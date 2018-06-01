Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jack Brooksbank is the fiance of Princess Eugenie. The couple is slated to wed on October 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel. Although there has been some curiosity about whether or not the couple’s wedding will be televised, the two are relatively private and likely won’t be inviting the world to watch their nuptials.

Brooksbank met his bride-to-be on a ski trip in Switzerland in 2010 and proposed to her nearly a decade later.

He is a UK ambassador for the tequila brand, Casamigos, and manages a nightclub in London.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Met Princess Eugenie on a Ski Trip in 2010 & Their Wedding Was Announced 8 Years Later

Brooksbank met his royal bride back in 2010 during a ski trip. The two were introduced to one another by mutual friends while visiting the Swiss ski resort of Verbier. From there, they kept in touch, getting to know one another via telephone.

Since Eugenie was still studying at Newcastle University when she met her future husband, the two were forced to do the long distance thing for a while. A pal told People Magazine that they relied heavily on Skype to communicate in the early days of their relationship.

Flash forward eight years, and Brooksbank is about to be a married man. The wedding announcement was made on Twitter by Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

“The marriage of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank will take place on 12th October 2018. As previously announced, the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,” the tweet read.

2. He Gave Princess Eugenie a Unique Engagement Ring

Back in January, Princess Eugenie announced that she was engaged to be married. In her royal wedding photos, the bride-to-be showed off her super unique engagement ring, which is comprised of a coral-colored padparadscha sapphire.

“The ring features an oval, coral-colored padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, and looks quite a bit like Eugenie’s mother’s engagement ring, which featured a Burmese ruby surrounded by diamonds. Prince Andrew designed that ring himself,” Town & Country reports.

According to the Natural Sapphire Company, “the term ‘padparadscha’ is derived from the Sinhalese word for aquatic lotus blossom, which has an unusual salmon color.”

These rare gems are extremely pricey. They are primarily found in Sri Lanka, Madagascar, and Tanzania.

3. He Is a UK Brand Ambassador for Casamigos Tequila & Works in the Hospitality Industry

Brooksbank is a UK brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, a liquor company founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber. According to Paysa, Brooksbank is likely making more than $60,000 a year working for the company.

“We love Casamigos on the rocks, by the shot and at times straight from the bottle. Our idea was to create the best tasting, smoothest Tequilas and Mezcal, that don’t have to be covered up with salt or lime. So we did,” reads the description of Casamigos on their website.

Brooksbank started his career off working in bars — most notably the Admiral Codrington pub — finding a love for the hospitality industry. According to People Magazine, London restaurateur Piers Adam reached out to Brooksbank and offered him a job at the Markham Inn.

These days, Brooksbank works as the manager of Mahiki nightclub, a posh London spot founded by Piers Adam and David Phelps.

4. His Dad Is an Accountant & a Company Director

Brooksbank might not be of royal blood, but he’s from a well-off, hard-working family. His father, George, works as an accountant and a company director. George and his wife, Nicola, sent their kids to prestigious schools.

He graduated from Stowe private school in Buckinghamshire, England. The school’s tuition is $13,000 a semester, according to People Magazine.

It’s believed that his upbringing and his core values, instilled in him by his parents, make him the perfect addition to his girlfriend’s royal family. In fact, Eugenie’s parents seem to really like him.

“Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I’m really thrilled for them. I’m just completely overjoyed for them and wish them every happiness,” Prince Andrew said, following the news that his daughter was engaged.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, echoed those sentiments.

“We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son,” she said.

Brooksbank’s family feels similarly about his fiancee.

“I’m thrilled about [the engagement]. It’s amazing. I would never have thought it for a moment that it was going to happen and we are all very happy. He’s a charming boy and all that but not the most intelligent and I would never have thought this would happen,” grandmother Joanna Newton previously told The Sun.

5. He Was On-Hand for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Wedding

Think Jack said something funny! A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on Mar 9, 2018 at 10:42am PST

Brooksbank has already been adopted into the royal family. Aside from being well-liked by Eugenie’s parents, he has also gotten a taste for royal life, thanks to formal events held by Eugenie’s extended family.

Brooksbank was a guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding. In addition, he attended the Royal Ascot, held in June 2017.

“At the annual Chelsea Flower Show, Brooksbank and Eugenie ‘were part of the Duke of York’s party – and Jack was very much by Eugenie’s side throughout,’ says longtime royals photographer Mark Stewart. It was the first time he (and Dave Clark, the then-boyfriend of Eugenie’s older sister Beatrice) had attended,” People Magazine reported earlier this year.