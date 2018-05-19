‘Markle Sparkle’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Meghan Markle’s nephew Tyler Dooley and his mother Tracy are in the U.K and poised to provide commentary on the Royal Wedding. It’s likely that Tyler did not bring the wedding gift he might liked to have as officials would not have taken kindly to a weed stash.

Tyler is an operator in the legal-in-Oregon Southern Oregon Cannabis Connection dispensary. Tyler, in honor of his aunt’s nuptials, has created a new cannabis strain called ‘Markle Sparkle.’

The Grants Pass, Oregon marijuana grower and his partners have developed what they call a “royal” marijuana strain in homage to his aunt. Dooley is the son of Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

Here’s what you need to know about Dooley, his mother and ‘Markle Sparkle’:

1. ‘Markle Sparkle’ Was Developed to Honor Dooley’s ’Royal Aunt’ With a Little Help From His Mother & Business Partner

Meghan Markle’s nephew wants to launch cannabis strain called Markle’s Sparkle https://t.co/hKxNROxoDS Tyler Dooley would be arrested for doing this in the UK. But cos it's legal in Oregan, this is just another 'fun weed' story. pic.twitter.com/90pIuEG0WD — TransformDrugPolicy (@TransformDrugs) April 17, 2018

Dooly, 25, is a licensed medical marijuana grower in Grants Pass. Dooley said he and his partners have developed the “special strain of marijuana in honor of his aunt, Meghan Markle, and her upcoming marriage to Prince Harry.”

Dooley created the strain along with his “business partner, Mama D, and Daley Organics, a premier grower in the northwest.” Mama D is Tracy Dooley, his mother.

2. LeafBuyer is Partnering With Dooley on ‘Markle Sparkle’

The Denver-based technology company connects cannabis consumers to dispensaries shared the first photos, video, and information about his new hybrid strain.

“We’re thrilled Tyler chose Leafbuyer to help launch his new ‘royal’ strain,” stated Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer Technologies Inc. https://www.leafbuyer.com/straininfo/markle-sparkle-strain “Our job, as the premier cannabis deal, news, education, and product website in the country, is to help consumers find Markle Sparkle once it’s available for purchase at local dispensaries.”

3. ‘Markle Sparkle’ Will be Officially Unveiled at the ‘High Times Cannabis Cup’ in June

#MarklesSparkle a new strain of cannabis developed by Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley https://t.co/yGRpIsBR3G pic.twitter.com/EJStLdlLym — krusty63 (@krusty63) May 17, 2018

According to LeafBuyer.com and Dooley, the cannabis product will be available in flower and concentrate form on June 2 at the High Times Cannabis Cup Northern California event in Santa Rosa, California at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Dooley, along with representatives from LeafBuyer.com will be showcasing samples of “Markle Sparkle,” which will ultimately sell at dispensaries for approximately $280 per ounce.

The formula for what Dooley calls a “potent sativa-dominant hybrid that helps relieve pain, anxiety, and insomnia,” includes a secret starin and two others, Blue City Diesel and Blueberry Northern Lights. It smells like blueberries, Dooley said.

4. Everything You Didn’t Think You Needed to Know About ‘Markle Sparkle’

The marijuana strain, a “potent, albeit noble bud,” is described as having a “very sweet, silky taste …notes of fresh blueberry and a unique, fruity and smooth flavor grace.” Dooley says the bud “makes you feel positive, happy, and energetic. It is uplifting and has been known to create a tingling body sensation of numbness. There is a sense of relief and euphoria that comes with the high as well. These benefits make for a great all-around versatile strain for any medical patient or recreational consumer,” as explained on the LeafBuyer site.

#Meghan Markle’s #nephew has announced details of the special #strain of #cannabis he has created to celebrate the upcoming royal #wedding. Tyler Dooley grows cannabis in #Oregon, US – which has been legal in the #American state since 2015 https://t.co/Fvx7wgItMB#marklesparkle pic.twitter.com/vYVAO4dWnu — Canada High Tours (@canadahightours) May 18, 2018

It’s also said to be a “great medicinal marijuana product …the high creates a very powerful stimulant for the mind and body, as well as a euphoric feeling/sensation. Markle Sparkle is also great for pain relief and doesn’t increase the appetite too much,” and, it’s “best used for stress, pain, and insomnia.”

Dooley is planning a full “Royally Grown’ product line. LeafBuyer said it takes Dooley seven to nine weeks for the plant to grow and flower, preferably outdoors during the summer months in the Pacific Northwest. He says the climate in the Northwest is perfect for this high-yielding cannabis strain.

The marijuana strain is high yield that “does well in light-deprivation, so you get nice big leafy hearty plants and the yield when grown outdoors is ‘insane,’ Dooley said.

5. Dooley & His Business Partner Mother Are Reportedly Providing Commentary For British TV on the Royal Nuptials, But Were Not Invited to the Wedding

Number 5 of who is invited to the #RoyalWedding and who isn’t on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s guest list – Her nephew, Thomas Jr's son Tyler Dooley, and his mum Tracey Dooley, are also rumoured to have been left off the guest list. #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/FRdV3EQ9oQ — Sven (@SvenRoyalChef) May 11, 2018

The Dooley’s are in London and are reported to be providing commentary for the Royal Wedding on the UK morning show Good Morning Britain.”