Meghan Markle Young Photos: How Her Style Changed

Meghan Markle has developed a very consistent style since she became engaged to Prince Harry. She jettisoned a more Hollywood look for a modern, yet more traditional, style that brings to mind Audrey Hepburn more than a young celeb.

Photos of Megan Markle when she was young demonstrate this style shift. We’re not talking about her style from childhood; rather, we’re talking about how her style has changed in just a few years, from her days as an up-and-coming actress in Hollywood to her days on the arm of a prince.

Color? Gone. Short skirts? Gone. Cleavage? Gone. Patterns? Gone. Meghan’s current style is simple, monochrome and elegant. She favors long hems and neutrals, mostly black. Now and then she mixes it up with a deep green, but it’s rare to see her in color, and it’s rare to see her in a pattern. First, before we look at her Hollywood style, let’s look at a few pictures of Meghan, as Prince Harry’s fiancee:

Here’s another look post-Prince Harry. Meghan favors long, formal coats, hats, and nothing overly revealing. She’s also partial to slacks.

Now, take a look at how she looked just a few years ago when she was a Hollywood actress not yet on the radar screen of the Royal Family or, presumably, Prince Harry. You will see the fashion metamorphosis.

Short Shorts

In the above photo, Meghan is clad in short shorts. You are unlikely to see her ever venture out in shorts in public now – even formal shorts like these.

Lots of Leg

In the above photo, Meghan Markle attends the London Global Gift Gala at ME Hotel on November 19, 2013 in London, England. Today, you’re unlikely to see her with this short of a hem.

Bare Midriff

In this photo, Markle attended the Peter Som fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at Milk Studios on September 5, 2014 in New York City. A glimpse of midriff was perfectly fine for that venue. Now? Not so much.

Cleavage

This frock was a little Hollywood, and Meghan has canned the look. Here, she arrived at the 13th Annual InStyle and The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Toronto International Film Festival Party at the Windsor Arms Hotel on September 11, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.

Patterns

Meghan doesn’t wear busy patterns much anymore. She did then. Here, Meghan Markle attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted ny Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC at the Cantor Fitzgerald Office on September 11, 2013 in New York, United States.

Bright Colors

It actually would be refreshing to see Meghan in a bright color like red, but she doesn’t do that much anymore. In this photo, Markle attends ELLE’s 6th Annual Women In Television Dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.

Clashing Patterns

Meghan took fashion risks before, and she wasn’t afraid to wear clothes that clashed. Here, she attended Prada The Iconoclasts, New York 2015 on February 12, 2015 in New York City.

Multi-colored Looks

Today, Meghan has mastered the monochrome look. That wasn’t always the case. Here, she attended the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party hosted by Essie and Audi held at Chateau Marmont on January 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

Faux Fur

It’s hard to imagine Meghan in this outfit today. Here, she wore Miu Miu at Miu Miu Women’s Tales 7th Edition – “Spark & Light” Screening – Arrivals at Diamond Horseshoe on February 11, 2014 in New York City.

Hollywood Glitz

This one says more Hollywood than princess. Meghan was attending the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on November 2, 2015 in New York City in this photo.