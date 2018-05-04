Tribute to 9 Puerto Rico Air National Guard Crash Victims

Nine Puerto Rico Air National Guard (PRANG) aviators and soldiers were killed Wednesday when the decades-old C-130 cargo transport plane they were piloting crashed right after takeoff from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport onto a Georgia state highway. The aircraft, from Puerto Rico’s 156th Airlift Wing, had been in Savannah for maintenance.
The craft made it less than a mile before plunging to the ground, exploding into a fireball of thick black smoke and flames witnessed by many on the ground including motorists just several hundred yards away.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The aviators and soldiers were part of the fleet of Air Transport Wing 156 of the National Air Guard, which operates from Base Muñiz, in Carolina. The 156th Airlift Wing is home to the Bucaneros, more than 1,200 bilingual aviators in service since 1949.
The dead are:
Maj. José R. Román Rosado, pilot, had 18 years of service. From Manati, Roman Rosado is survived by his wife and two sons.
Maj. Carlos Pérez Serra, aircraft navigator had 23 years of service. Fom Canóvanas, Pérez Serra is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter.
1st Lt. David Albandoz, co-pilot, had 16 years of service. From Puerto Rico, Albandoz, had been living in Madison, Alabama. Albandoz is survived by his wife and daughter.
Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini, aircraft mechanic had 21 years of service. Paravisini is from Canóvanas and is survived by two daughters and son.
Master Sgt. Jean Audriffred had 16 years of service, is from Carolina and is survived by his wife and two sons.
Master Sgt. Mario Braña, the flight engineer had 17 years of service. Braña is from Bayamón and is survived by his mother and daughter.
Master Sgt. Víctor Colón, who had 22 years of service is from Santa Isabel and is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Master Sgt. Eric Circuns, loadmaster, had 31 years of service. Circuns is from Rio Grande and is survived by his wife, two step-daughters and son.
Senior Airman Roberto Espada, with three years of service is from Salinas and is survived by his grandmother.
El Vocero reported the aircraft “was going to a base in Tucson, Arizona, where it would be confiscated after about 60 years of service.”
The bodies of the nine killed were taken to Dover Air Force Base for identification and preparation for transport to Puerto Rico as of Thursday May 3, National Guard Public Affairs Officer Paul Dahlen told El Vocero.
The Governor of Puerto Rico and president of the New Progressive Party Ricardo Rossello asked for a moment of silence May 3 to honor the lost aviators and soldiers.
“Taking care of our fallen Airmen’s families and loved ones is our top priority,” said the adjutant general of Puerto Rico, Brig. Gen. Isabelo Rivera. “We are fully supporting them and providing all the assistance and resources of the Puerto Rico National Guard during this difficult moment.”
The Puerto Rico Chapter of the American Red Cross has also been supporting the families since day one with mental health and spiritual care resources.
Muñiz Air National Guard Base suffered extensive damage as a result of devastating hurricanes Maria and Irma.
The Georgia Air National Guard’s 202nd Engineering Installation Squadron deployed to Muñiz to help repair and restore the communications infrastructure at the base after the hurricanes.
“Three months into my command, our wing was devastated by two back-to-back category-four hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico and we’re still in that process continuing to work with higher level command to get us through the recovery phases and rebuild the wing,” said Col. Raymond Figueroa, wing commander of the 156th Airlift Wing said last year.
Brig. Gen. Rivera has said the PRANG fleet is outdated and decaying and told the Associated Press of its six C-130’s, two are broken and the one that crashed was on its last flight.
“The planes that we have in Puerto Rico — it’s not news today that they are the oldest planes …,” Rivera told the AP.
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
When a Christian dies in the world ,,
He dies with a satisfaction ,,
that he lived a life ,,here ,,
during the time ,,,he had known Jesus ,,
God saved him spiritually in this his physical body ,,
The life here is temporary,,
We will live long with our kith and kin and God’s people in heaven always,,,
Where we have Jesus,,,,
Eternal joy ,,
Eternal life,,
His death in this world is not a loss to him any way,,
His death is a happy incident ,,🎈
It is a Gain (,, apostle Paul says this in Philippines chapter 1)
He goes to permanent place or father’s house , native place ,,
Where there are lot of things to be enjoyed ,,with his relations there ,,friends there ,,
Shared ,,
Loved ,,,
All those friends and relatives are acquired by him though or in Christ Jesus.
Every thing is eternal,,,
But it is less here on this Earth life ,,,( relationship ,love and hugs)
Life on the earth is not a permanent ,,nor it is full of joy ,,here ,,
But ,,
in heaven we are going to have lot of joy and fun in Christ Jesus.
Who gives a true hug.
A real loving comforting hug.
His hug will take away all our sorrows .. Jesus is able to give us safety in this world as well.
It is not at all difficult to him.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And I shall lie down and sleep, because you, Lord Jehovah, make me dwell alone in stillness.
This verse in Tamil is soothing.
In Aramaic it is okay..
In some English it is written as safe and secure.
What a beautiful verse.
Jesus said I give you the peace what the world can’t.
In God is our delight.
In God is our safety.
In God is our security.
In God is our sleep well.
In God is our trouble free.
In God is our sorrows gone.
In God is our fear and tears wiped away.
Because.,
Because.,
Because,,,,,,
We believe in the one who created us as a he created the whole world and other creatures.
He is the one who created the earth and beasts.
He created you and me .
Thunders and sounds .
We are his creatures .
He makes us sleep well.
Peacefully.
Amen.
Jesus is coming soon from over the sky above .
Amen.
🚩
🏮
🔦
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Psalms 4:8 NLT
Psalms 4:8 NLT
8In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, O Lord, will keep me safe.
: What is the price of a hug ?
What is the price of a comforting soothing word ?
What is the price of a encouraging word ?
How costly is a loving word ?
Is your mother fail it to you ?
Is your father refuse it you ?
Is your friends say you are an alien to them ?
Is not the church hug you ?
There is a person in this world ,,,
He is Jesus Christ ,
He does this all with no charge of money .
He is ready to hug you .
He is waiting to show his love to you unconditionally.
Come to Jesus
Refuge in Jesus.
A hug from Jesus will take away ,,,your burdens and sorrows.
A hug from Jesus will take away your fear and restless or trouble or burdens.
God bless you .
Jesus loves you all.
Jesus is a great mother.
Amen.