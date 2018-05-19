What Is Prince Charles’ Title? He Is More Than Prince of Wales

What is Prince Charles’ title? Obviously, he is known most commonly as Charles, Prince of Wales. As the heir to the British throne, he is expected to eventually become the King of England. However, Prince Charles holds many other titles. His full name is Charles Philip Arthur George.

Prince Charles was born with some of his many titles, and he earned some of them over the years. His full title is multiple lines long. It is as follows:

His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, KG, KT, GCB, OM, AK, QSO, CC, PC, ADC, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

According to the website for Prince of Wales, “His Royal Highness is the 21st to hold the title of The Prince of Wales. As Prince of Wales, His Royal Highness holds a number of titles. The use of these titles and the heraldry associated with them is governed by various rules.”

“What is Prince Charles’ title? His full title contains a lot more than only the Prince of Wales. The Prince of Wales is a title created for the male heir to The British Throne. There is no automatic succession to this title, but it is normally passed on when the existing Prince of Wales accedes to the throne,” the website says.

“The title becomes merged in the Crown and is renewed only by the Sovereign’s pleasure. The Queen created Prince Charles The Prince of Wales on 26th July 1958. The Prince can trace his descent through the Tudors to the original native Princes of Wales, though the title’s use for the Heir to the English Throne began with Edward II, who had been created Prince of Wales by his father Edward I in 1301.”

The website explains that Prince Charles “is strongly identified with his badge The Prince of Wales’s Feathers, the use of which dates back to the 14th Century and the time of Edward, The Black Prince. The Prince is also one of three members of the Royal Family able to grant Royal Warrants of appointment to companies. The company is then entitled to display The Prince of Wales’s Feathers on their products.”

Prince Charles uses some of his many titles depending on which country he is in at the time, and one of his titles is not active. “In addition to the title The Prince of Wales, His Royal Highness holds a number of other titles. Some are used depending on where he is in the country such as The Duke of Rothesay when he is in Scotland, and The Duke of Cornwall when he is visiting the South West of England,” his website states. “Other titles have been inherited in the same way but are not actively used, such as the Earl of Carrick.”

You have to go back a long ways to find the last Prince of Wales. “The Prince of Wales’s Standard for Wales, the personal flag His Royal Highness uses during visits to the Principality, is based on the Arms of Llywelyn ap Gruffydd, the last native Prince of Wales,” the Prince’s website notes.

It’s been announced that Prince Charles would walk Meghan Markle, his future daughter-in-law, partially down the aisle on May 19, 2018 when she marries his youngest son, Prince Harry. As the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles is set to become King when the current queen either steps down from the throne or passes away. The queen is 92-years-old. Prince Charles age is 69. He has two sons: Princes William and Harry with his wife, Princess Diana, and he is now married to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Here is more information on Prince Charles’ titles:

Duke of Cornwall

“The Prince became Duke of Cornwall automatically upon The Queen’s accession on 6th February 1952,” his website says.

Duke of Rothesay

“When The Prince of Wales is in Scotland, he is known by this title of the Scottish peerage, first conferred by Robert III, King of Scots, on his son David in 1398,” the website says.

Earl of Carrick and Baron of Renfrew

“Other titles of the Scottish peerage inherited by the Heir to The Throne under the 1469 Act,” according to the website.

Earl of Chester

“The Earldom was created by William the Conqueror, with the intention of the Earl keeping an eye on any war-like activities by the Welsh,” says the website.

Lord of The Isles

“This ancient title, held by those who ruled the Western Isles as vassals of the King of Scotland, was annexed to the Crown by James V of Scotland in 1540, to be passed to his heirs,” says the website.

Prince and Great Steward of Scotland

“The hereditary office of Great (or High) Steward dates from the 12th Century. The 1469 Act confirmed that the title should go to ‘the first-born prince of the King of Scots for ever,'” says the website.

The prince also holds other titles, including Knight of the Garter, Knight of the Thistle, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath, Order of Merit, Knight of the Order of Australia, Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, Order of Canada, Privy Counsellor, and Aide-de-Camp.