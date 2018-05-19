Why are Orange Blossoms Used in Royal Wedding Gowns?

Royal weddings are packed with tradition, and the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is likely to follow suit. One of the most entrenched royal wedding tradition is that of using the orange blossom in royal wedding gowns.

What’s the history of using orange blossoms in royal weddings and especially in the dresses of royal brides? Why are they used? As with many of the Royal Family’s traditions, this one dates back to the reign of Queen Victoria, and the flower had sentimental value to that legendary queen.

In fact, Victoria eschewed a tiara, choosing the orange blossom wreath instead. That’s why you often see pictures of royal brides from her era – such as of her children – in which the wedding gowns are festooned with flowers. “For her wedding to Prince Albert on 10 April 1840, Queen Victoria did not wear a tiara, instead wearing a wreath of orange blossom, an emblem of chastity,” the Royal Family explains on its website.

Victoria’s great love Albert helped fortify the tradition. “Between 1839 and 1846, Prince Albert presented Queen Victoria with a number of pieces from a beautiful orange blossom parure (matching set of jewellery) to mark significant moments in their lives. In 1845, Albert gave Victoria orange blossom brooch and matching earrings, and the following year his gift of an orange blossom wreath celebrated their wedding anniversary.”

Many royal brides since have incorporated the bloom into their wedding dresses. The current queen had the design of an orange blossom sewn into the hem of her wedding dress. “Queen Victoria’s choice of floral emblem and white silk wedding dress became the standard wedding attire for generations of Victorian brides. Princess Victoria, Princess Alice, Princess Helena, Princess Louise, Princess Louise Margaret of Prussia, Princess Helena of Waldeck and Pyrmont, Princess Beatrice and Princess Alexandra, all had orange blossom as part of the design of their wedding dresses,” says the royal family.

The tradition has lasted into the 20th century. “This tradition continued into the 20th century; Princess Mary of Teck (later Queen Mary), also incorporated orange blossom into her dress. On her marriage to The Duke of York (future King George VI) Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon chose to wear an orange blossom wreath, which also featured white roses of York,” says the Royal Family.

More modern royal wedding dresses haven’t literally carried the flower; however, its design is still often used in the gowns in homage to Queen Victoria and the tradition she started. “When The Queen married The Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, orange blossom was again part of the design. Round the hem of The Queen’s dress, a border of orange blossom was appliqued with transparent tulle outlined in seed pearls and crystal,” the Royal Family explains of Queen Elizabeth II, the current monarch.

Whether Meghan Markle will choose to use the orange blossom in some fashion in her wedding dress is left to be seen, however, as the details of that are kept strictly under wraps until the big moment.