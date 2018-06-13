Minnesota Raccoon Is Rescued: See Photos & Videos

A Minnesota raccoon is the latest social media star after the creature embarked on a perilous journey to the roof of a St. Paul skyscraper. The critter’s dangerous climb entranced people all over the Internet and in Minnesota, where crowds showed up at the building to watch its long ascent.
Photos showed the raccoon safe in a cage, where it was reportedly dining on a celebratory meal of soft cat food.
The raccoon climbed the local UBS building.
Luckily, the raccoon has now been rescued from the rooftop where it eventually ended up. You can see videos and photos of the raccoon and its climb throughout this article. According to The Associated Press, the raccoon climbed more than 20 stories in its ascent to the top of the high-rise office building.
Although they aren’t exactly cuddly creatures, this raccoon was super cute.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Raccoon Had Its Own Hashtag & Was Photographed as It Climbed
Assisting in the creature’s media stardom was the fact that Minnesota Public Radio is located in a building nearby. MPR coined the critter #mprraccoon on Twitter, and people all over the Internet expressed concern about its safety. Video circulated of the raccoon when it made it to a ledge on the 20th floor of the building.
Photos showed the raccoon climbing like a furry Spiderman up the side of the building. People were thrilled when the raccoon made it to the roof.
CNN reports that the raccoon made it to the rooftop at 2:30 a.m. and that it climbed the building after a maintenance worker removed it from another one. Because the windows of the office building don’t open, people who work there chronicled the animal’s journey through the glass but couldn’t help save it.
Altogether, the animal climbed 23 stories, and briefly rested on a ledge at the 20 story level.
The Raccoon Was Eventually Trapped & Rescued
News that the raccoon had been trapped and rescued pleased the Internet. Minnesota Public Radio reported that the raccoon had likely been on the building for two days and its journey was a quest to find food.
Office workers gave updates. The Twitter page Paige Donnelly Law wrote, “He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed..”
The law firm then reported the good news that the animal was safe, tweeting on June 13, 2018, “The building has told us little guy did go to the live traps and is safely in a cage. Hopefully the little guy will be relaxing in some grass and trees later this morning after his adventure in the city.”
The page gave running accounts of the raccoon’s progress, writing before the animal was caught, “He stretched a little bit ago then decided to lay down for a nap.He has been sniffing a bit we’re hoping he smells the food they put on the top of the building so that he can get to safety.”
At one point, the raccoon was napping, oblivious to his social media infamy.