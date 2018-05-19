Meghan Markle’s Updo: How to Get Her Messy Bun

Meghan Markle’s updo – elegant but messy at once – has a lot of fans. How do you get it? It’s not as hard as it looks. The key to the Meghan Markle messy bun is that it doesn’t look glued in place or like she was trying too hard. Yet, it’s perfectly suited to even the most formal occasion. There’s a reason that it’s widely searched on Pinterest.

You can see examples of Meghan’s different updos here. They share a lot in common, although the look has become more casually and purposefully messy over the years. Meghan’s wedding hair, of course, will be closely watched. Her messy bun hair stands in contrast to the carefully coiffed Duchess of Cambridge, who never seems to have a hair out of place when she wears updos.

Here are some tips to get Meghan’s messy bun updo:

Second-Day Hair or Volumizing Spray

It’s easier to create the Meghan updo/messy bun look with second-day hair. Freshly washed hair is slicker and won’t be as easy to keep in place. Health.com has some ideas for volumizing products in the case you’ve already washed it.

This will help you get volume at the top of your head, which is part of her messy bun look. This is key to keeping the look in place. InStyle spoke to an expert who recommended “volumizing spray before the blow-dry. This will add volume to the top, or where you see the lift at Markle’s roots.” Next, use a smoothing serum and create “loose, beachy waves. You can do this with an iron or with a round-brush and a blow-dryer. This will give the hair some grit when you pull it up it,” recommends InStyle.

Back combing your hair with a teasing comb can also help create the necessary volume. Texturizing spray can also work. Real Simple suggests: “A couple inches back from the start of your part, grab a 4-inch section of hair. Using a texturizing spray …spritz the bottom of the section from behind. Then use a teasing comb …to backcomb the hair to create texture. Keep this very close to the roots.” Then repeat the process.

Grab Your Hair in the Middle Back of Your Head

According to one expert consulted by Health.com, you should gather your hair with your hands in the middle back of your head. “Before you secure your hair, pull a couple pieces out in the front. Once you’ve achieved your desired look, twist the hair back and down into a bun. Finally, secure with a large French pin, which will look more chic than an elastic,” the site explains.

Keep Some Face-Framing Strands Free & Use a Middle Part

According to The Cut, the key to Meghan’s carefree style is to let a few pieces of hair fall free. “With a middle part, a few loose, face-framing strands, and even some flyaways, it looked like a completely normal hairstyle we’d all attempt ourselves,” the site notes.

Use Bobby Pins

Don’t expect the look to stay in place all on its own, but the key is bobby pins not stiff hair spray. “You can tell Markle must have used quite a few bobby pins on this look, rather than pulling her hair back with a hair-tie she happens to have around her wrist like the first messy bun,” the Cut reports. (Note that Meghan sometimes tucks the stray strands behind her ears.)

The Bun Should Be at the Nape of the Neck

One key to the Meghan messy bun look is to not place the bun too high on the head. “Markle’s signature look is at the nape of her neck versus on top of her head,” reported Elle. The messy bun positioned too high on the head can look more like you’re heading to the gym and less like it’s suitable for a formal occasion, so take this piece of advice to heed.

If you prefer, you can watch a video tutorial: