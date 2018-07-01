Colorado Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now

Hot summer conditions are causing fires to grow in Colorado. Here is where the current fires are located, maps, and evacuation updates.
General Map of Colorado Fires
This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado right now, provided by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (CDFPC) and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.
The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.
List of Active Fires in Colorda as of June 30
416 Fire
This fire is 47,031 acres and 37 percent contained. It’s located in La Plata County. The cause of this fire is unknown. It’s located 13 miles north of Durango and has been burning since June 1. It’s burning in an area of inaccessible terrain and no homes have yet been evacuated. Some are on a pre-evacuation notice.
Burro Fire
This fire is 3,839 acres and is 40 percent contained. The cause is under investigation and the estimated containment date is currently August 1. IT started on June 8 and is located about 14 miles south of Rico.
Divide Fire
This fire is 2,015 acres and 10 percent contained. No additional details are known at this time.
High Chateau Fire
This fire is 0 percent contained and 661 acres. It started June 29. View a map here. It’s located west of Wright’s Reservoir and northeast of Cripple Creek. It started Friday afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were issued for Park Ridge, Doe Valley, Pike Meadow, Four Mile Ranch, Olsen Slater Creek, and Ponderosa, 9 News reported. Four or five structures have been destroyed and the cause is being investigated.
But on Saturday night, new evacuation orders were issued for the fire just before 8 p.m. KOAA reported. Mandatory evacuations were issued for those in B Lazy M Ranch, Deer Mtn Road, and Ranch Resorts north of Evergreen Station. This did not include Ranch Resorts Drive or streets off it, Teller County reported. You can see a full interactive map here.
Spring Fire
The Spring Fire is 41,292 acres and 0 percent contained. Evacuations for the fire are currently underway. The fire was believed to be started by human activity.
The fire is burning five miles east of Fort Garland and started on Thursday, spreading rapidly. Mandatory evacuations were in place for communities near the fire, including Forbes Park, Wagon Creek Estates, Tres Valles, Paradise Acres, Raspberry Mountain, Pine Haven and the Cuchara Valley. As of Saturday afternoon, Navajo Ranch, Major Ranch, and homes along CR 530 and south to Highway 160 were added to the list, KXRM reported, including Vega Road near Navajo. Residents were told to evacuate north to Highway 69 or Highway 160, only going east.
Mandatory evacuations were then later added for Trinchera in the area north and east of Trinchera Ranch Road and south of Highway 160 in the Ft. Garland area, KOAA reported, with evacuees needing to go to Blanca/Ft. Garland Community Center.
Some areas are under pre-evacuation notice: La Veta, Navajo Ranch subdivision, parts of Pinon Hills, and areas east and north of Trichera Ranch Road and south of Highway 160 in the Fort Garland area, according to KXRM.
Highways 160 and 12 were closed.
Two evacuation centers were set up, including Huerfano Community Center and one at Blanca Fort Garland Community Center. Evacuation centers for animals are open at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds in Trinidad and at the 4H barn in La Veta, Newsweek reported.
If you’re unsure if your area is under evacuation or need more information, call 719-695-9573 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stonemoore Fire
This fire is 217 acres and 40 percent contained. It’s located west of Pueblo and nine homes were evacuated on Friday, but those orders were later lifted, 9 News reported. Highway 96 is closed from mile 51 to 53. No homes have been damaged.
Sugarloaf Fire
This fire was reported June 29 and is 1,311 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s located north of Loveland Pass and 13 miles southwest of Fraser in a remote Grand County area.
Weston Pass Fire
This fire started June 28 and is 1,500 acres, 10 percent contained. It was started by lightning and is located 9 miles southwest of Fairplay, in a remote area of Park County. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for homes between the fire and County Road 22, 9 News reported. Voluntary evacuation notices were given to people in Black Mountain, Cora, and the Thousands Peak subdivisions, KOAA reported.