Noblesville West Middle School Shooting: Indiana Active Shooter

Noblesville West Middle School was the subject of active shooter reports which say that a male shooter wounded two other people at the school – including a teenage girl – but the shooter has now been contained. Noblesville West is a school located in Indiana.

According to WISH-TV, the son of one of the television station’s producers told the station that “a male shooter is in custody. That student heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building.” One victim was reported by the television station as a 13-year-old girl. The other victim was an adult, but that person’s age was not yet clear. Indiana police told WLFI they were “sending everyone” to the scene.

Riverview Health provided more details on the victims, writing on Twitter, “There has been a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School w/ at least 1 injury. 1 patient came to Riverview Health and was transferred to Riley Hospital in stable condition. Another student is being treated for an ankle fracture. The parents of both students have been contacted.”

The school confirmed that there was a shooting, writing parents, “Shots have been reported at Noblesville West Middle School. Reports of one injury. Police are onsite and school is in lockdown. Standby for more info.”

Suspect in Custody & Families Notified

Police Sgt. John Perrine wrote on Twitter, “There are two victims en route to Methodist from the Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter. Those families have been notified. Suspect in custody All students are being taken to the Noblesville High School, parents are asked to pick up there.”

Photos showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene. The Noblesville Fire Department also confirmed that there was an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School, writing on Twitter, “NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available.”

The AP reported that students were being taken to the high school to be picked up by their parents, and the shooter is believed to have acted alone.

Students Hide in Closets

According to CBS4Indy, a student sent the following message during the shooting. “There was a shooter in the building, luckily we were in one of the saftest closets in the school, I hope that everyone is alright, I’m still shaking, girls are crying, the officers are here and holding the shooter in custody, this has to be a dream, I don’t have my phone, but pick me up in the high school. I love you guys.” Children were reported to be hiding in closets, a scene that has become all too familiar in the United States.

WISH-TV reported that someone may have intervened, stopping the shooter. The details of that intervention are not yet clear. The identity and age of the shooter were not released.

The Noblesville West Middle School shooting comes after a spate of school shootings in America, most recently in Santa Fe, Texas, where a 17-year-old student is accused of opening fire and killing multiple students. It does not appear that there are any deaths in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting.