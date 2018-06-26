Heather Barron & Kareem Leiva: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Heather Barron lived at home with her son, Anthony Avalos, 10, and boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, at the time of the child’s death on June 21. Avalos was found dead after falling at his home in Lancaster, California. His death is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles Times reported on June 26 that the deputy director of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, Brandon Nichols, that Avalos “said he liked boys.” The LA Times report says that Avalos suffered severe head injuries and had cigarette burns “covering his body.”

Nichols told the LA Times that a criminal investigation into Avalos’ death is ongoing. Speaking to ABC Los Angeles, the director of the Department of Child and Family Services, Bobby Cagle, said officials are looking into whether homophobia was a motivating factor.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Social Services Visited Avalos’ Home 8 Times

DCFS Director Bobby Cagle told CBS Los Angeles that between February 2013 and April 2016, social services were called 13 times in relation to Avalos’ home. In 2013, Avalos was removed from the home after alleged sexual abuse from his grandfather. Authorities last spoke directly and privately to the 10-year-old in 2016. Cagle was then asked why the child wasn’t removed from the home to which he responded saying, “Well, you have to have a level of proof in order to get a court to give you an order of that type. Once you have a child recant, that somewhat compromises your ability to get those warrants.” The same CBS report says that over the years, seven children, aged between 11 months and 12 years old were found living at the home.

2. Avalos’ Aunt Says He Was Forced to Eat Trash

Avalos’ aunt, Maria Barron, told CBS Los Angeles that 10-year-old and his siblings were forced to eat trash and regularly subjected to abuse. Maria Barron told the Los Angeles Times that she began reporting Avalos’ mother in 2015. Barron said that the children in Avalos’ home were forced to go to the bathroom on the floor. The aunt added that after hearing the report that her nephew came out of the closet despite the abuse he suffered, “only reinforces how brave Anthony was.”

While Avalos’ father, Victor Avalos, who lives in Mexico, told the station that his mother noticed scratches on the boy while the family video chatted. Later, Victor Avalos said Heather Barron prevented his son from talking on video camera.

3. Leiva Is an Accused Member of MS-13

Rip my lil man still can’t believe it

Always in our hearts and memories I’m sorry Anthony Nolan Avalos but justice will be served I promise. pic.twitter.com/kV1qRQVEZf — Los (@superbLos) June 22, 2018

Cagle told CBS Los Angeles that Barron’s assessment that her son fell and and his head is not believable. Cagle said, “He had a severe head injury consistent with a brain bleed, plus bruises and abrasions all about his body. All that indicates to me that that’s non-accidental.” The Los Angeles Times reports that in 2010, Leiva was convicted of domestic abuse. The Times goes onto mention that Leiva was allegedly a member of MS-13, citing social worker reports in the case. The deputy director of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, Brandon Nichols, told the LA Times that, “Just because someone has some affiliation [with MS-13], in and of itself would not have a conclusive effect.”

4. Authorities Are Trying to Find Suitable Homes for Avalos’ Siblings

Authorities have removed Avalos’ siblings from Barron and Leiva’s home. They are in the process of trying to find suitable homes for them.

5. Bobby Cagle Has Compared Avalos’ Case to the Murder of Gabriel Fernandez in 2013

Department of Child and Family Services director Bobby Cagle told ABC Los Angeles that Avalos’ case is similar to the 2013 murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. Cagle said, “One of the things that we have heard is that there may have been a motivation on the part of the man in the household regarding to the sexuality of the child, and so we’re looking into that in a very deep way. Of course, that was an alleged factor in the Gabriel Fernandez case, so that concerns us and so we’re looking at that angle as well as many others.”