Taymar McIntyre Is Not Facing the Death Penalty

As news that the accused Santa Fe High School shooter won’t face the death penalty, an online rumor about another accused Texas shooter has spread online. An image showing Dimitrios Pagourtzis alongside Taymar McIntyre comparing both of their cases has gone viral. The point of the meme is to say that McIntyre is facing the death penalty and that Pagourtzis won’t.

As KHOU points out in their report, thanks to the Supreme Court’s Roper v Simmons ruling in 2005, the death penalty for those under the age of 18 is unconstitutional. That was followed in 2012 with a ruling that the jailing of minors for life is also unconstitutional, resulting in the scenario that both McIntyre and Pagourtzis could be paroled.

McIntyre was arrested in 2017 after a massive manhunt that stretched across the country. McIntyre, who is also a rapper going by the name Tay-K, is accused of killing a man in a home invasion in Dallas in 2016 and another killing in 2017.

The image has even been pushed by rapper T.I. who wrote in a Facebook post, “This is America!!!! We MUST START STANDING BY OURS THE SAME WAY THEY STAND BY THEIRS!!!!! We can’t keep just throwing ours away when they fuc up,while they give they people every consideration possible …. FUCTHAT!!!! It ain’t fair,& It aint right!!! Hold Every last one of US as Americans to the same standards no matter the color of their skin. Or else we gon do for ours the same you’re doing for yours!!! Period!!!”

Prior to the 2005 and 2012 rulings, the Marshall Project says that “for 100 years” Texas law had viewed 17-year-olds as adults. Speaking to USA Today, Professor Michael Radelet of the University of Colorado at Boulder, who oversees sociology, said, “The courts ruled based on the idea that those 17 and younger don’t have the cognitive development to appreciate right from wrong. Cases like this that are especially violent and an enigma make some people think they are more deserving of death, but the ruling is about the development of the juvenile brain.”