Karen Gibson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karen Gibson, a full time choir conductor and workshop leader with the The Kingdom Choir, will be one of many carefully picked artists performing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when they tie the knot on May 19.

Gibson is a full time choir conductor and workshop leader with extensive experience; according to her YouTube account, “she has been involved with vocal groups and choirs for over 25 years, conducting gospel workshops all over the UK and Europe as well as Nigeria, Japan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and the USA. She has been instrumental in drawing together and conducting some of the most prestigious large-scale choirs for a variety of gospel and civic performances.”

The choir will perform at the royal wedding on May 19. They will be joined by cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, The Choir of St George’s Chapel, Elin Manahan Thomas, David Blackadder, Luke Bond and other musical acts.

Here’s what you need to know about Gibson and the Kingdom Choir:

1. Gibson is the Founder of the Kingdom Choir; she is a Gospel Conductor and Directs the Group

According to Matters Musical, The Kingdom Choir “is a collective of outstanding singers drawn from various denominations in the South East area of England. They are a unique group of dedicated men and women, who blend Choral discipline with the raw Gospel spiritual sound – drawn from an inner experience.”

Gibson formed The Kingdom Choir over 20 years ago, and has since risen to fame in the world of gospel music. When invited to play at the royal wedding, Gibson said: “The Kingdom Choir is truly honored to be invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, and very excited to be taking part in such a historic moment.”

“It will be a moment that we will always treasure, and we’d like to take the opportunity to wish the couple all the very best for their coming union.”

Gibson has previously provided backing vocals for acts such as Grace Kennedy and The Beautiful South, according to The Sun. In recent years, Gibson has been featured on TV programs about choral singing, including BBC2’s The Naked Choir, as a judge, the Voice reports.

2. Gibson is Known for her High Quality Work and has Extensive Experience, Working with a Variety of Vocal Groups for over 25 Years

According to the UK Choir Festival website, Gibson has been involved with vocal groups and choirs for over 25 years, conducting gospel workshops all over the UK and Europe as well as Nigeria, Japan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and the USA.

“She has been instrumental in drawing together and conducting some of the most prestigious large-scale choirs for a variety of gospel and community initiatives. Karen currently works in schools across London regularly, and has also run workshops for those wishing to learn how to conduct gospel in Poland, Norway and Italy.”

Gibson, an award-winning artist, is one of the UK’s most respected female choir directors, according to the Voice. Aside from the many places her talent has taken her, Gibson works with choirs across the UK, and is renowned for the gospel choir workshops she holds in schools.

In 2014, she directed Lewes Sings Gospel to victory in the BBC Songs of Praise Gospel Choir of the Year competition, and just recently Gibson and members of her choir were featured on hit BBC series The Midwife, according to the Voice.

“She’s also directed choirs that have performed in front of dignitaries like the Queen during the Royal Jubilee Procession in 2002, Nelson Mandela and Pope John Paul II, who visited the UK in 2010,” reports the Voice.

3. She Started Kingdom Choir in Response to a Request from the BBC and is Convinced that is was “Not a Random Incident or Accident” that the BBC Needed a Choir

Meet The Choir……………

Karen Gibson, Founder & Senior Director. pic.twitter.com/CnymezaO1O — The Kingdom Choir (@TheKingdomChoir) April 24, 2018

On The Kingdom Choir’s Facebook page, Gibson explains what motivated her to set up the group, which has gained quite reputable following over the years.

“I started The Kingdom Choir in response to a request from the BBC, who needed a choir for a special program they were broadcasting. I now know that this was not a random incident or by accident, but the beginning of something that has blossomed in purpose and passion.”

“The choir continues to grow, with its driving force being worship in the context of family and community.”

4. Gibson has Drafted some Talented Gospel Artists to Accompany the Choir During the Big Show

@TheKingdomChoir are about to release something special! Stay tuned! 😊 pic.twitter.com/n5SPZhXZPr — The Kingdom Choir (@TheKingdomChoir) April 24, 2018

Although it is uncertain exactly what songs Kingdom Choir will be playing at the wedding, Gibson has recruited some talented gospel artists such as The Voice contestant Wayne Ellington, singer Tracey Campbell and fellow director Mark De-Lisser to ensure that the choir sounds “absolutely brilliant on its big day,” reports The Voice.

According to the Voice, the black Christian community is incredibly proud of The Kingdom Choir’s invitation to play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as it’s the first time gospel music will be performed at a royal wedding.

However, it has been revealed that Gibson and the Kingdom Choir will sing the American R&B classic “Stand by Me” from the West End of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, according to the Order of Service, which was released by the palace on Friday.

5. In 2002, Kingdom Choir Won BBC Radio 2’s Minstrels in the Gallery Annual Competition, Among Many Awards and Honors that Gibson has Received Over the Years

According to The Sun, “they have performed on TV, for adverts, corporate launches and at venues including Royal Albert Hall, St Paul’s Cathedral, St Martins in the Field and the Millennium Dome, now the O2.”

The group was also nominated for best UK Choir at the Oasis Awards, among many other honors that Gibson has been graced with over the years.

Gibson and the Kingdom Choir have won the Gem Awards for best Gospel Choir and best Gospel Album in 2004 and 2005 respectively, as well as BBC Choir of the Year in 2011 for the SINGIT Gospel Choir.

According to UK Choir Festival, Gibson was also awarded the Jack Petchey medal for outstanding service to young people in 2012 and won “outstanding contribution to the Music and Choral Ministry” for the 60th birthday of the Church of God of Prophecy, one of Britain’s largest Black Majority Churches in 2013.

She has performed at Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles in 2011 with the Maria Fidelis Gospel School Choir, performed for Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech writer, Clarence B. Jones in 2011, was named as one of the best gospel choir conductors in the UK and listed as one of the top 20 most influential black Christian women in the 100th issue of Keep the Faith Magazine in 2017, according to UK Choir Festival.

See Also:

Check out all of Heavy’s coverage of the royal wedding.