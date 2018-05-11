Highland High School ‘Shooting’: 911 Calls Confirmed

There has been a reported shooting at a high school just north of Los Angeles. Reports about an apparent shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, California, came in at around 7 a.m. local time. ABC Los Angeles is reporting that multiple people have made 911 calls about an apparent shooting.

There has not been any confirmation of shots fired or of any victims at the school. The sheriff’s department has confirmed that there is an armed man on campus.

Some scanner traffic indicates that there may be one wounded student who shot in the hand and taken to Palmdale Regional hospital via private car. ABC Los Angeles reports that nobody has been transported from the school via ambulance as of 7:30 a.m. local time. The fire department is staging at Marie Kerr park, a mile north of the school.

Sheriff's Department responding to reports of possible shooting at #Highland High School in #Palmdale. pic.twitter.com/sSoPnk3IlG — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 11, 2018

Fox LA’s Gigi Graciette reports that a student was seen carrying a rifle on campus and that students are sheltering in place. Local deputies are on campus responding to the incident.

There are 4,000 students enrolled at the the school. According to the school’s official website, it is located in the Antelope Valley Union High School District. In 2005, the school won the California Distinguished School award.