly all the destroyed businesses on Ellicott’s Main Street were back in business and there were even some new businesses that opened.

And just less than two weeks ago, Hogan announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the state $1 million to prevent another historic flood.