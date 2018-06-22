Lori McAllen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lori McAllen is the Oregon DMV employee who has been suspended after writing on Facebook that immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border should be shot. McAllen wrote, “I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good… it’ll save us hard working AMERICAN’S billions of dollars in taxes.”

The image spread on Twitter and caused the Oregon Department of Transportation to tell one user, @GirlHoneey, “Hi Candace, We’re aware of the photo that has been circulating. This matter is currently under investigation and the statements in the photo do not reflect our agency’s values. Thank you for sharing your concern.”

Since the image of McAllen’s Facebook page went viral, her page has been deleted.

1. McAllen Also Wrote on Her Facebook Page That She Has ‘No Room in [Her] Heart for Hate’

In her Facebook intro section, McAllen writes, “I don’t have room in my heart for drama, disrespect or hate… Either love yourself or make a change.” Responding to McAllen’s controversial remarks of, “I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good. It’ll save us hard working AMERICAN’S (sic) billions of dollars on our taxes!! ;),” reports the Oregonian. One person responded saying, “Ignorance lives loud and proud. Disgusting.” To which McAllen responding saying, “FAKE news!! Haha.”

2. McAllen Makes $2,883 Per Month

The Portland Tribune reports that McAllen, who lives in Linn County, has worked as full-time transportation service representative. McAllen has worked for the department since August 2017 and is paid $2,883 per month, according to the newspaper. The Oregonian reports that before it was scrubbed, McAllen posted photos on her Facebook page showing her in an office with a department of transportation badge on. A spokesman for the agency, Dave Thompson, told the Oregonian, “This is as viral as anything I’ve ever seen.”

3. In Another Facebook Post, McAllen Thanked the ‘Baby Jesus’

Lori McAllen, an employee of the Oregon Department of Transportation and #MAGA cult member is under fire today, as racist comments on her personal Facebook go viral. This is what Trump supporters stand for… murder.#KeepFamiliesTogether READ MORE: https://t.co/VoRytdfdtz pic.twitter.com/hO8osYth0V — Joshee In Real Life (@JosheeIRL) June 21, 2018

On February 16, McAllen wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, “Last day of advanced classes at headquarters… Thank you baby Jesus!!!” Can’t wait to be back at my office with my work family!!!!”

4. Twitter Users Are En Masse Demanding That McAllen Be Fired

Twitter users are demanding that McAllen be fired from her role. Speaking to the Portland Tribune, lawyer Scott Hunt of Busse & Hunt, who handles free speech issues said that McAllen’s case is complicated. Hunt said that if McAllen was fired, she could sue the department in retaliation for free speech.

5. There Are at Least 2,300 Children Spread Across the U.S. Separated From Their Parents

CNN reports that there are 2,300 children spread across the U.S. who have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. In May 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that it would be the policy of ICE to separate parents from their children if they were caught entering the U.S. illegally. After widespread condemnation, on June 20, Trump rescinded the policy in an executive order. The order does not say if or when the 2,300 children will be reunited with their parents.