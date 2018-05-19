Meghan Markle’s Look: How to Get Her Style

Getty Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s look is all her own. It’s more classic Hollywood than Dynasty, and more Audrey Hepburn than Joan Collins. Her look revolves around “classic and simple consistency,” avoiding the garish, patterned, ill-fitting frocks sometimes seen adorning other members of the Royal Family.

How can you get Megan Markle’s look? Even if you don’t have her pocketbook to spring on high-end fashion choices, there are a few simple steps you can take to look more like her. Here are the top 10 ways to get Meghan’s look:

1. Wear Your Hair in a Casual Updo With Messy Bun

meghan markle updo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Women’s Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018 in London, England.

Although Meghan also wears her hair down on many occasions, she is particularly partial to a messy yet elegant updo. The trick to her look is a part down the middle, a few loose strands lightly curled, and a messy bun loosely knotted toward the nape of her neck. Here’s a tutorial.

2. Wear Solid Black, and, When That Gets Boring, Choose Navy

meghan markle dress

GettyMeghan Markle attends an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England.

One of the reasons that Meghan Markle rarely makes style errors is because she doesn’t take wild risks. She stays away from patterns (generally), and you probably won’t see her in pastel. Black is her classic go-to, even when dressing casually, and, when she gets sick of that, she opts for a deep royal blue.

meghan markle dress

GettyPrince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Royal Albert Hall to attend a star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen’s 92nd birthday on April 21, 2018 in London, England. The Queen and members of the royal family are guests of honour at the celebration, which is being billed as The Queen’s Birthday Party.

She wore the above deep blue number to the queen’s birthday party.

3. Add a Surprising Shoe

meghan markle shoes

GettyPrince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the Crown Liquor Saloon, a former Victorian gin palace owned by the National Trust, on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Nothern Ireland.

Although partial to blue and black, Meghan’s been known to jazz up the color scheme with a flash of color in the shoe. She favors stilettos, not chunky heels. Check out the above burnt-orange velvet shoes she daringly paired with green-and-white in Belfast.

4. Wear Green

meghan markle green

GettyPrince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games Reception at Australia House on April 21, 2018 in London, England.

Meghan doesn’t wear color much, but, when she does, she often chooses a dark green. The above green dress, which she wore to the Invictus Games reception, was one of the few times she picked a pattern.

5. Go Simple on the Jewelry

meghan markle jewelry

Meghan Markle attends the Women’s Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society on April 19, 2018 in London, England.

Meghan doesn’t bring the bling. She doesn’t festoon her frocks with gaudy necklaces or big earrings, preferring simple earrings and rings that are largely jewel-free (except for that engagement ring, of course.)

6. Wear long Coats

meghan markle

GettyPrince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Titanic Belfast maritime museum on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Nothern Ireland.

Meghan loves long coats with big collars and belts that tie at the waist. She favors them in neutrals (including the white coat she wore when she and Harry announced their engagement.) She’s also worn coats in Navy and, occasionally, in plaid.

Remember this?

William and Kate engagement photo

GettyPrince Harry and Meghan Markle

That was engagement announcement day.

7. Dare to Go Bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on April 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom

Meghan sometimes defies style conventions with bare legs and shoulders. This is a key component to her look. She mixes dress-up with some element of casual (long dress with bare sleeves or skirt with casual top). That way she never looks like she’s trying too hard or thinks too much of herself. What you won’t see her do? Show cleavage. Recently, she’s also started wearing longer hemlines. She uses “bare” strategically so it doesn’t look sleazy.

8. Buy a Decent Blazer

meghan markle blazer

Meghan Markle attends a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on April 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Meghan is fond of the blazer look, usually well-fitted and in blue or black. She often throws a fitted blazer over a dress.

9. Avoid the Baggy Look

markle pants

GettyPrince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle leave the ‘Endeavour Fund Awards’ Ceremony at Goldsmiths Hall on February 1, 2018 in London, England.

Meghan has the figure to carry it off, but she doesn’t usually opt for the too-baggy look. She’s more likely to pick a streamlined fit. That’s true when it comes to a sheath dress, slacks, or skirt.

meghan markle skirt

GettyPrince Harry and his fiancee US actress Meghan Markle visit Nottingham Academy on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018.

You’re not going to see Meghan drowning in a muumuu.

10. Invest in a White Buttoned-Down Shirt

meghan markle jeans

Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle (R) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

You will see Meghan wearing this look a lot, sometimes paired with jeans and sometimes paired with slacks or a skirt.

