J.R. Smith Controversies: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith is no stranger to controversy. Smith recently came under fire for shoving Boston Celtics’ Al Horford while the center was in midair – an extremely dangerous play. After the game, Smith even admitted that he “blatantly pushed” Horford.

Smith’s flagrant foul against Horford isn’t the first time he’s been called a “dirty player.” Smith has a history of dirty plays against other players, has been suspended numerous times for violating the NBA’s drug policy, and has a habitual tendency to untie players shoelaces during games.

Here’s what you need to know about Smith’s controversial history with the NBA:

1. Smith was Fined $50,000 for Repeated Unsportsmanlike Conduct After He Was Caught Trying to Untie Opponent’s Shoelaces

According to Sports Illustrated, the NBA fined Smith $50,000 for “recurring instances of unsportsmanlike conduct” after he tried to untie an opponent’s shoelaces during several games in 2014. Smith played for the Knicks during the incident.

Smith successfully untied Mavericks forward Shawn Marion’s shoelaces during a game against Dallas, and although the NBA issues him a warning, Smith attempted to untie Pistons forward Greg Monroe’s shoelace just days after the first incident.

Knicks coach Mike Woodson spoke directly about Smith’s antics on ESPN New York 98.7 FM calling his stunt unprofessional and unacceptable.

“I’ve always said I don’t condone things that I know you shouldn’t do,” Woodson said. “No, I’m not happy about this. He was warned, he comes back and he makes the same mistake, it’s not right. I just got the information, I’m going to address it when he comes in here for work. It’s unacceptable. It really is. It’s unprofessional. That’s the only word I can use. … You can’t do that. You just cannot do it. … At the end of the day, he’s got to grow up. These things have got to stop.”

2. He Served 30 Days in Jail for Causing a Car Accident that Killed his Friend

In 2009, Smith was sentenced to 90 days in jail for causing a car accident that killed his friend, although he was only ended up serving 30. Smith admitted to driving an SUV through a stop sign and colliding with a car in Millstone Township, about 20 miles east of Trenton, in June 2007, according to ESPN.

His friend and the passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Andre Bell, later died from his injuries, and another passenger in the SUV and a woman driving the car were injured but recovered. Smith only suffered scratches and an injury to his left shoulder.

“It’s been unbearable to deal with,” he said to the court. “I am deeply sorry. I never intended for this to happen. It tears me up that it went down like that.”

In 2016, Smith posted a video on Thanksgiving for UNINTERRUPTED, stating that he was thankful for the power of forgiveness.

“I had never really forgave myself,” Smith said. “The family has and friends have, but I haven’t for myself. But now I can honestly say I can live and deal with it through forgiveness.”

.@TheRealJRSmith is thankful for the power of forgiveness and has forgiven himself for the car accident that killed his friend Andre Bell. pic.twitter.com/6t56T6CIvw — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) November 24, 2016

3. Smith Has a History of Dirty Plays Against Opponent’s

After the May incident involving Horford, Horford’s teammate Marcus Smart called out Smith for his reputation of dirty hits against other players. He told USA TODAY Sports:

“That’s a dirty shot,” Smart said. “You just can’t allow that to keep happening. This is not the first time JR’s done some dirty stuff, especially playing against us. He’s known for it, especially playing against us. We know that. It’s like a bully. You keep letting a bully keep picking on you, he’s going to keep picking on you until you finally stand up, and that’s what I tried to do.”

His dirty hit against Smart was not his first by a long shot. Smith has a history of flagrant fouls against the Celtics that dates back to April 2013, when the NBA suspended him one game for elbowing guard Jason Terry in the face, WEEI reports.

Two years later Smith was ejected for smacking Jae Crowder in the face during Game 4 of the Celtics-Cavs first-round series. Crowder also hurt his knee on the way down.

Smith just recently came under fire once again after he slid into the legs of Warriors guard Klay Thompson during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Smith appeared to slip on the floor while trying to deflect a pass to Thompson, and slid right into the Warriors’ star’s legs.

Take a look at some of Smith’s other unsportsmanlike conduct over the course of his NBA career in the video below.

4. Smith Has Faced Repeated Suspensions Over the Years Due to Drug Violations, Infractions Against Players, & Misconduct

Smith was suspended for 5 games back in 2013 for violating the NBA’s drug policy after he tested positive for an illegal substance. The specific drug found in the violation was not disclosed, per NBA policy, but the length of the suspension suggested it was not a performance-enhancing drug.

“There is a collectively-bargained process in place, established by the NBA and the Players Association, and until that process has played itself out, it would be inappropriate for the NBPA or J.R. to make further statements about the matter,” said Ron Klempner, the acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association. “We all look forward to a resolution in due course.”

Smith was also banned for 10 games in 2006 for his role in a brawl; another three in 2007 for a nightclub incident; four games in the 2012-13 season for throwing an elbow; five games in 2013-14 for drugs; and two games in 2015 for another arm toss, according to the New York Post

5. Smith is Known For His Controversial Twitter Posts, Including Referring to an ESPN Commentator as “Uncle Tom”

Smith once called Stephen A. Smith “Uncle Tom,” after the ESPN commentator made a bizarre argument that it’s inappropriate for the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard to wear a Nike warmup hoodie over his head on the bench, how it might make some white people nervous because it could be evocative of the Trayvon Martin slaying, according to Yahoo Sports.

Stephen A. Smith said: “And in Game 1, when they played against Boston, J.R. Smith was sitting on that bench with a hoodie on. I don’t know why Nike made these damn uniforms that had hoods attached to it, by the way. You got a lot of white folks in the audience that are gonna think this is Trayvon Martin being revisited, and I’m not joking about it. The bench is no place for someone to be wearing hoodies.”

JR Smith understandably didn’t take kindly to the comments, calling Stephen Smith out on Twitter.

Don’t get mad at me cause y’all show trash! Ratings are down it’s no secret! Everyone knows! The best part about it is you take time out — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 30, 2017

Didn’t he have his own show before am what happen? Now he gone get kicked off this one too? Guess it’s back to the #DrawingBoard — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 30, 2017

He finished his Twitter rant by calling Stephen Smith “Uncle Tom,” referring to the connection to the novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin and the derogatory epithet for “an exceedingly subservient person, particularly when that person is aware of their own lower-class status based on race.”