Wael Dahdouh, Al Jazeera Journalist, Hit By Shrapnel During Gaza Protests

Al Jazeera has reported that their journalist, Wael Dahdouh, was injured by Israeli forces during mass demonstrations in Gaza after the U.S. moved its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. In later reports, he appears to be OK. Here’s what we know so far.

Wael Dahdouh Was Hit in the Arm By Shrapnel But Appears To Be OK

BREAKING: Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh injured by live ammunition from Israeli forces during mass protests in Gaza https://t.co/w8n2RtoEAy pic.twitter.com/UJAHaX6WZY — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 14, 2018

Al Jazeera reported on Monday that its journalist Wael Dahdouh was injured by live ammunition during mass protests. At this time there are no additional details about what happened, how Dahdouh was injured, how bad the injuries are, or any additional details. The story that Al Jazeera’s tweet links to does not mention Wael Dahdouh by name.

Dahdouh was shot while covering protests and demonstrations taking place near the Israel fence. These are part of weeks-long protests against the opening of a U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. The protests are also seeking to allow Palestinian refugees to return to areas they were forced out of in 1948.

A later post revealed that Wael Dahdouh was hit in the arm by bullet shrapnel in Gaza City, but he appears to be OK:

Al Jazeera journalist Wael Dahdouh holds up the bullet shrapnel that struck him on the arm east of Gaza City pic.twitter.com/xHD9RHoYFC — Joe (@joedyke) May 14, 2018

Other Journalists Were Injured or Killed During the Protests

Al Jazeera’s story does mention other journalists who have been injured or killed during the protests. Palestinian officials said that 11 journalists were among the people killed in the mass protests. One journalist, freelance photographer Izz Abu Shanab, told Al Jazeera that he was wearing a flak jacket marked PRESS when he was shot in the leg. He was about 400 meters away from a border fence when he was shot by an Israeli soldier.

Journalist Jameel Dahlan told Al Jazeera that he plans to continue covering the protests despite his family’s worries. “We as journalists send a message,” he said.

One of the most widely known deaths was that of Palestinian journalist Yaser Murtaja, 30, who died after being shot in the stomach.

In 2013, Dahdouh Received the Peace Through Media Award

Dahdouh is a well-known journalist not just in his region, but internationally. In 2013, Ambassador Mark Hambley presented him with a Peace Through Media Award during the International Media Awards. According to Dahdouh’s Facebook page, he lives in Gaza City and studied journalism at The Islamic University of Gaza.