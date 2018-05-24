Hilary Sargent: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hilary Sargent, a former editor at Boston.com who once founded an Internet website called “Chatgirl,” is accusing Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory of sending her an inappropriate text message. He denies engaging in sexual harassment or acting inappropriately to Sargent or anyone else at the company.

After she posted a string of texts, Sargent next alleged that the Globe was threatening her with a lawsuit. “With the @BostonGlobe threatening a lawsuit, I will only say this. This isn’t about one text. This isn’t about just him. And this isn’t about just me. I’m horrified that the newspaper that purports to shine a ‘Spotlight’ is doing everything in their power to do just the opposite,” she wrote.

Spotlight, of course, was the Massachusetts newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning expose into Catholic priests who sexually assaulted minors. That investigation was turned into a Hollywood movie starring Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams, and, as a result, the Boston Globe, more than any other paper, became synonymous with pulling the lid off cover-ups of sexual misconduct, well before #metoo.

In a news story, The Boston Globe confirmed, “Top management at The Boston Globe is investigating public allegations on social media of ‘an inappropriate text exchange’ between Globe editor Brian McGrory and a former Boston.com editor.”

Who is Hilary Sargent?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sargent Posted a Screenshot of a Text Exchange & Implored That Aspiring Female Journalists not ‘Put up With This Sh*t’

At issue is the screenshot of a text exchange that Sargent posted on Twitter (see above.) She says it’s between her and McGrory, although the screenshot did not include a date/time or sender information. She wrote with the text, “If you’ve ever been sent a sext-type text from someone who was powerful enough that you felt you couldn’t do anything (other than panic/shake your head/cry), you’re not alone. The more we tweet these, the less they’ll send them. #MeToo.”

According to the story the Globe ran on Sargent’s text, Linda Henry, Globe managing director, and Vinay Mehra, Globe president, said in a memo to staff that they have tried “to ascertain the timing and context of the text in question” but “at this time it is still unclear when these exchanges took place.” The story is only a few paragraphs long.

In the string of texts, which she posted in May 2018, Hilary Sargent alleged that she had reached out to the Globe months ago. “For approximately six months I have reached out to the @BostonGlobe asking to discuss with them the extent to which sexual harassment has been an issue – long ago and not so long ago. My offer still stands. I have not refused to assist in their ‘investigation,'” she wrote.

She added: “Sometimes, it takes 20 years to do what you’ve got to do. To every aspiring female journalist walking into a summer internship in the coming weeks, I’m telling you: Don’t put up with this sh*t. Not when you’re 19, not when you’re 39.”

Sargent continued: “Don’t respond to a female employee who is asking for advice about writing with an inquiry about what she wears while she attempts to write. Just. Don’t” and “This goes for future @BostonGlobe interns, employees, and everyone else. Enough.” She also wrote, “It never occurs to men like @GlobeMcGrory (see text) that maybe we actually *are* looking for advice about WRITING, that maybe we don’t want to be asked what we are wearing while we write, that maybe we want to work, to be journalists.” She concluded, “And yes, in case it isn’t clear, I mean @GlobeMcGrory texted this to me.”

According to WBUR, Sargent claims “the paper’s lawyers sent her a draft of a lawsuit seeking her to compel her to give them more information about the texts under the terms of a 2016 separation agreement.”

Sargent seems to have been inspired to share the text by an episode of 60 Minutes. She also wrote, “Watching @60Minutes on sexual harassment in the restaurant world and realizing these assholes all send the same terrible texts. Raise your hand if you’ve gotten a text like this from a powerful man who could fire you and derail your career in a second. 🙋🏼‍♀️”

McGrory did not respond to emailed requests from Heavy for comment; Sargent did, and this article will be updated once an interview can be conducted. Jane Bowman, an executive at the Globe told WGBH: “We are aware of Hilary Sargeant’s (sic) tweets. We have no comment at this time.” Bowman did not respond to an email seeking comment.

However, the blog DanKennedy.net posted a message that it says McGrory sent to staff. “First, Hilary and I dated many years ago. We did not work together at the time, and we’ve remained friendly over the years,” the message says, adding that McGrory had no say in her hire and she did not report to him when she got to Boston.com. He added: “I do not believe I ever wrote, spoke, or acted in a disrespectful way to her” but said that he had engaged in “personal banter” with her by text after she left Boston.com. The message says its writer respects Sargent as a journalist and says, “I can’t believe I have to write these words, but I have never harassed Hilary Sargent or any other women at the Globe or anywhere else – ever. I don’t believe I have ever acted inappropriately with anyone at this company.” You can read it in full here. Kennedy is a professor and author.

The message also says, “I have asked Hilary to provide the date and a more complete version of the exchange. She has not addressed my request.”

2. Sargent, a Mother, Is the Founder of a Site Called ChatGirl.com & Says Leaders in the Media Should Be treated Like Others in Power

On Twitter, Sargent defines herself as “Writer. Investigator. Consultant. Mom. Founder of http://ChartGirl.com . Bylines: @nytimes @BostonMagazine @BostonGlobe.”

She founded the website Chatgirl.com, in the New York City area, in 2012, running it until 2016, according to her LinkedIn page. She says that Chatgirl was “named by TIME Magazine as one of the ‘Best Websites of 2013.’ Created charts/infographics to describe interesting/timely people and current events. Featured on Boston.com, WGBH News, Boing Boing, Business Insider, AtlanticWire, The Atlantic, Politico, Deadspin.”

Sargent posted a statement that she gave a television station on Twitter. It reads, “Women deserve to be treated professionally and taken seriously. It is crucial that individuals in leadership positions are held to the same high standard of conduct that the Globe would expect of any individuals in leadership positions at other similarly powerful institutions. Those in leadership positions at media organizations have significant influence over how the issue of sexual harassment is covered, and the coverage they oversee should never be tainted or colored by their own missteps or misdeeds.”

3. Sargent, a Boston.com Senior Writer for Two Years, Wrote About the Boston Marathon Bombings But Was Suspended Over a Mocking T-Shirt

Hilary Sargent spent two years at Boston.com. She was a “senior writer” at the company from 2014 to 2016, according to her LinkedIn page. Her tenure there was not without controversy.

“As a senior writer for Boston.com, I wrote about everything from the Boston Marathon bombings to Tom Brady’s personal chef and the history of celery as part of the Thanksgiving tradition,” the page notes. You can read the story on Brady’s chef here. She wrote about the sealing of court records in the Boston Marathon bombing here.

“During the two years I spent working at Boston.com, I made numerous TV and radio appearances on both national and local media outlets, including, but not limited to, CNN, MSNBC, WGBH, Boston Public Radio, Kiss 108, WMEX, WEEI and NPR’s All Things Considered,” she wrote.

A 2014 story in The New York Times described how McGrory asked for a “minute of silence” before praising reporters who won the Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing. The story then describes the advent of Boston.com, which was “physically separated from the newsroom” and was supposed to “produce its own articles and link to content from other sites.” Sargent was hired “as part of its effort to build a separate identity” and was listed as news and home page editor, The Times reported.

Sargent told The Times that “our aim is light sophisticated, voice-y and smart.” McGrory said in that article, “If we do this right, we are going to end up being the regional role model.”

However, Sargent was only there two years. A story in The Globe reported that she was suspended in 2014 for “creating a T-shirt design mocking a central figure in stories she had recently written.” The T-shirt controversy stemmed from a story she wrote about emails sent by a professor to a Chinese restaurant, The Globe story reports. Sargent co-wrote a story that included an unverified email that alleged the professor wrote a racial slur, and the newspaper says it took the email out of the story after the professor denied sending it. The newspaper concluded there was “no indication” the professor sent the email. “Sargent visited the website Zazzle.com and created a T-shirt design disparaging (the professor) for being upset about $4, then posted a Twitter message linking to the design,” the Globe story reports.

McGrory is quoted in the story as saying, “Some very talented people at boston.com, our worthy competitor, made a couple of very unfortunate errors of fact and judgment. It happens. But what will also happen is that they’ll learn some invaluable lessons, first and foremost that the standards and values of the Globe apply across all our sites.”

The blog DanKennedy.net wrote at the time that Sargent left that Boston.com is “a free website owned by Boston Globe Media Partners. Sargent was instrumental in the relaunch of the venerable site two years ago as a mobile-friendly viral alternative for younger readers who didn’t want to pay for the Globe.” The blogger wrote that he had received an email Sargent allegedly sent people when she left Boston.com that says in part, “The last two years have been a learning experience, and not always a pleasant one. But at the end of the day, this is where I always wanted to work.”

She added, “It has been suggested to me in recent days that I idolized the Globe too much. Maybe that’s true. But I hope not. I’ve worked at a lot of places, but I have never been prouder to work anywhere.” You can read it in full here.

Hilary Sargent has a multi-varied resume. It includes some political work for Democratic organizations. She lists as “Representative clients: Thacher Associates LLC/K2, On Point Investigations, Office of the Appellate Defender, One Bainbridge LLC, Fuld & Company, WGBH News, Democratic National Committee, New Hampshire Democratic Party, Arabella Legacy Fund, SEIU.”

Her LinkedIn page says she was also a consultant for MIT media lab in the Boston area, where she “Consulted on digital strategy, social media, content, and community building for the Open Agriculture Initiative at the MIT Media Lab.”

She also worked as an investigator for Kaplan, Fox & Kilsheimer LLP in the New York City area; was special projects director for the “Senate Majority Project” in Washington D.C. in 2006; and was a senior media researcher for a company called MediaMap in which she “constructed detailed profiles of journalists to be included in electronic database sold to public relations professionals.”

Sargent worked as an intern at the Wall Street Journal in 2000 and was an editorial assistant/correspondent for the Boston Globe from 1998 to 1999. “Wrote 150+ articles for City/Region section covering a range of topics including the state’s 98′ gubernatorial race, the state legislature and regional economic issues,” she wrote of that position.

Hilary Sargent was also an intern for the campaign of Mark Roosevelt for Governor in the Greater Boston Area, and she has a B.S. in Operations/Strategic Technology Management from Boston College. She attended Milton Academy.

4. Sargent Touts Her ‘Competitive Intelligence’ & Is a Self-Employed Writer & Researcher Who Investigated Wrongfully Convicted People

On LinkedIn, Sargent defined herself this way: “Investigations. Due diligence. Litigation support. Opposition research. Competitive intelligence. Secondary research. Primary research (Elicitation). Genealogy. Charts.” She also lists herself as “Investigative researcher – Journalist – Writer – Competitive Intelligence Analyst – Chartmaker.”

She writes on LinkedIn that she has been self-employed since November 2013 and is a “Writer for hire,” whose byline has appeared in publications like The New York Times, Boston Globe, and Boston Magazine.

She is a researcher as well as a journalist, writing, “Investigative research consultant since 2016, Competitive intelligence, political opposition research, litigation support, criminal defense investigations, international asset tracing, organized crime, phone records analysis, background checks, skip tracing, and due diligence. ”

Sargent has also worked as a volunteer investigator for the Office of the Appellate Defender – Social Work/Reentry Program in New York City, where she “conducted investigations on behalf of indigent persons appealing felony convictions in Manhattan and the Bronx. Focused on reinvestigation effort to identify clients who may have been wrongfully convicted. Interviewed witnesses. Reviewed case files. Interviewed incarcerated clients. Collected evidence. Followed up on leads. Assisted in preparing legal pleadings. Worked as part of a team that uncovered evidence ultimately leading to a decision by the Bronx County District Attorney to vacate the murder convictions of two women who had been charged in a 2005 murder.”

5. McGrory Was Previously Criticized for Withholding Names of Globe employees Accused of Sexual Harassment & the Newsroom Was Described as a ‘Boys’ Club’

Brian McGrory (@GlobeMcGrory), current editor of and 27-year employee of the @BostonGlobe, will give @SalemState's commencement address today. He is the first of a trio of keynote speakers for the university's 208th commencement exercises in 2018. #SalemMA #SalemState18 pic.twitter.com/oGD9T58Gws — William J. Dowd (@WJD_Reporter) May 17, 2018

In its reporting on the controversy, WGBH noted that Brian McGrory was criticized in December 2017 when the paper initially “refused to name one of its own reporters accused of sexual harassment because McGrory said the charges did not rise to a level where naming would be appropriate.”

The newspaper eventually named the reporter, sparking an about-face statement from McGrory. “While our discussions on the O’Sullivan matter were mostly focused on proof, fairness, and spectrums of misconduct, there’s now a fairly obvious realization that I didn’t focus enough on another very important factor: the Globe’s institutional credibility,” he wrote.

I loved everything about this amazing place — including leaving it for a stunning new newsroom in downtown Boston. pic.twitter.com/y6M1N4FgVe — Brian McGrory (@GlobeMcGrory) June 22, 2017

The Globe had written a story on its own newsroom culture. “At the Globe, the reckoning began even before the Weinstein scandal broke in October. Earlier this year, after a mid-level manager within the Globe’s sales department was removed for allegedly making inappropriate comments to co-workers, the Globe hired a law firm to conduct a review,” the article reports. Linda Henry, Globe managing director said in that story that the newsroom “had become a boys’ club” and the story reports that management changes were made.

In describing one accusation in detail, The Globe story had said, “The Globe chose not to identify the employee in this story because his alleged conduct did not involve physical contact, threats, or persistent harassment, and editors determined it is highly unlikely the newspaper would have identified the accused, or written about his conduct, if this situation had arisen at another private company.”

That story, written in December 2017, quoted McGrory as telling the newsroom, “Yes, we’re well aware that by withholding the identity of the reporter involved, we’ll be accused of a double-standard by people and organizations that are not privy to all the facts. I can live with that far more easily than I can live with the thought of sacrificing our values to slake the thirst of this moment.”