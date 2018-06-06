Kate Spade Bags, Other Brand Items Sell Out After Her Death

Kate Spade bags and other items from her newly released line have sold out following her tragic death. According to Page Six, several items from the Frances Valentine line are listed as “sold out” on its website.

“Dozens of items are listed as out of stock on the affordable line’s website, francesvalentine.com, including all five colors of the whimsical $195 Honeypot Basket and the $395 Medium June Hobo, which comes in three colors. Most of the accessories peddled on the site — such as jewelry, cosmetic bags, leather wallets and wine bags — are also sold out,” Page Six reported.

The site goes on to mention that these items include Turquoise Filigree earrings, which retail for $35, a Travel Cosmetic Bag that retails for $125, and Oberon Sunglasses that are priced at $145. Other items may also sell out in the coming days.

Frances Valentine was founded in 2015 by Kate Spade and her husband, Andy Spade. The line consisted primarily of handbags, but also included accessories such as jewelry and shoes. Frances Valentine, named after the Spades’ only daughter, Frances Beatrix, marked Kate’s return to the fashion industry after she took a decade off to raise her little girl.

Kate and Andy Spade previously sold their shares of the Kate Spade line — an empire that they worked on together — to Neiman Marcus, making millions of dollars in the early 2000s. When Kate Spade was sold to Coach in 2017, the Spades didn’t earn any money from the sale as they were no longer shareholders.

Once their daughter got older, Kate and Andy Spade decided to join forces once more. It is unknown what will happen with Frances Valentine, though it’s presumed that Andy Spade will continue to run the company.

Below is a tweet that was sent out on the Frances Valentine Twitter account on Wednesday, June 6:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and founder, Kate Valentine Spade, who will remain in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/gWE7mnT2XH — Frances Valentine (@FValentineNY) June 6, 2018

The fashion designer was found dead inside her New York City home on Tuesday, June 5. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Spade’s body was found on the floor of her bedroom. She had a red scarf around her neck that was affixed to the doorknob of her closet.

As for reasons why Kate Spade may have taken her own life, there have been several reports that she was struggling with depression after her husband told her that he wanted a divorce. Kate Spade struggled with mental illness for several years, according to her older sister, who sent an email to the Kansas City Star.

“I will say this was not unexpected by me. I’d flown out to Napa and NYC several times in the past 3-4 years to help her to get the treatment she needed,” the email read, in part.

Spade is survived by her husband and her only daughter. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that there was a note left behind, addressed in part to Frances.

“Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy,” the note read in part