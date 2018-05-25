Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

With Harvey Weinstein facing rape and sexual abuse charges after his arrest by the NYPD Friday morning, his future remains unclear. He has already been fired from his company, kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and pushed out of the Directors Guild of America.

So where does that leave Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman? On Oct. 10, 2017 Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of his accused sexual misconduct. In an interview with Vogue, Chapman revealed how humiliated she felt after her husband’s scandal was publicized.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman says in a statement to PEOPLE.

So where is Chapman today? How is she handling Weinstein’s arrest and the allegations against him? Here’s a look at the former movie mogul’s wife:

1. Chapman Recently Spoke Out About Being Humiliated by Weinstein and Offered Condolences for All of the Women He Abused Over the Years

In a statement following Chapman’s announcement to divorce her husband, Weinstein said he supported her decision to leave him. “I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for,” Weinstein said.

“I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again.”

When the allegations against Weinstein first surfaced, Weinstein, who has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex, initially said Chapman was standing behind him.

“She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” Weinstein told the New York Post, adding that Chapman was helping him become “a better human” and to “apologize to people for my bad behavior, to say I’m sorry, and to absolutely mean it.”

Since then, Chapman has had a change of heart, and, in an interview with Vogue, spoke about how humiliated she was by the entire situation, leading her to remain as hidden from the spotlight as possible for five months following the allegations.

“I was so humiliated and so broken . . . that . . . I, I, I . . . didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she says. “I thought, Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on? It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

Chapman confessed in the interview that she avoided seeing a therapist because she felt like she “didn’t deserve it” when so many other women had suffered. The stress took a physical toll on Chapman, who says she lost 10 pounds in five days because she couldn’t keep food down after the revelation that the man she loved, the father of her children, might be a rapist.

“That’s what makes this so incredibly painful; I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life,” she said, adding, “I’ve never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is.”

“I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be? What are people going to say to them? It’s like, they love their dad. They love him. I just can’t bear it for them.”

2. Chapman is Divorcing Weinstein, and could Receive up to $12 Million, According to the Prenuptial Agreement

Weinstein, 65, and Chapman, 41 have agreed on a divorce settlement, according to an article by PEOPLE. The separated couple signed off on the deal earlier this year, but they have not filed it in court, according to Page Six.

Chapman could walk away with nearly $12 million, as laid out in the former couple’s prenuptial agreement, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January.

According to the prenup, Chapman was set to receive $300,000 annually in spousal support for their first nine years of marriage. After 10 years, that number jumped to $400,000.

The prenuptial agreement also covered their marital assets, with Chapman receiving $250,000 annually for the first five years, and $700,000 per every additional year, according to PEOPLE. For a housing allowance, she will get $25,000 per month of marriage.

Weinstein and Chapman married in 2007 and have two children together, ages 7 and 4. Weinstein also has three children from a previous marriage.

3. Chapman is the Co-Founder of the Prominent Fashion Label Marchesa; The Fashionista Caught Her Big Break at a Louis Vuitton Party and Became a Leader in the Fashion Industry Shortly After

Chapman co-founded the fashion label Marchesa, named after the socialite, Marchesa Luisa Casati, with fellow former model Keren Craig in 2004.

According to Vogue, Chapman and Craig met when they were seventeen, during a university course at the Chelsea College of Art and Design. Both women were living in London at the time, and Chapman was getting work doing music videos and making costumes for a female wrestler.

In 2004 Chapman and Craig rented a studio together and came up with the name Marchesa because “Craig was enthralled with the book Infinite Variety, about the eccentric fin de siècle glamour-puss Marchesa Luisa Casati.” They initially wanted to create a lounge wear company. After just a few weeks after starting their company, the two women were invited to a Louis Vuitton party in the English countryside, and, as Craig puts it, “we were like, ‘now that we’ve got this fashion label, we really ought to make ourselves something to wear.’”

Chapman and Craig ended up seated at a table with Isabella Blow, an English magazine editor. According to Vogue, Blow was so enthralled with Chapman’s dress that she borrowed it to wear to the Paris couture. Blow helped them catch a series of lucky breaks that introduced them to many influential connections in the industry.

However, Chapman and Craig had their biggest break when Renée Zellweger donned a Marchesa gown for the premiere of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in London. “The next morning she was on the cover of every single British newspaper with a picture of our dress,” Craig told Vogue.

They eventually got a call from Neiman Marcus with an offer to put Marchesa in multiple stores and help with production to create a diffusion line, which became Marchesa Notte. “In order to make that happen, I had to move to New York,” says Chapman. “I only meant to come for a few weeks, and then never left.”

Chapman cites John Galliano and Alexander McQueen as her fashion inspirations. In 2006, Marchesa was named one of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s top ten finalists, won the British fashion awards for Red Carpet Designer of the Year in 2007, and in 2008 won Britain’s Best Business Award.

4. Born with a Hip Defect, Chapman Describes Herself as a Pigeon-Toed, Clumsy Child that was Socially Awkward and Always Picked Last in Sports

Georgina Rose Chapman was born on April 14, 1976 in Richmond, an affluent suburb on the Thames a few miles from central London. Her father Brian Chapman founded Percol, the first ground-coffee company on the shelves to bear the Fairtrade mark, and her mother Caroline Wonfor worked for Reader’s Digest. Her younger brother Edward is currently the CEO of her fashion label Marchesa. Her parents divorced in her 20’s, but the family remained close.

“My father is self-made,” Chapman told Vogue. “He came from a council estate, left school at sixteen, and he built his own company with an incredible work ethic. He’s a true entrepreneur, and he’s always been deeply involved with philanthropy, a forward-thinker that way.”

Chapman was born with a hip-defect and had dyslexia that wasn’t diagnosed until the age of eight. “I couldn’t walk to the top of the street without falling over. I was incredibly clumsy, and it set me back at school socially. I was always that kid who was the last to be picked for any sport because I literally couldn’t do it.”

“I remember going to the library and everyone else could read and I couldn’t. I had terrible anxiety. In class when they would go around and everyone had to read . . . it was just torture,” Chapman said in her Vogue interview.

In her teens, Chapman modeled to pay the bills and harbored ambitions of becoming an actress shortly before Chapman met Craig and started Marchesa. According to The Richest, Georgina Chapman is reportedly worth $20 million.

5. Weinstein Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault by More Than 50 Women Including Many A-List Actresses; He is Being Charged with Rape, Sexual Misconduct, Criminal Sex Acts & Sex Abuse

Weinstein turned himself in to New York police Friday morning and was arrested on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him.

“Manhattan prosecutors will charge Weinstein with first- and third-degree rape in one case and a first-degree sex act in a second case, a source said. He’s expected to appear in court later in the day.”

Weinstein walked into a New York police precinct office amid a crowd of reporters and photographers. His bond is expected to be set at $2 million, according to a law enforcement source, CNN reports.

Harvey Weinstein has turned himself in to the NYPD related to rape charges Friday morning according to a statement released by NYPD’s 1st Precinct Charges include rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct. He was arrested on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him.

Statement from the NYPD following the arrest of Harvey Weinstein. pic.twitter.com/SrE315vhC7 — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) May 25, 2018

“The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice,” the statement reads. “The arrest and ensuring charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.”

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape by more than 50 women including A-list actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie, is being formally charged for a case involving a woman named Lucia Evans. Evans, a former college student and aspiring actress, says she was forced to perform oral sex on Weinstein in 2004 despite repeatedly telling him “no.”

Following his arrest, Weinstein’s attorney Brafman made a statement claiming that they intended to “move very quickly” to have the charges against Weinstein dismissed. He says that Weinstein will enter a plea of “not guilty.”

"We believe that at the end of the process Mr Weinstein will be exonerated." Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says the Hollywood producer intends to plead not guilty to charges of rape and several counts of sexual abuse https://t.co/6KxwLgmEmK pic.twitter.com/O4u73wPC5G — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 25, 2018

“We believe they (the charges) are constitutionally flawed, we believe they are not factually supported by the evidence, and we believe that at the end of the process, Mr. Weinstein will be exonerated.”

Weinstein had a $10 million bond set but will be allowed to pay $1 million in cash. He surrendered his passport and is court ordered to wear a GPS tracking device.