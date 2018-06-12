Larry Kudlow Suffers a Heart Attack

Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s chief economic adviser, has suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump tweeted from Singapore. It was not immediately clear what Kudlow’s condition was.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Kudlow, 70, had just returned to the United States from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere, CNN reports.

Kudlow joined the administration earlier this year as chairman of the National Economic Council, CBS News reports. He recently appeared on “Face the Nation,” to defend Trump in a heated trade dispute with Canada.

“He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow said of Trudeau during a news conference on Sunday.

Kudlow has referred to himself as a “happy warrior” in counseling Trump on trade and economic policy, according to the New York Times.

“Kudlow has been at the center of the US President’s trade feuds in recent months, joining US delegations in Beijing and Canada to address trade disputes,” according to CNN. “Though he has long been opposed to tariffs, he has supported Trump’s decision to erect tariffs against both China and key US allies like Canada, Mexico and the European Union, calling them a useful tool.”

Kudlow has also talked openly about his battles with drug addiction (specifically cocaine) and alcohol in the 1990’s, and took a leave of absense from the financial firm Bear Stearns to check himself into rehab.

He told The New York Times in March he has been sober for 23 years, calling it “the center of my life.”

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information is known.