Celebrities React to Charles Krauthammer’s Death on Twitter

Charles Krauthammer is dead. Fox News reports that the beloved author and political analyst passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 68. Krauthammer disclosed his terminal condition to the public a few weeks ago in an open letter.
“There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live”, he wrote. “This is the final verdict. My fight is over.” Celebrities and political associates have taken to Twitter in droves to pay their respects to Krauthammer, who won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 1987.
Some of the celebrities who have paid tribute to Krauthammer thus far include musicians Ted Nugent and Travis Tritt, actor James Woods, former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin and TV personality Piers Morgan.
“Loved his commentaries, which were always fair, balanced, intelligent & insightful”, wrote Morgan. “A great loss in these echo chamber times.”
Colleagues of Krauthammer, including Fox News associates Megyn Kelly, John Roberts and Bret Baier, also paid their respects and recounted what it was like to work alongside him.
“There will never be another Dr. @krauthammer – never”, wrote Fox News journalist Shannon Bream. “His brilliance, humor and kindness brightened the lives of everyone who was blessed enough to cross his path. He challenged me, inspired me and I find it hard to believe he’s gone. #RIP My Dear Friend – I’m better bc of you.”
Bret Baier penned a similarly heartfelt Tweet, writing: “R.I.P. good friend. I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts – your legacy – will live on here @krauthammer.”
Past and present U.S. politicians also paid their respects to Krauthammer on Twitter. “Charles @Krauthammer was an inspiration and source of courage for so many”, wrote former Texas governor Rick Perry. “He will truly be missed. Anita and I are praying for the Krauthammer family this evening.”
“Conservatives everywhere will miss the insight of Charles Krauthammer, who was taken far too soon”, wrote Ohio governor Mary Tyler. “He faced his final days with dignity and grace and left an enduring legacy. Our prayers are with his family.”
Washington Post reporter David Nakamura pointed out that the Washington Nationals took a moment from their game to pay respects to Krauthammer on Thursday night. Krauthammer was a die-hard baseball fan, and he often waxed poetic on the team’s successes and failures.
“Among my various idiosyncrasies, such as (twice) driving from Washington to New York to watch a world championship chess match, the most baffling to my friends is my steadfast devotion to the Washington Nationals”, he wrote in 2010. “When I wax lyrical about having discovered my own private paradise at Nationals Park, eyes begin to roll and it is patiently explained to me that my Nats have been not just bad, but prodigiously — epically — bad.”
