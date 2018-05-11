James Legg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Legg, a Georgia police officer, has resigned after video and claims emerged that he manhandled an elderly woman named Rose Campbell during a traffic stop that was caught on video.

The video was released by Alpharetta Public Safety, an agency in Alpharetta, Georgia. In it, Legg yells at driver and Georgia grandmother Rose Campbell, 65, saying, “Hey, you’re not in charge. Shut the f—k up and get out of the car.” According to The Hill, that encounter occurred “after she declined to sign a citation she was given by another officer.” You can watch the video below.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Video Starts With a Traffic Stop & Ends With the Grandmother Screaming

According to The Hill, “Legg is shown aggressively handling Campbell in the video, and Campbell can be heard screaming.” According to WSB-TV, “Police said another officer had ticketed Campbell for failing to maintain her lane, and she refused to sign the ticket, which resulted in the officer trying to take her to jail. When she refused, he called for backup, and Legg was one of the responding officers.”

Here’s the full video. It follows an introduction from the police chief.

“You’re under arrest.., you’re under arrest,” an officer says through the window of Campbell’s car, before grabbing the woman’s arm with. “We’re not going to try to hurt you, step out of the car,” Campbell is told at one point.

At one point, three officers surround the vehicle, and there is more verbal back and forth. “I will come out for you. I won’t come out for him,” Campbell tells an officer at one point. “Move away from me,” she says.

That’s when Legg is accused of saying: “You’re not in charge. Shut the f–k up and get out of the car,” he says while pointing at her.

“What’s your name. Are you a supervisor?” she asks, at one point screaming as the officers put her under arrest. Campbell repeatedly asked for a supervisor, the video shows.

2. Legg Wrote That He didn’t Think the Police Chief Would Be Fair

In a letter to the chief, Officer Legg wrote, “I feel I acted appropriately and the way that I was trained when I arrested Ms. Campbell. As you saw on the video, Ms. Campbell almost drove into another Alpharetta police officer. She was lawfully stopped for failing to maintain her lane. Although she denied the traffic violation, the officer issued her a ticket. Due to her behavior on the side of the road, and after noticing the car had dark tint and there was someone in the backseat, the officer asked her to get out and at some point advised she was under arrest.”

His letter, which you can read in its entirety above, continued: “Ms. Campbell did not obey a lawful command. The officer was unable to subdue the driver and requested for backup officers to come to his location. Numerous Alpharetta police officers arrived, including me.”

He stated: “I did what was necessary to complete the arrest by raising my voice and using verbal commands using heavy control talk with profanity. It worked instantly and she exited the vehicle immediately! When the other officers did not immediately restrain and handcuff her I then freed her from her grasp on the seatbelt and she was escorted to the police vehicle. All force ceased and the arrest was now over. I judged her actions to be passive resistance and used very limited force to end a multiple minute encounter with the suspect.”

He added, “I do not feel I will get a fair internal affairs investigation from you due to the comments you made on Facebook prior to interviewing any of the other officers, or even me. Rather than let an independent agency or officer review my performance, you have all but issued a statement finding my actions unworthy, unreasonable, and in violation of policy.”

Legg added that he “will not subject myself to the investigation of an agency Chief who would rather care about public perception and political correctness over officer, suspect and the general public’s safety. I remind you that I did not make the traffic stop, did not begin the use of force, did respond with emergency equipment, did properly analyze the situation, did render the vehicle safe, did get the suspects attention and out of the car, did effectively get her detached from the seatbelt and did get her handcuffed with limited force.”

3. Legg Previously Served in the Military & Worked in Florida Law Enforcement

In the lengthy letter he wrote to the police chief, Legg stated that he had “dedicated myself to public service” since 1995. “As you know, I retired from the military and served in law enforcement in Florida before moving to Georgia,” he wrote.

4. Alpharetta Police Shared the Video, Writing ‘It’s Just Not Who We Are’

“It’s just not who we are. We share with a video and thank you for your trust that we are taking the proper actions,” wrote the Alpharetta Public Safety agency on its Twitter page, sharing the video of the traffic stop.

John Robison, the chief, said in the video, that the department strives to be transparent to maintain trust with the community. “If we are going to be 100 percent transparent, that means that we also must be willing to share with you any major concerns that arise regarding employee performance and behavior,” the chief said in the YouTube video.

The chief said that he had “major concerns” about what he was seeing when he watched the video. “There are aspects of this video that…simply do not represent who we are as an organization.” He ordered an internal affairs investigation on the incident and assured the community there would be a “decisive” response.

5. Cambpell Says She ‘Felt Violated’ & ‘Didn’t Expect That in America’

“I just panicked,” Campbell told WSB-TV in an interview. “I’m going to be honest with you I felt violated,” Campbell said to the television station. “I felt not only that my space had been violated, but that he was not respecting me.”

“I didn’t expect that in America,” Campbell told the television station. “I didn’t expect that in Atlanta. I didn’t expect that especially in Alpharetta.”