Rigoberto Alexander Escobar: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Houston police are searching for a man accused of running his girlfriend and two others over with a pickup truck.

Rigoberto Alexander Escobar is accused of ramming his truck into a group of people walking down a sidewalk, killing his ex-girlfriend and injuring two others, according to Fox 26 Houston. Escobar, who police say is in his mid-30s, is believed to be driving a 2002 to 2005 silver or grey Ford F-150 pickup truck with Texas license plate number GTJ-7424.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Escobar is Accused of Running Down his Girlfriend and Two Others with a Pickup Truck

Rigoberto Alexander Escobar, believed to be in his mid-30s is wanted for questioning by @houstonpolice after his ex-girlfriend was ran over 3 times by a vehicle and died at the scene in Southeast Houston. He is believed to be driving a Ford F-150 with plate number GTJ-7424 pic.twitter.com/Fd28fMv452 — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) June 3, 2018

Escobar is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Dixa Rios, as she climbed out of a car with two male friends around 2 a.m. near Telephone and McHenry, according to Houston police.

2. He Allegedly Backed Over Her Body Before Circling Around to Hit Her Again

Police believe the woman he killed is his ex-lover. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/msMa884OGW — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 3, 2018

Rios died after Escobar allegedly ran her down with a pickup truck, backed over her body, and then circled around to hit her again.

“Apparently the suspect did not care, put the vehicle in reverse and ran her over again,” Sgt. Joshua Horn told reporters.

3. Escobar Was Waiting For Rios Nearby, Allegedly Planning the Premeditated Attack

Police say a man hit three people, killing one of them. He was in a pickup truck – they were walking. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ljRIiqP1k6 — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 3, 2018

Escobar was allegedly lying in wait nearby, waiting for the woman. Once he spotted Rios walking toward JoJo’s Club, he apparently revved the engine of his gray Ford truck and drove straight into her, according to Chron.

4. He is Accused of Dragging Her Body Beneath his Truck While Bystanders Tried to Stop Him

Please share: do you know Rigoberto Alex Escobar? Police are looking to talk to him ASAP. They believe he owns silver or gray 2005 Ford F-150 (Plate: GTJ7424) that was used to drive into a crowd, killing a woman. https://t.co/oLdP0hTveT … #abc13 pic.twitter.com/SisglEwbwU — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 3, 2018

Escobar allegedly dragged her body a short way while people watched in horror. Witnesses tried to get him to stop, according to Houston police.

5. Rios Died at the Scene of the Attack & Escobar is Still Wanted By the Houston Police Department

HPD homicide investigators responding to a scene in 5200 block of Telephone Road. Suspect drove into a small crowd of people before fleeing the scene. One person is dead, others have been transported to area hospitals. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2018

Rios died at the scene. The condition of the other two men is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Department’s homicide division.

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as soon as more information is known.