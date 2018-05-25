Emily Glass: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emily Glass has been arrested after the body of her step-son, Lucas Hernandez, was discovered in rural Kansas. The 5-year-old boy went missing in February, and Glass, along with Lucas’ father, Jonathan Hernandez, claimed to not know where the boy had “disappeared,” or having had anything to do with his disappearance.

However, on May 24, police say Glass led a private investigator to the little boy’s body.

At the time of publishing, Glass had not been charged in connection with Lucas’ disappearance.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Authorities Say She Led a Private Investigator to the Boy’s Body

Authorities say they found a decomposed body of a small child under a bridge in a rural area of central Kansas May 24.

On May 25, the Sedgwick County coroner’s office identified the remains as 5-year-old Lucas, who went missing in February. His identity was confirmed through an autopsy and dental records, police say.

According to Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, Glass led private investigator David Marshburn to the body, which was hidden under a bridge approximately 20 miles north of Wichita, CBS reports. Marshburn then contacted authorities.

According to the Associated Press, Marshburn traveled with Glass and drove around the general area looking for the remains for several hours.

Marshburn, who owns Marshburn’s Investigation Agency, told The Associated Press that he was driving back to North Carolina, and said he spent less than 11 hours with Glass before finding the body.

2. Lucas Went Missing in February & Glass Claimed to Have Fallen Asleep at the Time, & She Denied Any Involvement in His Disappearance

On February 17, Glass said she took a shower and subsequently fell asleep before waking up to find Lucas missing. She then reported the boy missing, while his father was reportedly gone from the home at the time of the disappearance.

Glass claimed the last time she saw Lucas, he had been playing in his bedroom.

3. While in Her Care, the Boy Was Seen With Bruises, Including One the Shape of an Iron

According to the Wichita Eagle, court documents stated that witnesses had seen Lucas with bruises, including one that looked to be the shape of a clothing iron. Other injuries were also cited multiple times in the year before his disappearance.

Additionally, the documents revealed that a school nurse noted Lucas had come to school with multiple injuries to his face, making it look like he had engaged in a fight.

4. She Was Reportedly Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder, & Has Had Several Run-Ins With the Law

The Wichita Eagle reported that documents showed Glass had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, citing anger problems. The documents also said the stepmother had used methamphetamine and heroin.

This is not Glass’ first run-in with the law, and has a criminal history that reportedly began in 2003. She was arrested on charges including stealing a vehicle,trespassing, larceny and domestic violence.

5. She Is Being Held Without Bond

Candles and balloons sit outside the SE Wichita house where #LucasHernandez was reported missing in February. This is the same address where booking sheets show the child’s stepmom, Emily Glass, listed as her residence. pic.twitter.com/1d7oqoCn2r — KAKE Lily Wu (@KansasLily) May 25, 2018

Though Glass has yet to be charged with Lucas’ disappearance and subsequent death, her charges include interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

Online records show the woman is being held without bond at the Sedgwick County Jail.