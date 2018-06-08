Daniel Krauthammer, Charles Krauthammer’s Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In a heartbreaking letter, Charles Krauthammer has revealed that he only has weeks left to live, after battling cancer for nearly a year. He leaves behind one son, Daniel Krauthammer, and a wife, Robyn Krauthammer. In his letter, he shared that he was in the final stages of battling an abdominal tumor. The tumor was removed in August, and he thought he was recovering until tests showed the cancer had returned and was spreading rapidly.

Read on to learn more about his son, Daniel.

1. Daniel Krauthammer Has an MBA from Stanford and an MSc in Economics from Oxford

Charles and his wife, Robyn Krauthammer, have been married since 1974. Robyn was a lawyer, but left her career to focus on being an artist. Charles and Robyn met while they were studying at Oxford and dated for two years before getting married. Daniel is their only child.

Daniel has an impressive educational background, according to his LinkedIn. In 2015, he got an MBA from Stanford. In 2009, he completed an MSc in Financial Economics from Oxford. He also graduated with a bachelor’s in social studies from Harvard in 2007.

Today, he lives in the San Francisco Bay area, according to his LinkedIn profile.

2. Daniel Is a Columnist and Political Commentator Who Once Wanted to Write Screenplays & Produce Films in Hollywood

Daniel followed in his father’s footsteps. He’s a syndicated columnist and political commentator, much like his father. His writings appear in places like The Weekly Standard and he has been a guest on podcasts, including one for Ricochet where he talked about the divide on the right over nationalism versus patriotism. He also discussed Comey’s firing in that podcast. According to his LinkedIn, he has worked for eight years as a contributing writer for a number of publications including The National Review, New Republic, and The Weekly Standard, with a focus on economics, foreign affairs, and finance.

He was once interested in writing screenplays and producing films in Hollywood. According to his LinkedIn, he was an independent writer and producer from 2010 to 2013. He also worked as the VP of Business Operations for RadPad, and he worked in Product Management and Analysis for Google Ideas. Daniel also worked an an economic policy analyst with John McCain’s presidential campaign in 2008.

You can read Daniel’s early writings, from when he attended school at Harvard, here.

3. In His Column ‘What Makes America Great?’, Daniel Suggested That an ‘Always Winning’ Mindset Rejects Most of America’s History

In April 2017, Daniel wrote a story for Weekly Standard about the rise of Donald Trump called “What Makes America Great?” He discussed the growing praise on the right for an “America First” agenda and the divide it caused, including a Never Trump movement that is now at odds with what he calls the “New Nationalists” who praise all of Trump’s policies.

He wrote: “These New Nationalists, as I will refer to them, are not wrong in identifying worthwhile principles and policies within the president’s program, but they miss the forest for the trees. They largely ignore or minimize the many unsettling aspects of his rhetoric and executive actions in order to make Trump fit their conception of a measured and inclusive nationalism. They equally mischaracterize and malign the traditional American conceptions of a politically rooted patriotism as enablers for a globalist mindset that corrupts the country’s elite. That they fail to appreciate how the president’s agenda undermines the core values that have guided the nation since its founding is largely because they focus on the wrong slogan.”

At one point he asks if America’s greatness is derived from always “winning” or from a position of moral and strategic leadership. Choosing the former, he wrote, rejects most of the country’s history and traditions. You can read the entire article, which is a 44 minute read, here.

The New York Times referenced Daniel’s story in an article about a 2017 must-read list.

4. Charles Has Said that His Son’s Bright Mind Kept Him Intellectually Honest

Charles is proud of his son, and didn’t hide that pride when he dedicated his book, Things That Matter, to his wife Robyn and his son Daniel. He wrote about them: “This book is dedicated to my son, Daniel, whose incisive, brilliant mind has kept me intellectually honest and at my keenest since he was about ten years old. And, to my wife, Robyn, who urged me 35 years ago to follow my calling without looking back. With extraordinary intelligence, humor, grace and loving kindness, she has co-authored my life, of which this book is but a reflection.”

5. Many People Have Praised Daniel Krauthammer’s Work

Daniel appears to be a very talented young man with a bright future ahead of him. You can read people’s praises for his work below:

