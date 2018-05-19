Meghan Markle’s Look: How to Get Her Style

Meghan Markle’s look is all her own. It’s more classic Hollywood than Dynasty, and more Audrey Hepburn than Joan Collins. Her look revolves around “classic and simple consistency,” avoiding the garish, patterned, ill-fitting frocks sometimes seen adorning other members of the Royal Family.

How can you get Megan Markle’s look? Even if you don’t have her pocketbook to spring on high-end fashion choices, there are a few simple steps you can take to look more like her. Here are the top 10 ways to get Meghan’s look:

1. Wear Your Hair in a Casual Updo With Messy Bun

Although Meghan also wears her hair down on many occasions, she is particularly partial to a messy yet elegant updo. The trick to her look is a part down the middle, a few loose strands lightly curled, and a messy bun loosely knotted toward the nape of her neck. Here’s a tutorial.

2. Wear Solid Black, and, When That Gets Boring, Choose Navy

One of the reasons that Meghan Markle rarely makes style errors is because she doesn’t take wild risks. She stays away from patterns (generally), and you probably won’t see her in pastel. Black is her classic go-to, even when dressing casually, and, when she gets sick of that, she opts for a deep royal blue.

She wore the above deep blue number to the queen’s birthday party.

3. Add a Surprising Shoe

Although partial to blue and black, Meghan’s been known to jazz up the color scheme with a flash of color in the shoe. She favors stilettos, not chunky heels. Check out the above burnt-orange velvet shoes she daringly paired with green-and-white in Belfast.

4. Wear Green

Meghan doesn’t wear color much, but, when she does, she often chooses a dark green. The above green dress, which she wore to the Invictus Games reception, was one of the few times she picked a pattern.

5. Go Simple on the Jewelry

Meghan doesn’t bring the bling. She doesn’t festoon her frocks with gaudy necklaces or big earrings, preferring simple earrings and rings that are largely jewel-free (except for that engagement ring, of course.)

6. Wear long Coats

Meghan loves long coats with big collars and belts that tie at the waist. She favors them in neutrals (including the white coat she wore when she and Harry announced their engagement.) She’s also worn coats in Navy and, occasionally, in plaid.

Remember this?

That was engagement announcement day.

7. Dare to Go Bare

Meghan sometimes defies style conventions with bare legs and shoulders. This is a key component to her look. She mixes dress-up with some element of casual (long dress with bare sleeves or skirt with casual top). That way she never looks like she’s trying too hard or thinks too much of herself. What you won’t see her do? Show cleavage. Recently, she’s also started wearing longer hemlines. She uses “bare” strategically so it doesn’t look sleazy.

8. Buy a Decent Blazer

Meghan is fond of the blazer look, usually well-fitted and in blue or black. She often throws a fitted blazer over a dress.

9. Avoid the Baggy Look

Meghan has the figure to carry it off, but she doesn’t usually opt for the too-baggy look. She’s more likely to pick a streamlined fit. That’s true when it comes to a sheath dress, slacks, or skirt.

You’re not going to see Meghan drowning in a muumuu.

10. Invest in a White Buttoned-Down Shirt

You will see Meghan wearing this look a lot, sometimes paired with jeans and sometimes paired with slacks or a skirt.