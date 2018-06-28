Phil Davis, Capital Gazette Reporter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Capital Gazette, was in the building when a gunman began shooting at him and his colleagues. He provided some of the initial details about what happened, recounting the horrifying experience. Here is what we know so far.

1. Phil Davis Said the Gunman Shot Through a Glass Door

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Davis didn’t identify the gunman, but he did tweet that he was at the office when the shooting began. “Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad.”

He said it was a single shooter who shot multiple people at his office, some of whom died.

2. He Talked About How Terrified He Was When He Heard the Gunman Reload

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

He also tweeted that he was terrified as he hid under his desk during the shooting. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

He later clarified that he was not still under his desk when he began tweeting, but he was now being interviewed by police.

3. Davis Is a Courts and Crime Reporter for the Capital Gazette

Are you willing to let those employees speak to our publication now @WesAdams2018? pic.twitter.com/Zlk0Mv7myD — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 16, 2018

According to his Twitter bio, Davis is a Courts/Crime reporter for the Capital Gazette. But his profile on Muck Rack also reveals that he’s written for many other publications too, including Huffington Post, USA Today, Washington Times, Baltimore Sun, Seattle Times, Miami Herald News, and more.

Most recently, his stories were about a double amputee who died while paddle boarding in Annapolis. He also recently wrote about the primary in Anne Arundel and other election issues. According to his tweets, he was at the Capital Gazette working when the shooting began.

You can read all his stories for the Capital Gazette here.

4. Before the Shooting He Often Was Lighthearted on Twitter, Even Making Fun of Himself

Davis’ sense of humor comes in clearly in his posts. In his bio, he wrote that retweets were not endorsements “except when they’re about the Cowboys being terrible.” He also recently shared a photo making fun of how he looks in pictures.

The lighthearted nature of some of his tweets paint an even starker contrast to the terrifying shooting, and how one gunman changed everything so quickly. Davis has said that he is now safe.

5. The Suspect Is in Custody & Four People May Be Dead

At least four people may be dead and others injured in the shooting, CBS News reported. The suspect was a white male in his 20s, but he has not yet been identified. He did not have ID on him, but he has been taken into custody.