Serena Alexander-Benson: 13-Year-Old Missing From London

A 13-year-old girl is missing in London having last been seen boarding a train in the city that was bound for France. The London Metropolitan Police has said in a statement that Serena Alexander-Benson has been missing since May 24 after leaving her home in Wimbledon, in the south-west of London, at 7:50 a.m. Alexander-Benson said that she was going to school and was wearing her green school uniform with her hair, dark brown, tied up.

Alexander-Benson never made it to school and is thought to have been spotted boarding a Eurotunnel train in Folkestone, about 80 miles from her home, that was bound for France. She has never gone missing before and authorities are extremely concerned for her well-being. The Guardian reports that Alexander-Benson was “probably in the company of an older person.” Alexander-Benson is understood to have gone through passport control, reports ITV.

Alexander-Benson’s mother lives in Poland. She attends Holy Cross School in Kingston. Her school said in a statement, via the Sun, “You may already be aware that one of our Year 8 pupils is missing. The pupil and her family are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. The situation is being managed by the police and we are in liaison with them and the pupil’s parents. If you have any further information please contact the police urgently.”