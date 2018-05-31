Tristan Thompson Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

While Tristan Thompson prepares for the NBA finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing the Golden State Warriors, his two littlest fans will be cheering for Thompson from afar. Besides being a father-figure to his three younger siblings, Thompson also has two of his own children at home.

Although the NBA star has had a bit of controversy surrounding the pregnancies of both children, his son Prince and daughter True are both happy, healthy infants.

Here’s what you need to know about Thompson’s children:

1. Thompson’s Daughter True has a Full Head of Hair, Green Eyes and is the First Female Thompson in His Family

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

The NBA star revealed that True, who he welcomed with Khloé Kardashian on April 12, is a healthy baby girl who is “doing good.”

“Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s—ing,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “That’s all they do.”

Thompson, 27, discussed his daughter nearly a full month after her birth while on the UNINTERRUPTED’s Road Trippin’podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton. The couple has tried to keep her out of the spotlight for the most part, but that didn’t stop him from revealing a few details about her looks while on the podcast.

“She has a full head of hair. She has green eyes,” Thompson revealed, adding that True was born 21-inches long.

Thompson mentioned during the podcast that True is also the first girl in his family to have the last name Thompson, which he says is “huge.”

2. Prince, Thompson’s Oldest Child and Only Son, is “Getting Big” & Loves to Jump on Trampolines

#MemoriesWithYou💕 A post shared by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:01pm PST

Although Khloe Kardashian recently gave birth to his daughter, Thompson was already a dad to 15-month-old son Prince Oliver Thompson, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The NBA star has never posted a photo of his baby boy on Instagram, while his mom has only shared pics of him from afar or with his face covered, according to US Weekly.

Thompson’s son turned 1 in December — and to celebrate, Craig shared a picture to Instagram – the first one the world had seen.

“#MemoriesWithYou💕,” the model captioned the photo, showing her holding her baby boy high in the air while the two enjoyed some time in the pool together.

Thompson also spoke about Prince during the podcast with Jefferson and Clifton. When asked how Prince is, Thompson replied: “Prince is getting big, jumping on a little trampoline.”

3. Thompson Says That There are “Major Emotional Differences” Between Raising a Son & a Daughter

Thompson noted that, emotionally, he feels like raising his daughter is completely different than raising his son, PEOPLE reports.

“I think with a girl, you’re just so much more emotionally like… with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying,’” he explained. “But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you.”

When asked if he planned on having more children Thompson was definitely on board, stating that he wanted a “couple more.”

“You done? You done with kids?” Jefferson asked.

“Naw, I’m gonna keep going,” Thompson replied. “I’ve got a couple more. I got a couple more left.”

4. Thompson Has a Controversial History of Being Unfaithful to His Pregnant Partners

The recent birth of Thompson’s daughter happened to be in the middle of a a media firestorm about Thompson after he was caught on tape allegedly cheating on Khloé just days before she was due to give birth. TMZ shared the footage of Thompson heading back to a hotel with a woman while his pregnant girlfriend was days away from going into labor.

Thompson isn’t just rumored to have cheated on Khloé once either; accusations that Thompson cheated on Khloé many times with many different women throughout their relationship have surfaced over the last few months.

This isn’t even the first time that Thompson was caught cheating on his partner. The NBA star has been caught stepping out on Craig as well, while she was pregnant with his son Prince. Tristan had allegedly started dating Khloé in September 2016 while Craig was still pregnant with Thompson’s first child.

Fans rushed to congratulate Craig on dodging a bullet after reports of him allegedly cheating on Khloé and kissing another woman spread on April 10. Comments like “You got the last laugh” and “Justice has been served” flooded her Instagram. However, Craig took the high road and posted a comment regarding the allegations, saying that she would never make light of somebody else’s misfortune.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” Craig shared on her Instagram story less than an hour after video of Thompson appearing to get close to a woman that wasn’t Kardashian surfaced. “Wishing peace for everyone.”

5. The Oldest of Four, Thompson Already Had Some Experience Helping Raise Kids

Thompson was somewhat prepared for life as a father before he even had children. The oldest of four, Thompson played the role of “alpha dog, high-profile veteran and big brother,” to his siblings, according to the NBA’s article “My Brother’s Keeper.”

“I’m like the big daddy with all of them!” Thompson said in the article. “I have to make sure I hold them accountable. If my mom texts me and lets me know if they’re acting up, I’m going to shoot them a text, because I know what they’re weaknesses are. So they either get in line or there’s gonna be repercussions.”

Thompson doles out a bit of tough love to 21-year-old brother Dishawn and 11-year-old brother Daniel, both basketball players as well, but has a certain soft spot for his 10-year old brother Amari, who is epileptic and suffers seizures almost daily.

Amari’s struggles with epilepsy inspired Thompson to begin the Amari Thompson Fund – a program Tristan began back in 2013 that, along with Epilepsy Toronto, has helped nearly 40,000 families deal with the sometimes-debilitating neurological disorder.