PHOTOS: Kat Von D’s Gothic Wedding Dress

Kat Von D’s wedding to musician Rafael Reyes has been an internet sensation after the tattooed bride donned a stunning, blood red gown for the ceremony. Although Kat Von D and Reyes officially tied the knot in February, the couple opted for a later celebration with friends and family.
The couple threw the goth wedding of the century, from their engagement photos and wedding outfits to their invitations and official matrimonial sigil, according to Paper Mag. The Kat Von D Beauty founder looked devilish in her bright red, ruffled, gown with a custom-made veil and cape, all by designer Adolfo Sanchez. It was topped off with matching red, branch-like horns seemingly growing from her voluminous updo, which was styled by Adir Abergel according to Allure.
Kat posted on Instagram in April upon mailing invites, saying “@prayers and I have been working hard, curating a beautiful artful-minded experience for our loved ones to celebrate with us. 🖤 ” They followed through on June 2nd, with a theme following their personal marriage mantra “En vida y en muerte” which means “in life and in death.”
On Saturday, Von D—who’s also expecting a son with Reyes—posted a beautiful Instagram tribute with some thoughts about her upcoming wedding. The post had a bright red carnation accompanying it, a possible hint at her blood-red wedding plans.
Such a beautifully emotional day today. Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family. This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuosly fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down. This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck. Red carnations are @prayers favourite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that i am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband. ❤️ Lastly, thank you all for all the love and for understanding that starting tomorrow we will most likely be stepping away from our phones for a while to be as present as possible on such a beautiful day. X
Still feeling the emotional electricity from our wedding last night with @prayers. We are spending today together reliving our vows, our beloved friends love, and all the artful beauty we created together, and I promise to share our epic wedding photos with you all soon as well as a bit more of our feelings about everything – as right now, we are both so overwhelmed with all the Love. Con todo la magia y amor en este mundo…
The entire wedding was bathed in a red glow, from the lighting and decorations to the cake, table clothes, flowers and, obviously, the dress.
