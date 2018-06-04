Chris Giardina: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Brooklyn real estate agent was caught on video threatening to “bury” a black bouncer while spewing racial slurs at the man in front of a Bushwick bar early Friday morning.

“Touch me again you f—ing n—-r,” Boston-area native Chris Giardina can be heard shouting during the cell phone video.

Giardina, 29, is accused of hurling the n-word at a bouncer after an expletive-laden video of an argument that surfaced last week outside Wyckoff Avenue performance space The House of Yes, according to the New York Post.

Then he turns to a man shooting footage of the incident and shouts more racial obscenities: “Yeah I said it, ‘cause he’s punching me you f—ing s–c.”

Here’s what you need to know about Giardina:

1. Giardina Allegedly Unleashed a Torrent of Racial Expletives After Accusing the Bouncer of Punching Him

Giardina alleged that the bouncer struck Giardina in the face for exiting out the wrong door. He was on the phone with police threatening to “bury” him for the assault.

“Get a cop here now or I’m going to end up burying this black guy,” Giardina shouts into the phone.

He continues screaming, swearing and hurling racial slurs, while continuously telling police that he was going to “bury” and/or kill somebody. The video is approximately six minutes long, with Giardina shouting through most of it.

“I will bury you,” he repeatedly screams at the bouncer. “You hit me in the face like a dirty, f—ing black person. You’ll lose your job and you’ll lose your house. Trust me.”

Pointing at the cameraman and bouncer, he exclaimed, “I hate ignorant people. Sp-c—ignorant. Black—ignorant. You’re the n-gger.”

2. He Claims He Was Drunk During the Incident & is Not a Racist, Just an Idiot, for Using Slurs

The New York Post reached out to Giardina Sunday, who claimed he is not a racist because someone else used the n-word first.

“The word that I used, that I’m embarrassed by using, was being thrown around the entire time. It was already in the air,” he told The Post during a phone interview. “It doesn’t make me a racist; it makes me an idiot.”

He said he couldn’t recall anyone else using the slur against Latinos, although he is clearly heard calling the person holding the camera a “dumb f—ing s–c.” Not long after, he starts shouting “dude, s–c, go away s–c.”

Giardina claims he was drunk at the time, but also says the video was “manipulated” to make him look bad. He says that the crowd outside the bar was “actually on my side” until he started dropping racial insults, according to the Post.

Both men on the receiving end of Giardina’s racist tirade remained unmoved throughout the ordeal. “This is America,” said the person filming. “We’re better than this.”

3. Giardina Worked as a Real Estate Agent for the Hipster Apartment Broker MySpace NYC

According to the company’s LinkedIn page, MySpace NYC was founded in 2008 and offers quality residential and commercial properties. “What started as a humble office on Franklin Avenue has now become a Brooklyn staple, with listings that span across the entire beautiful and diverse borough, from Bushwick to Prospect Heights, from Greenpoint to Bay Ridge, and everything in between.”

“Some companies like to tell you that they’ve been around the block a few times. Here at MySpace NYC, we are the block. We are Brooklyn. With diligence, confidence, and drive, our agents here at MySpace NYC are guaranteed to not only help you find the perfect apartment, but to show you that Brooklyn, truly, is where you belong.”

MySpace NYC fired Giardina over the video, according to principal broker Shawn Mullahy, the Post reports.

“I was very disappointed in the video to say the least,” Mullahy told The Post. “I was embarrassed and saddened by it. It’s not in line with the company culture or values.”

The brokerage has lost several agents in the past few years. MySpace saw the sharpest decline in agent count among Brooklyn brokerages from June 14, 2016 to February 20, 2018, according to a recent analysis by The Real Deal. The company lost 63 agents, representing a 44 percent drop, the Real Deal reports.

4. Giardina Would Leave Bottles of Tequila and Birthday Cards for Renters When He Was a Broker

Had Giardina kept his job with MySpace NYC, he may have had a harder time finding people to rent through him. His renter’s profile on Naked Apartments is starting to flood with people calling him a “racist pos” with links to the video in the review.

“How many times calling people “n****r” or “sp*c* or “dirty black person” is acceptable? If you say less than 15, find another realtor,” one review stated.

However, there are a plethora of good reviews among the bad, claiming that Giardina would leave a bottle of tequila for new renters after signing the lease, as well as sending birthday cards to his renters.

“We have rented an apartment from Chris 3 years in a row and love how hard he works for us and keeps putting us in the best apartments! The bottle of tequila waiting at our new apartment is always a good touch along with the birthday cards every year! If you want a broker to spend time in your search, make things easier and to become a friend, work with him. Thanks Chris!”

There are other reviews claiming that Giardina was a great broker, taking the time to really help renters find the right place, always readily available to answer any and all questions, and was considered an all-around excellent broker.

5. Giardina was Escorted Out of House of Yes Due to His Aggressive Behavior Toward Another Security Guard Inside the Building

Jacqui Rabkin, a marketing director at House of Yes, told Gothamist, “We are deeply appreciative of the way [the bouncer] kept his composure while the aggressive patron was hurling racial slurs at him, and we feel he acted fully within his rights throughout the interaction.

“We feel we made the right move escorting this patron out of our venue when he became aggressive and engaged in name-calling towards a different security guard indoors, and that decision was validated when we saw how his behavior escalated outdoors,” she added.

The video ends shortly after police arrive on the scene. According to Rabkin, the cops asked the bouncer if he wanted to press charges, and “he replied that his only desire was for everyone to get home safely and he did not want to waste the emergency unit’s valuable time.”