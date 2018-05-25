Jason Seaman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school left two injured and a middle school student in custody. Science teacher Jason Seaman stopped the shooter but was himself shot, three times his mother said.

First reported at around 9:15 a.m., the active shooter scene was described as “Every parent’s nightmare,” a parent of a Noblesville West Middle School student told local media.

A 13-year-old girl was reportedly hit when Seaman was said to have “swatted” at the gun and “tackled” the student firing it, also reported to be a student at the middle school

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Seventh Grade Science Teacher Jason Seaman Stopped The Shooter From Injuring More People. Seaman Was Shot in The Process of Disarming the Teenager

Jason Seaman, a Noblesville West Middle School 7th grade science teacher swatted away the gun and tackled the teenage shooter, it’s been reported by students and shared on social media.

mr. seaman. a true hero. ur braveness and courage speaks beyond words. you will forever be the best. — emma walden (@emmawaldenn) May 25, 2018

Seaman was injured and is currently hospitalized. His mother Krisit J. Hubly Seaman posted on Facebook that her son was shot three times and was undergoing surgery.

“Please pray for my son Jason. This morning there was a shooting at his school Noblesville West Jr High. He was hit 3 times & is undergoing surgery now. We are told he is in good condition but haven’t gotten to see him yet. I thank God that no one was killed.”

The much-praised and apparently well-liked teacher is said to have been able to disarm the shooter but not before being shot himself. Seaman tackled the shooter, a 7th grader, after he was able to fire a a 13-year-old female student.

Prayers up to Mr.Seaman and the 13 year old girl #WAT — JustinJohnson-Sparks🤼‍♂️ (@OG_Cujo) May 25, 2018

Here’s a recent post by Seaman on his teacher Twitter page where he shared an image of kids taking stuff apart: “Successful day reverse engineering @NobWestMS Students loved taking apart electronics to determine what they’re made of.”

Successful day reverse engineering @NobWestMS Students loved taking apart electronics to determine what they’re made of. pic.twitter.com/N5rr81iFhC — Jason Seaman (@SeamanNWMS) March 20, 2018

Another Twitter post of his students: “Nothing says physics like catapults! Prototypes being built and a lot is being learned @NobWestMS #WeAreWest 1st attempt Lego trebuchet.”

Nothing says physics like catapults! Prototypes being built and a lot is being learned @NobWestMS #WeAreWest 1st attempt Lego trebuchet. pic.twitter.com/pFlR921MME — Jason Seaman (@SeamanNWMS) October 6, 2017

2. Seaman, Being Called a ‘Hero’ is a 2007 Graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School, Was a Football Player at Southern Illinois University & is Head Coach of the NWMS Football Team

Jason Seaman graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching. He began working for the Noblesville School District in July of 2014. Previously, he’d worked as Instructional Assistant-Harrison Parkway Elementary, according to his LinkedIn.

Seaman was a defensive lineman at SIU. In a 2010 article, it was reported that SIU “showed interest in Seaman during his junior year at Mahomet-Seymou. He made a couple of unofficial visits and was on campus for a Junior Day. But a knee injury his junior year ended the Illinois recruitment,” the story read.

“Seaman is happy to have landed at Southern Illinois, which won 20 games his sophomore and junior seasons. He played for Jerry Kill and current Salukis coach Dale Lennon: ‘Both have been awesome,’ Seaman said. ‘I can’t complain at all about how things have turned out.'”

Seaman’s mother Kristi has scores of posts and photos of her son on her Facebook page; her pride and love evident.

Seaman coaches the NWMS boys football team

3.The Report of an Active School Shooting Came Shortly After 9 A.M. at Noblesville West Middle School. Medics Were Dispatched to Room 619 Where at Least 2 Were First Reported Injured; Seaman & a 13-Year-Old Female Student

Watching a police chopper land right infront of my old middle school really made this real for me. #noblesvilleWest pic.twitter.com/5rmsB5X04m — 🍩🤘 (@AaronJustStop) May 25, 2018

The first call came in just after 9 a.m., the first class period of the school day at Noblesville West Middle School. An audio recording provides a a calm, professional but urgent account of the events of the “active shooting,” at the middle school.

The “shots were fired reportedly on the second floor of the building, SWAT officers are sweeping the building now,” it was reported. Reports and the dispatch call reported that by 9:20 it was clear it was an active shooting and at least two were injured. A helicopter was requested.

By 9:30 a.m. responders said the suspect was in custody and was later identified as a student.

“The one shooter is detained. Unsure if there are others… SWAT team has responded and inside the school.”

Noblesville Police Department Chief Kevin Jowitt said teen suspect is being detained.

Police confirmed that a student, a 13-year-old girl was injured and taken to Riley Children’s Hospital. Her condition as of the time this post was published was unknown

Police also confirmed that an adult was injured and was to IU Health Methodist Hospital. That adult was science teacher Jason Seaman. Seaman’s mother said her son was shot three times and while in “good condition,” she hadn;t been able to see him as of 12:30 p.m.

Shortly after the shooting police confirmed the families of both of the victims were notified; both sustained gunshot wounds.

4.School Alerted Parents By Phone & Text Messages. Frightened Parents Gathered, Some Tweeting, Waiting While Police Investigated a Second Threat at the High School

I know you’re worried about taking on gun advocates, but are you as worried as my fellow parents waiting to hug their kids at our school?@SenToddYoung @SusanWBrooks @LukeMesserIN @ToddRokita @braun4indiana #NoblesvilleWest pic.twitter.com/gTTPqueP53 — Steve Rogers (@SteveRogers23) May 25, 2018

Authorities said all students were being taken to the Noblesville High School and parents are asked to pick their kids up there. But as parents were heading to the high school or had arrived, it was reported that Noblesville High School itself was on lock-down because of a text threat.

Meanwhile, police were advising that kids would only be released to parents with identification and advised parents to “stay calm, show ID,” at high school. And said that “If you haven’t received a call, your child is ok,” state police said.

Police presence has been requested at “all schools” today.

Parents pick up kids at HS with ID only MS kids coming in buses

Something you never want as a parent!!! So scary and all you want to know is your child is safe! Glad my kid is in elementary school but still so sad! #noblesvillewestmiddleschool pic.twitter.com/Va3qAB4O4U — Hurricane Keys (@hurricanekeys) May 25, 2018

“Stay calm, show ID,” at high school

If you haven’t received a call, your child is ok,” state police said.

5. Noblesville West Middle School Is One of 11 Schools in the District Just North of Indianapolis

According to its website, Noblesville Schools is a “nationally recognized school district serving approximately 10,000 students, with over 1,500 employees, across 10 different school sites in Noblesville, Indiana. The academic achievements of our students make us a top performing district in the state of Indiana, and led Newsweek to name Noblesville High School one of the best high schools in the nation.”

#Noblesville HS students barricaded themselves in their classroom with desks and chairs. One student tells me his teacher even grabbed a baseball bat after the code red was issued #NoblesvilleSchoolShooting pic.twitter.com/k8ATcwVBK6 — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) May 25, 2018

The Noblesville School district has 11 schools. Noblesville West Middle School is home to 1346 students.

Anybody can be a teacher but not anybody can be a hero. Thank you Mr. Seaman — Claire Knebel (@claireknebel) May 25, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting survivor and now student gun-control activist Lauren Hogg tweeted out support and solidarity.