How to Watch ‘Access Hollywood Live NBC’ Online

Access Hollywood, now known simply as Access, is a weekly program that brings you the top news in entertainment. The show premiered on September 9, 1996, and is still going strong today.

You can check out Access Hollywood weekdays at 7:30pm ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Access Hollywood is hosted by Natalie Morales, and these days, it is heavily focused on celebrities in the entertainment industry. Correspondents on the show are Tim Vincent, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans, and Alex Hudgens.

Morales, who also works as a correspondent for Dateline, is the Today Show West Coast anchor.

She was born in Taiwan, and was an airforce brat. Speaking in an interview with a variety of other broadcasters, Morales explained, “I lived in Panama, Brazil, Spain, Delaware. My mother is Brazilian my father is Puerto Rican.”

Morales attended Rutgers University, where she received her degrees in journalism and Latin American studies. After graduating, she worked at Chase Bank for a brief period of time before turning to journalism.

In May, CNN announced that NBC would be moving Morales to Los Angeles to be the network’s West Coast anchor.

Producer Noah Oppenheim, who became the executive in charge of the morning show last year, said of Morales’ switch, ” “Natalie has already been spending a lot of time in California, reporting live from special events like the Oscars, Golden Globes and Latin American Music Awards, conducting celebrity interviews and set visits, and spearheading two big series spotlighting women who are leaders in Silicon Valley and Hollywood. With our show’s increasing focus on West Coast stories, it became clear to me that having a permanent anchor presence in L.A. would be of enormous value.”