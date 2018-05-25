Victim Reactions to Harvey Weinstein Arrest

The news of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s arrest Friday morning has taken the internet by storm, flooding the headlines and front pages of publications worldwide. As millions of people follow Weinstein’s perp walk to prison, the dozens of victims that accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct are sharing their reactions on social media.

Asia Argento, an Italian actress who starred in Miramax’s crime drama B. Monkey in 1999, told The New Yorker she was assaulted by Weinstein in 1997. Argento was 21 at the time and claims that she was invited to a party by Weinstein who brought Argento to a room by herself, left, and returned wearing nothing but a bathrobe, asking her to give him a massage before forcibly performing oral sex on her.

Argento has been “glued to the screen,” while watching her alleged rapist turn himself in. She popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate.

Glued to the screen @CNN “Harvey Weinstein will be charged with rape” pic.twitter.com/qyj9GZcr5w — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

She also tweeted “What took you so long Harvey?” with a video of Weinstein’s arrest accompanying the tweet.

“Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell,” Argento tweeted in a separate post. “We, the women, finally have real hope for justice,” she wrote.”

Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice. https://t.co/or8qGaNO93 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018

Argento also wrote a speech that she presented at Cannes, an international film festival held in Cannes, France.

This is the speech I wrote and spoke out loud tonight at Cannes. For all the brave women who came forward denouncing their predators, and for all the brave women who will come forward in the future. We got the power #metoo pic.twitter.com/ttJN1pNFxR — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 19, 2018

Rose McGowan, another one of of Weinstein’s accusers, said she wanted to see Weinstein behind bars because ”we were sentenced to a prison, we were sentenced to years of it before anybody believed us… We had our lives stolen, we had our careers stolen.”

.@rosemcgowan speaks out exclusively to @arobach on Harvey Weinstein's arrest: "I have to admit I didn't think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him." pic.twitter.com/grAxiSAqlc — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2018

“I have to admit I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him… I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on.”

McGowan talked about how his face has “terrorized” her for years, but that she may attend his trial with another victim.

McGowan posted on Twitter: “We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you,” as well as an emotional Instagram message about standing with all of his victims.

We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) May 25, 2018

Lauren Sivan, a New York TV reporter, says she was cornered by Weinstein in the kitchen of a restaurant in 2007, according to The Huffington Post. When he tried to kiss her, she rejected him, so he reportedly told her to “stand there and shut up” while he masturbated and ejaculated into a nearby potted plant.

It's been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together + scream the truth #WeSpoke #MeToo #TimesUp #LockHimUp https://t.co/eECuU2YEX1 — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) May 24, 2018

Lysette Anthony, an English model and actress told The Sunday Times that Weinstein raped her in her home in the late 1980s.

This story will continue to be updated. Keep refreshing for more.