Mother’s Day Wishes for Mom 2018: What to Say

Mother’s Day 2018 arrives on May 13, 2018. That has a lot of sons and daughters wondering how to come up with creative wishes for mom. You want to tell her you love her. You want to do it uniquely. What should you say?

Luckily, a lot of sites have come up with lists of possible wishes, in the event you have writer’s block. Here are some of the best Mother’s Day wishes for mom:

Husband to Mother of His Children

The Bump has a full list of Mother’s Day wishes. Here is one of the best choices from a husband to his wife on Mother’s Day: “Thank you for always giving your heart, soul and so much more to our growing family and making us the best we can be.”

Another possibility from the Bump, “I see you every time I look in our children’s eyes, which only makes me love you more.”

Daughter to Mom

The Bump also suggests this wish from a daughter to a mom: “They say a mother is your first friend. Every day I feel so blessed for the bond we share.”

Humorous & Serious

dGreetings also has some ideas for Mother’s Day wishes. They include the humorous: “Hey mom, you can finally put the pan down, it’s your off day. Happy Mother’s Day” and the serious: “You’re the hero of my life. I’m so proud to have you in my life. And I know the feeling is mutual. Love you mom. Happy mother’s day.”

Short & Sweet

All Wording.com has some possibilities that are shorter: “Happy Mother’s Day to the person who gave me life and taught me love” and “Mom, I’ve loved you my whole life, but I haven’t always appreciated you like I should. Thank you for everything” and “Happy Mother’s Day to a mother like no other!”

Hallmark understands Mother’s Day for obvious reasons. The card company has some suggestions for Mother’s Day wishes. They include: “I’m so proud to be your kid.” Here are some others:

“Raising me took a lot of patience. Thanks for hanging in there with me.”

“Sorry if I drove you crazy sometimes. I only did it because I love you!”

“To Mom, with love, from your favorite child.☺”

Wisdom

FTD.com offers the wisdom of Gandhi: “It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” The site also suggests these sayings:

“Because of you, I am me. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“Thanks for giving me the best things in life: Your love, your care, and your cooking. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The Nature of Moms

MomJunction.com also offers a series of wishes. They include:

“A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people, promptly announces she never did care for pie.”

“A mother’s heart is a patchwork of love.”

“A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.”

“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.”

Grandma

Mothersdaycelebration.com suggests this Mother’s Day wish for a grandmother: “There is this special bonding that we share, the special love that we rejoice. Grandma you are my lifeline, you have been and you will always remain till the end of my life.” And this: “My lovely Grandma I hope, you are aware, how much I admire you! It’s all because, you have bestowed upon so much love onto me.”

Longer Accolades

Birthdaywishes.expert has some longer wishes. One of them: “I hope that I have made you proud of me, proud of my accomplishments and proud of the person I have become. You are responsible for the best parts of me and I pray I’ve done you justice through my character and behavior.”

Famous Wishes

Proflowers.com has some possibilities from times when famous people weighed in. Here’s Stevie Wonder: “Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love.”

A Jewish proverb: “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.”

Abraham Lincoln: “I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.”

Leonardo DiCaprio: “My mother is a walking miracle.”

Poetry & Writers

You could borrow from the words of the greats. Robert Browning: “Motherhood. All love begins and ends there.” Or George Eliot: “Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” Or Victor Hugo. He wrote:

“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.”