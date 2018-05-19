Meghan & Harry’s Kiss at Royal Wedding: Watch the Video

Well, it happened. Prince Harry married American actress Meghan Markle, and they punctuated their union with a kiss as they exited St. George’s Chapel. You can watch a video of the kiss below:

The wedding featured many moving moments. There was a lively sermon from an American bishop Michael Curry who implored people that “love is on the way.” There were movie stars: Amal and George Clooney, the Beckhams, Oprah. There were the Royals: Prince Harry’s brother, William, and Prince Charles’ siblings, Anne, Edward, and Andrew, and a host of others.

There was the moment that Meghan emerged and gave the world a glimpse of her minimalist wedding gown, and there was the moment that Prince Charles walked her down part of the aisle, standing in for her father, Tom Markle, who bowed out of the ceremony after he had a heart attack following a staged photo scandal.

That scandal and the controversy and drama that ensued seemed forgotten amidst the pomp, ceremony, and emotion of the marriage of the prince, who is the sixth in line to the British throne (after Charles, William, George, Charlotte, and Louis) to Meghan Markle. A few years ago, not many Americans even knew the name Meghan Markle. Now the entire world does. Meghan’s mother seemed very emotional during the ceremony as her eyes appeared to be close to tearing up. The prince seemed nervous at first but then in great admiration of his bride when he saw her in the chapel for the first time.

There were many firsts: A prince marrying a biracial, divorced, American actress who is older than he is, but his choice, and the very modern ceremony that highlighted it, were heralded and a march forward.

Not far from anyone’s minds: Princess Diana, who died when Harry was still a boy, her death emotionally shattering him. Her sister, Lady Jane Fellowes gave a reading, and a hymn was played that was the same as one played at her funeral. The couple then headed on a procession in an open-top carriage to give the crowds a chance to see them.

Meghan and Harry famously met on a blind date. She is older than he is – 36 to his 33.

The couple married in St. George’s Chapel. St. George’s Chapel was started and completed by different kings. However, one of England’s most famous Kings in history – Henry VIII – finished it.

“The construction of the Chapel was begun in 1475 by Edward IV and completed by Henry VIII in 1528,” according to the Royal Family. Indeed, Henry’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon, once watched services through a window at the chapel. “Founding of the College of St George and the Order of the Garter by King Edward III” occurred earlier, in the 1300s, a history of St. George’s says.

“Over the years, the interior of the Chapel has developed to commemorate key figures in Royal history and the history of the Chapel: the octagonal Bray Chapel is named after Sir Reginald Bray, friend of Henry VIII and benefactor of the Chapel; the simple tomb of Henry VI was once the focus of pilgrimages, and one of the oriel windows of Edward IV’s Chantry Chapel (below) was enlarged and reconstructed by Henry VIII so that Catherine of Aragon could watch the Order of the Garter services from it,” says the Royal Family.