Kenneth Cole’s Tweets About Kate Spade’s Suicide

Kenneth Cole is being slammed for his tweet in the aftermath of Kate Spade’s suicide. Cole wrote, “I believed that I could, so I did.” She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP.” Cole then deleted his tweet, replacing it a few hours later with a more sensitive message. The second tweet read, “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched.”

Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched. — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Cole said, “I often say, “We may not heal the world, but we hope to be an accessory. Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and my tweet was intended to pay tribute to her inspiring life and work. After posting that tweet, I realized there may have been room for misinterpretation.”

Spade was found dead inside of her Park Avenue apartment in New York City on the morning of June 5. Her housekeeper discovered Spade’s body. It’s thought the 55-year-old designer hanged herself with a red scarf from the doorknob in one of her home’s bedrooms. A suicide note was found on the bed of the room. TMZ reported that the note read, “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!

If you, or anyone you know, is having suicidal thoughts please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number on 1-800-273-8255 or go to their website here.