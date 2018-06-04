PHOTOS: Kat Von D’s Gothic Wedding Dress

Kat Von D’s wedding to musician Rafael Reyes has been an internet sensation after the tattooed bride donned a stunning, blood red gown for the ceremony. Although Kat Von D and Reyes officially tied the knot in February, the couple opted for a later celebration with friends and family.

TWO MORE DAYS UNTIL OUR WEDDING. 🖤🗡 pic.twitter.com/3I0SpRSJxd — Kat Von D (@thekatvond) June 1, 2018

The couple threw the goth wedding of the century, from their engagement photos and wedding outfits to their invitations and official matrimonial sigil, according to Paper Mag. The Kat Von D Beauty founder looked devilish in her bright red, ruffled, gown with a custom-made veil and cape, all by designer Adolfo Sanchez. It was topped off with matching red, branch-like horns seemingly growing from her voluminous updo, which was styled by Adir Abergel according to Allure.

Kat Von D and Prayers wedding was truly everything and more pic.twitter.com/ttITZ8IIyD — 𝔟𝔬𝔲𝔤𝔦𝔢 𝔱𝔦𝔞 (@KarinaNayelitl) June 3, 2018

Kat posted on Instagram in April upon mailing invites, saying “@prayers and I have been working hard, curating a beautiful artful-minded experience for our loved ones to celebrate with us. 🖤 ” They followed through on June 2nd, with a theme following their personal marriage mantra “En vida y en muerte” which means “in life and in death.”

On Saturday, Von D—who’s also expecting a son with Reyes—posted a beautiful Instagram tribute with some thoughts about her upcoming wedding. The post had a bright red carnation accompanying it, a possible hint at her blood-red wedding plans.

“Such a beautifully emotional day today. Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family. This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuosly [sic] fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down. This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck. Red carnations are @prayers favourite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that i am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband. ❤️” she wrote.

The entire wedding was bathed in a red glow, from the lighting and decorations to the cake, table clothes, flowers and, obviously, the dress.

Kat Von D’s wedding is everything I could ever dream of🥀 pic.twitter.com/CALPgn7gjS — vader (@elizabethhdre) June 3, 2018

Kat Von D and Leafar Seyer just had the most gothic wedding ever. Royalty pic.twitter.com/2L4YlL7pCv — Vero🌶 (@velvet_vonblack) June 3, 2018

My dinner table tonight at Kat Von D and Rafael Reyes wedding . Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/LHWLqqcEJd — PICTUREPLANE🌙 (@pictureplane) June 3, 2018

In love with the pics from Kat Von D’s wedding 😍 pic.twitter.com/mgRzIdlaF7 — jodes🦖 (@simpleexistnce) June 4, 2018

