Santa Fe Shooting Victims: Names, Tributes & Photos

John Barnes, the officer identified as the school resource officer who was critically wounded in the Santa Fe High School mass shooting, remains in critical condition after facing off with Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the 17-year-old suspect accused in the shooting.

During the shooting, Barnes and another officer rushed into Santa Fe ISD High School, where they confronted Pagourtzis. Pagourtzis shot Barnes with a shotgun, badly wounding the 49-year-old school police officer, according to HPD Capt. Jim Dale.

“Santa Fe Police Officer John Barnes, a retired Houston police officer, was transported to the hospital, by Life Flight, with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. He has lost a lot of blood and is in critical condition, according to hospital staff. As of noon, he was still undergoing surgery. Doctors say they have no idea how long the surgery will take,” KVUE-TV reported.

Barnes was critically wounded in the attack, but the Houston police chief, Art Acevedo, wrote that there is hope. “Just left @utmbhealth Galveston. On behalf of @SantaFeISD Police Officer John Barnes family, thank you for your prayers. John is hanging in there & the family is very hopeful. They hope to have additional information released shortly,” Acevedo wrote.

According to Natalie Hee, of Fox26 Houston, on the afternoon of May 18, 2018, “Hospital officials say officer John Barnes still in operating room. Went in around 9:20am and had been there since. Sustained gunshot wound to elbow— possibly in artery & bone in arm. 3 other patients here, 4 total including officer.”

Barnes is a retired Houston police detective known for his tireless work on Internet crimes against children.

Another victim was shot in the head but survived the massacre, according to ABC 13 Eyewitness News.

Rome Shubert, 16, told Eyewitness News that he heard a loud bang in his art class and his ears started ringing. He says he jumped under a table for protection and heard another shot, saw students running and decided to run out of the back door of the art room.

He said he didn’t realize he was shot.

“It (the bullet) went in through the back of my head and came out,” Shubert said, according to Eyewitness News.

“I feel lucky to be here. I just wish this didn’t happen,” Shubert added. “This shouldn’t happen to anybody at that school. Nobody deserves that.”

I’m so greatful and blessed that god spared me life today. Today I was shot in the back of the head but i am completely okay and stable. — Romeshubert❄️ (@rome_shubert17) May 18, 2018

Barnes and Shubert were just two of many injured. Ten people died in the attack when the shooter burst into an art class at the Texas school. The deceased victims include a teacher and nine students.

According to Eyewitness News, Santa Fe student Chris Stone and art room teacher’s aid Cynthia Tisdale both died from their injuries, according to family members.

Tisdale’s husband told Eyewitness News Friday evening that “he killed her. She’s gone.”

According to the chief nursing officer at UTMB, David Marshall, there are three victims at the hospital, including the police officer, Eyewitness News reports. Marshall said during a press conference that two adults and one minor were transported to the facility for treatment.

According to Eyewitness News, Marshall also released information about the three victims at UTMB. He said that the 16-year-old shot was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He’s in stable condition.

The third victim at the hospital is a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. She’s also in stable condition in the operating room.

This is a breaking news story. Heavy is committed to honoring every victim of the Santa Fe shooting. This story will be updated as more details emerge.