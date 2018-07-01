Colorado Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now

Hot summer conditions are causing fires to grow in Colorado. Here is where the current fires are located, maps, and evacuation updates.

General Map of Colorado Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado right now, provided by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (CDFPC) and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.

List of Active Fires in Colorda as of June 30

416 Fire

A Dense Smoke Advisory is in effect from 9 PM this evening through noon Sunday. Areas impacted include the Hwy 550 corridor from Molas Pass southward through Durango to the New Mexico state line, and along Highway 160 corridor east of Hesperus through Bayfield. #cowx #416Fire pic.twitter.com/ap0COE4frj — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) June 30, 2018

This fire is 47,031 acres and 37 percent contained. It’s located in La Plata County. The cause of this fire is unknown. It’s located 13 miles north of Durango and has been burning since June 1. It’s burning in an area of inaccessible terrain and no homes have yet been evacuated. Some are on a pre-evacuation notice.

The #416fire has been growing like mad the past few days, and should continue to the next few days. However, there's good news… the forecast has been pretty consistent in bringing in rain and higher humidities starting the middle of next week! Let's hope! pic.twitter.com/iuuiWt3CVr — Bryon Powell (@LanterneOrange) June 30, 2018

Burro Fire

This fire is 3,839 acres and is 40 percent contained. The cause is under investigation and the estimated containment date is currently August 1. IT started on June 8 and is located about 14 miles south of Rico.

Divide Fire

#DivideFire is 10% containment. Conditions improving. — Colorado Events Live (@coeventslive) June 30, 2018

This fire is 2,015 acres and 10 percent contained. No additional details are known at this time.

High Chateau Fire

UPDATE: NEW mandatory evacuations have been issued for the #HighChateauFire around 8 p.m. Saturday night. This includes those living in B Lazy M Ranch, Deer Mtn Road and Ranch Resorts north of Evergreen Station. https://t.co/tUT8Ozj6Eh — KOAA News 5 (@KOAA) July 1, 2018

This fire is 0 percent contained and 661 acres. It started June 29. View a map here. It’s located west of Wright’s Reservoir and northeast of Cripple Creek. It started Friday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were issued for Park Ridge, Doe Valley, Pike Meadow, Four Mile Ranch, Olsen Slater Creek, and Ponderosa, 9 News reported. Four or five structures have been destroyed and the cause is being investigated.

But on Saturday night, new evacuation orders were issued for the fire just before 8 p.m. KOAA reported. Mandatory evacuations were issued for those in B Lazy M Ranch, Deer Mtn Road, and Ranch Resorts north of Evergreen Station. This did not include Ranch Resorts Drive or streets off it, Teller County reported. You can see a full interactive map here.

Spring Fire

The Spring Fire is 41,292 acres and 0 percent contained. Evacuations for the fire are currently underway. The fire was believed to be started by human activity.

The fire is burning five miles east of Fort Garland and started on Thursday, spreading rapidly. Mandatory evacuations were in place for communities near the fire, including Forbes Park, Wagon Creek Estates, Tres Valles, Paradise Acres, Raspberry Mountain, Pine Haven and the Cuchara Valley. As of Saturday afternoon, Navajo Ranch, Major Ranch, and homes along CR 530 and south to Highway 160 were added to the list, KXRM reported, including Vega Road near Navajo. Residents were told to evacuate north to Highway 69 or Highway 160, only going east.

MANDATORY EVACUATION for Navajo Ranch, Majors Ranch, Residences along CR 530 and south to Hwy 160. This includes Vega Rd near Navajo. Evacuation can be north to Highway 69 or on Highway 160 only going EAST. You can not go West on hwy 160. Thank you. — Emergency Dispatch (@Huerfano_911) June 30, 2018

Mandatory evacuations were then later added for Trinchera in the area north and east of Trinchera Ranch Road and south of Highway 160 in the Ft. Garland area, KOAA reported, with evacuees needing to go to Blanca/Ft. Garland Community Center.

UPDATE: Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Trinchera for the #SpringFire. Evacuees are told to go to the Blanca/Ft. Garland Community Center. https://t.co/RIHQnSR1g0 pic.twitter.com/b7MOMCUzDf — KOAA News 5 (@KOAA) July 1, 2018

Some areas are under pre-evacuation notice: La Veta, Navajo Ranch subdivision, parts of Pinon Hills, and areas east and north of Trichera Ranch Road and south of Highway 160 in the Fort Garland area, according to KXRM.

Highways 160 and 12 were closed.

Two evacuation centers were set up, including Huerfano Community Center and one at Blanca Fort Garland Community Center. Evacuation centers for animals are open at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds in Trinidad and at the 4H barn in La Veta, Newsweek reported.

If you’re unsure if your area is under evacuation or need more information, call 719-695-9573 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stonemoore Fire

#StonemooreFire update: Officials say the fire is now 40% contained, grew by 80 acres from the last update. Fire now 217 acres in size. LATEST: https://t.co/8H6i0P99u6 #Denver7 — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) June 30, 2018

This fire is 217 acres and 40 percent contained. It’s located west of Pueblo and nine homes were evacuated on Friday, but those orders were later lifted, 9 News reported. Highway 96 is closed from mile 51 to 53. No homes have been damaged.

Sugarloaf Fire

The evening update for the #SugarloafFire is available on Inciweb. (photo from today) https://t.co/Tx6K48Rqyu pic.twitter.com/ahCPnqidH5 — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) July 1, 2018

This fire was reported June 29 and is 1,311 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s located north of Loveland Pass and 13 miles southwest of Fraser in a remote Grand County area.

Weston Pass Fire

This fire started June 28 and is 1,500 acres, 10 percent contained. It was started by lightning and is located 9 miles southwest of Fairplay, in a remote area of Park County. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes between the fire and County Road 22, 9 News reported. Voluntary evacuation notices were given to people in Black Mountain, Cora, and the Thousands Peak subdivisions, KOAA reported.