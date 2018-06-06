Photos of Kate Spade’s Daughter Bea

Kate Spade’s daughter Bea, a nickname for Frances Beatrix, is 13 years old. The teen was extremely close to her mom, as evidenced by the note that Spade left behind after it was reported that she took her own life.

On Tuesday, June 6, Kate Spade was found dead in her home on Park Avenue in New York. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Spade was found by her housekeeper around 10:20 a.m. She was on the floor of her bedroom and had a red scarf around her neck. The scarf was affixed to the closet doorknob.

She was “unresponsive and cold to the touch,” when she was found. She was pronounced dead at the home and was taken out via stretcher, her body covered with a white sheet.

Frances Beatrix was at school at the time, according to the Associated Press. A note for “Bea” was left on Spade’s bed, not far from her body.

“Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy,” the note read in part, according to TMZ. It is unknown if the note included any other text.

Kate Spade and her husband, Andy, only had one child together. They welcomed Frances in 2005. There are very few photos of Frances online, as her parents shielded her from the public eye as best they could. The photos that are available show a very sweet young child, who had a sweet relationship with her mother, as most young girls do.

Most of the pictures are from years ago. You can see some below.

KATE SPADE TOOK HER LIFE AT 55. SHE WAS BILLIONAIRRE AND HAD HER DAUGHTER FRANCES BEATRIX WHO IS 13 THIS YEAR. SPADE MADE WONDERFUL CLOTHES FOR JUST PLAIN WOMEN TO LOOK FASIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/TLbW5d6vnK — RojerAils (@RojerAils) June 6, 2018

The photo below shows Kate Spade with a young Frances.

'This is not your fault': Kate Spade tells daughter in heartbreaking suicide note https://t.co/dI0VfR0P1s pic.twitter.com/FVGDtjlZAh — MSN Singapore (@MSN_Singapore) June 6, 2018

The photos below show Kate Spade with her husband, Andy. The photo of the left shows the couple with Frances, who looks to be about 4 or 5 years old. The photo on the right shows the Spades in happier times. Sources told TMZ that the couple had hit a rough patch and that Andy Spade wanted a divorce.

“We’ve learned Andy Spade was not living at the family home … he and Kate had separated and he was living in a nearby apartment. Our law enforcement sources say after their interview Tuesday they were clear … Andy wanted a divorce but Kate did not,” TMZ reported on Wednesday, June 6.

Who Are Kate Spade's Husband and Daughter, Andy and Frances Beatrix? https://t.co/BldAL2gZmt pic.twitter.com/NOmrRq1qfK — Spodliss (@spodliss) June 5, 2018

The photo below appears to be the most recent one of Frances that the media has uncovered since Kate Spade’s tragic passing.

Andy Spade has not spoken out about the rumors of marital problems, nor has he released a statement of any kind.