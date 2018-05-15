Elizabeth Flint: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Elizabeth Flint, a volunteer intern at an Illinois high school where she was once a varsity cheerleader, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Flint was a former Ms. EIU Fitness 2017, according to The Daily Eastern News. EIU stands for Eastern Illinois University. She filled social media with photos of herself as a fitness model.

Flint, 21, is charged with criminal sexual assault for the alleged incident with a Glenbard East High School student, according to the Daily Herald. She is one of a string of women, mostly teachers, throughout the United States who were accused of sexual misconduct with students.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Prosecutor Called the Allegations ‘Disgusting’

A prosecutor had harsh words for Flint after she was accused of sexually assaulting the youth three times at her home in April 2018.

“The allegations against (Flint) are, simply put, disgusting,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. “It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority to sexually assault a minor student on three separate occasions. This type of abhorrent behavior will not be tolerated.”

Today I had to video tape myself working out…. let's just say I couldn't stop laughing #mutedmyself pic.twitter.com/WU9tZNnStJ — Elizabeth Flint (@fligma27) November 15, 2016

The teenager in question is 17-years-old. A co-worker reported suspicions to school officials, which led to an investigation being launched against Flint, Fox32 Chicago reported. Flint was released on $5,000 bond.

2. Flint Has Worked as an Assistant Dive Instructor

According to her LinkedIn page, Elizabeth Flint has worked as a dive coach with children. “I taught children the proper techniques by using a three step approach in order to dive off a springboard and land in the water hands first. After teaching the basic techniques i would help them improve their skill and difficulty levels,” she wrote of the activity for the Lombard Park District.

She also served as a child care teacher for “health track sports wellness” in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, according to the page on LinkedIn. “If you need me you can find me at the gym,” Flint wrote on Twitter.

One photo on Twitter showed her drinking alcohol and contained the caption, “My mood right now while studying for finals.” One photos shows a bottle of Moscato and contains the status, “Here’s to drinking every night till I leave EIU.” In August 2017, she wrote on Twitter, “It was the summer of country concerts 🎼”

3. Flint Has a Degree in Exercise Science

Flint’s Instagram site is set to private. However Sportsmasher claims that she is a fitness model who uses it to show off a toned physique.

According to her LinkedIn page, she has a degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science at Eastern Illinois University from 2017. “Activities and Societies: Sigma Sigma Sigma Physical therapy club Kinesiology club,” her LinkedIn page says. Flint is from Lombard, Illinois.

4. Flint Was a Varsity Cheerleader & Fitness Award Winner

Flint graduated from Glenbard High School in 2014. While there, she was involved in numerous activities, including as a varsity cheerleader. “Activities and Societies: Key Club Varsity Gymnastics Varsity Track and field Varsity Cheerleader Band national honor society,” the LinkedIn page states.

Her Twitter page is filled with fitness model photos, photos involving alcohol, and photos with friends. “ΣΣΣ 🏅MS EIU FITNESS 2017,” the profile reads. In 2016, she praised the benefit of squats on Twitter, writing, “I just want to point out that this is a four year difference…. thank god for squats otherwise I’d have a tiny booty. #lovethebooty.”

5. Multiple Female Teachers in the United States Have Ended Up in Trouble With the Law

Female teachers or educational professionals ending up in mugshots has become a too common phenomenon over the past few years.

Cassandra White, an English teacher in Oklahoma, was even accused of taking out a marriage license with a teenage boy. Hunter Day, an Oklahoma teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to a student. Among other recent cases: Loryn Barclay, a former substitute teacher at a Missouri High School, was accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy. Shawnetta Reece, a gym teacher from Georgia, was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Tracy Miller, a West Virginia teacher, was accused of sending nude photos to students. Nataly Lopez, a 27-year-old former substitute teacher at a middle school in New Jersey, was accused of having sexual contact with a student. Lindsey Jarvis, a 27-year-old middle school teacher’s aide, was accused of the rape and sodomy of a student who was under the age of 16. Jarvis was arrested in Fayette County, Kentucky, on June 16. Then there’s Laura Ramos. She is a 31-year-old Connecticut high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a special education student. And there’s Tiffany Geliga.