Celebrities React to Charles Krauthammer’s Death on Twitter

Charles Krauthammer is dead. Fox News reports that the beloved author and political analyst passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 68. Krauthammer disclosed his terminal condition to the public a few weeks ago in an open letter.

“There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live”, he wrote. “This is the final verdict. My fight is over.” Celebrities and political associates have taken to Twitter in droves to pay their respects to Krauthammer, who won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 1987.

Chris Wallace remembers longtime Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer: "Most of us are lucky if we think in phrases. A few of us are good enough to think in sentences. Charles thought in paragraphs or even in pages." https://t.co/W8SjBCrxXp pic.twitter.com/CZeD4XKDUy — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 21, 2018

Some of the celebrities who have paid tribute to Krauthammer thus far include musicians Ted Nugent and Travis Tritt, actor James Woods, former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin and TV personality Piers Morgan.

“Loved his commentaries, which were always fair, balanced, intelligent & insightful”, wrote Morgan. “A great loss in these echo chamber times.”

God rest the soul of the great Charles Krauthammer the guru of intellect honesty truth logic & commonsense — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) June 21, 2018

A remarkable man, whom we all shall miss. #RIP https://t.co/5S25bOWtEl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 21, 2018

I join the many who are saddened to learn of the passing of Pulitzer Prize winner Charles Krauthammer. I never met him, but I always enjoyed and appreciated his deep intellect. RIP — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) June 21, 2018

Colleagues of Krauthammer, including Fox News associates Megyn Kelly, John Roberts and Bret Baier, also paid their respects and recounted what it was like to work alongside him.

“There will never be another Dr. @krauthammer – never”, wrote Fox News journalist Shannon Bream. “His brilliance, humor and kindness brightened the lives of everyone who was blessed enough to cross his path. He challenged me, inspired me and I find it hard to believe he’s gone. #RIP My Dear Friend – I’m better bc of you.”

There will never be another Dr. @krauthammer – never. His brilliance, humor and kindness brightened the lives of everyone who was blessed enough to cross his path. He challenged me, inspired me and I find it hard to believe he's gone. #RIP My Dear Friend – I'm better bc of you — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) June 21, 2018

Bret Baier penned a similarly heartfelt Tweet, writing: “R.I.P. good friend. I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts – your legacy – will live on here @krauthammer.”

R.I.P. good friend. I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts – your legacy – will live on here @krauthammer — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) June 21, 2018

Terribly sad news. The great Charles Krauthammer has died. — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 21, 2018

The great Charles Krauthammer has died. We’ve lost a national treasure. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 21, 2018

One of America’s greatest, Charles Krauthammer, has passed away. No matter what challenge life threw at him, he fought back even harder. A genius communicator, yet humble and kind. He will be so missed throughout this entire country. I hope his life inspires us all to be our best — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) June 21, 2018

I'm just seeing the sad news that Charles Krauthammer has died. Hard to accept this brilliant, funny, independent & fiercely courageous man is gone — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) June 21, 2018

I was so privileged to have had Charles Krauthammer as a colleague and friend. He touched every person in the place with his warmth & generosity — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) June 21, 2018

Everyone at @FoxNews is saddened to report that our dear friend – a giant of our industry- Charles Krauthammer has passed away. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 21, 2018

Past and present U.S. politicians also paid their respects to Krauthammer on Twitter. “Charles @Krauthammer was an inspiration and source of courage for so many”, wrote former Texas governor Rick Perry. “He will truly be missed. Anita and I are praying for the Krauthammer family this evening.”

Charles @Krauthammer was an inspiration and source of courage for so many. He will truly be missed. Anita and I are praying for the Krauthammer family this evening. — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) June 21, 2018

“Conservatives everywhere will miss the insight of Charles Krauthammer, who was taken far too soon”, wrote Ohio governor Mary Tyler. “He faced his final days with dignity and grace and left an enduring legacy. Our prayers are with his family.”

Conservatives everywhere will miss the insight of Charles Krauthammer, who was taken far too soon. He faced his final days with dignity and grace and left an enduring legacy. Our prayers are with his family. — Mary Taylor (@MaryTaylorOH) June 21, 2018

Charles Krauthammer was a man of extraordinary intellect. Truly one of a kind. The conservative movement & the nation will miss his incredible insight, especially in times such as these. We offer our deepest condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace https://t.co/ebuAYGZhND — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 21, 2018

saddened to learn of the death of Charles Krauthammer. We did not always agree, but it was impossible not to respect him and admire the clarity of thought. His 1991 @ForeignAffairs article "The Unipolar Moment" was seminal and shaped debate over post-Cold War US foreign policy. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) June 21, 2018

RIP Charles Krauthammer. We will miss your wisdom, knowledge and thoughtful voice. Keeping the Krauthammer family in my prayers during this time. @krauthammer https://t.co/IfReNzjpe9 pic.twitter.com/B9JOJESLa6 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 21, 2018

Washington Post reporter David Nakamura pointed out that the Washington Nationals took a moment from their game to pay respects to Krauthammer on Thursday night. Krauthammer was a die-hard baseball fan, and he often waxed poetic on the team’s successes and failures.

“Among my various idiosyncrasies, such as (twice) driving from Washington to New York to watch a world championship chess match, the most baffling to my friends is my steadfast devotion to the Washington Nationals”, he wrote in 2010. “When I wax lyrical about having discovered my own private paradise at Nationals Park, eyes begin to roll and it is patiently explained to me that my Nats have been not just bad, but prodigiously — epically — bad.”