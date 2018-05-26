Nick Diaz Domestic Battery Charges: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

According to multiple reports, American professional mixed martial artist Nickolas Robert “Nick” Diaz has allegedly been arrested and charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation, as well as misdemeanor domestic battery, according to MMA Junkie.

Officer Larry Hadfield of the LVMPD office of public information confirmed that the alleged victim was female, according to MMA Junkie. Hadfield said officers responded to a call and were dispatched to a Las Vegas residence at approximately 7:20 p.m. PT.

An anonymous source with knowledge of the case told MMA Junkie that “12 units were dispatched to the scene, the alleged victim was transported to a local hospital and Diaz was combative with officers during his arrest.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Diaz is Being Held on an $18K Bond and is Facing Charges of Felony Domestic Battery by Strangulation & Misdemeanor Domestic Battery

The 34-year-old Stockton native was being held in Clark County Detention Centre on Friday in Las Vegas, according to online records. While the Las Vegas Police department has not formally confirmed that the “Nickolas R. Diaz” it arrested was the Ultimate Fighting Championship star, a statement issued by UFC confirmed that it was Diaz.

“UFC is aware of the recent arrest of middleweight athlete, Nick Diaz,” the promotion said in a statement. “The organisation does not tolerate domestic violence and requires all athletes to adhere to the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. Every athlete is deserving of due process and this situation, as with any official allegations, will be duly reviewed and thoroughly investigated by an independent party.”

As a result of the allegations against Diaz, which also include cocaine usage, UFC is taking the necessary precautions to make sure they know all the details of the incident.

MMA Junkie’s source claims that Diaz was combative with police and was escorted to jail after 12 police units showed up to the Las Vegas residence. Diaz’s bail was set at $18,000. He remains in custody and cannot post bail until after a court hearing scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.

Heavy reached out to a Diaz’s ex-wife Chloe Standley for comment about the alleged claims, who says she married Diaz in 2017. When asked if they were still married, Standley replied “no comment.”

2. Diaz is a Former Welterweight Champion in Strikeforce and WEC, has been Fighting Professionally Since 2001 and Holds a Black Belt in Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu

According to his UFC Fighter Profile, Diaz started training because he was having issues with people who were physically much bigger than he was. “When I saw the UFC, I was impressed and wanted to some day be able to perform like those fighters,” Diaz said, according to his profile. He says that fighting for the UFC is “a dream fulfilled.”

Diaz didn’t attend college before he started training for the UFC. He competed in the lightweight division and he was the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5. Diaz holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Cesar Gracie and is a former welterweight champion in Strikeforce and WEC.

He has been a pro fighter since 2001 and has 13 notable wins by KO and eight by submission – 4 armbar, 2 kimura, RNC, triangle choke – according to his fighter profile. Diaz has defeated Muhsin Corbbrey, Thomas Denny, Frank Shamrock, Scott Smith, Mach Sakurai, Cyborg Santos, and Paul Daley.

Diaz, 34, has not fought since 2015. He was suspended by USADA for one year due to a 2017 whereabouts violation in relation to the UFC’s anti-doping policy, but was eligible to return to the Octagon last month.

3. Diaz Has Been Fined and Suspended Several Times from the UFC for Failing Drug Tests and Testing Positive for Marijuana

Diaz was previously suspended for one year from the UFC and fined $79,500 for failing a drug test after his last fight at UFC 143. Diaz was just reinstated by UFC this past April. According to MMA Mania, the 34-year-old hasn’t fought since his match with Anderson Silva back in 2015.

“Silva originally won that fight via decision before it was overturned to a no contest due to both fighters failing drug tests (Silva for drostanolone and androsterone and Diaz for marijuana),” MMA Mania stated.

Diaz appeared before the Nevada Athletic Commission in Las Vegas on the drug charges back in 2015 along with his legal counsel to answer for the test, in which he tested positive for THC. Diaz has medical clearance in his home state of California to use marijuana for medicinal purposes.

His fine was handed down unanimously by the NSAC and ended up being 30 percent of both his fight purse and the bonus he received after the bout for Fight of the Night. Diaz’s payday was $200,000; his bonus check was for $65,000, according to Heavy.

In 2007, after a submission win over Takanori Gomi during Pride 33, Diaz also tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for six months and fined 20 percent of his purse as well. The win over Gomi was overturned to a no contest.

Heavy reports that Diaz admitted he uses marijuana medicinally, even during training for fights, as a treatment for AD/HD. When asked why he didn’t disclose the use of the drug on his pre-fight medical questionnaire, Diaz said “he didn’t believe he needed to list marijuana as a prescription drug because it’s not available at a typical pharmacy like Walgreens.” Diaz also said he left blank parts of the form asking if he had any “serious medical conditions” because he didn’t believe his condition was serious, according to Heavy.

4. Diaz’s Close Friend Defends Him, Claiming that the Woman in Question Has Been Stalking Diaz for Years and Filed a Fake Police Report to Have Him Arrested

According to Bloody Elbow, a close friend of the fighter claims that Nick was actually a victim of circumstance. Diaz’s friend Matt Staudt wrote a lengthy Instagram post stating that Diaz would never lay hands on anyone unless it was done out of self-defense.

“If it wasn’t clear, I’ve got this guys back if he needs me always and completely,” Staudt wrote. “One of the best people I know, and that’s the truth, he just plays by his rules, views the world very differently than most and has been f—d constantly. Seeing how everything evolved here infuriates me. The news is out so better to address than not, and for my own sake, not really on his behalf.”

“I’ve seen drunk guys get in Nick’s face and avoid serious injury because he’s a martial artist and a killer but knows that and he’s passed the point of needing to prove it. He doesn’t even act tough to people… There is no scenario where Nick would put his hands on anyone unless it was necessary self-defense, and then watch the f—k out.”

Staudt also claims that the woman in question has been stalking Diaz for the past few years and that Nick has been constantly trying to distance himself from her. Staudt claims that she allegedly filed a fake police report with the hopes of getting Diaz arrested.

“Moving on, the girl who is accusing him is the most deranged and insane I’ve met to date. She has been obsessed with and stalked Nick for maybe 2 years now,” Staudt claimed. “Suicide attempts, calls to his family from fake numbers, thousand of calls a day – yes thousands, showing up everywhere he goes following his story.”

5. Diaz’s Younger Brother Nate Was Recently Investigated For an Alleged Assault on Clay Guida During a Combate Americas Event

News of the arrest came shortly after Nick’s younger brother and fellow UFC fighter Nate Diaz was investigated by the Sacramento Police Department in California for an alleged assault on Clay Guida during a Combate Americas event held 11 May, according to MMA Junkie.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton told MMA Junkie that an officer showed up and took a misdemeanor battery report at the event. Hampton named Guida as the alleged victim and Diaz as the alleged suspect in the incident.

John Fosco, Guida’s manager, confirmed that the UFC star filed a police report after the incident. It claimed that Diaz allegedly shoved Guida from behind without warning, sending him crashing into a metal guardrail and splitting his lip open.

Word of the incident spread quickly on social media, with Guida’s training partner Tyler Diamond accusing Diaz of slapping him when he stepped in to deescalate the situation after Guida was shoved.

Hampton told MMA Junkie that “the police report will be assigned to a detective, who will then decide whether there’s probable cause to send an arrest warrant request to the district attorney’s office. The DA will then decide whether or not to issue the warrant.”