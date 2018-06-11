WATCH: Robert De Niro Says F*ck Trump at Tony Awards [UNCENSORED]

Robert De Niro introduced Bruce Springsteen’s performance of a piano-accompanied version of “My Hometown,” at the Tony Awards, and opened his speech by dropping two profane comments aimed at President Donald Trump.

“I’m just going to say one thing: f*ck Trump!” De Niro said. “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘f*ck Trump!’”

De Niro received a mixture of astonished gasps, laughter, and a standing ovation after his short speech, according to Deadline. Both lines were bleeped on CBS, but were aired on the Australian broadcast. The applause lasted for a full 40 seconds, according to Slate.

Warning: this video contains strong language that some viewers may find inappropriate for offensive.

He continued his speech with: “Now I’ll get to my introduction. Do you have any idea how hard it is to get tickets to Bruce Springsteen’s show on Broadway? It’s easier to get tickets to Hamilton, and that’s got a much bigger cast, actual dancing, and a history lesson.”

Although most of the speakers at the Tony Awards avoided mentioning Trump by name, many sporting “Times Up” pins and highlighting left-leaning organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union.

De Niro, who was once very tight-lipped on his political views and feelings, has burst out of his shell during the Trump era. “The Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded, became a platform for several of his anti-Trump broadsides,” Deadline reports.

Here’s the censored version of the video:

Among the Tony Award winners and performers at the show, members of the drama department at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people, brought the crowd to their feet with a rendition of “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.”

Twitter blew up almost immediately after De Niro’s comments, with a variety of reactions across the social media site. Many praised the actor, cracked jokes about Canada, and sarcastically brought up the “birther” controversy.

Robert De Niro's popularity is suddenly rising in Canada. pic.twitter.com/30LPxiWg7f #TonyAwards — David Beard (@dabeard) June 11, 2018

Hope it wasn't bleeped in the states because it wasn't here in Australia #fucktrump ROBERT DE NIRO 🙌 #tonys — Rebecca Falcon (@rebeccafalcon18) June 11, 2018

How dare coastal elites like Robert DeNiro disrespect the President on TV by swearing at him. They should do it at rallies or in online forums by swearing the President's birth certificate isn't real. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 11, 2018

Other viewers were not impressed by De Niro’s blatant outburst, calling De Niro a hate-filled, bitter “snowflake,” and boycotting his movies.

Robert DeNiro is a fucking idiot! I’m not watching any more moves with that asshat snowflake in it. Yes, that includes Silver Linings Playbook which was a movie I enjoyed. #TonyAwards⁠ ⁠ #BoycottDeniro #FuckDeniro — DeplorablePhillySportsFanatic 🇺🇸🦅 (@Wentzadelphia11) June 11, 2018

Robert DeNiro’s vile language at Tony’s about a sitting President was despicable and had nothing to do with celebrating the talent on Bway. It discredits any decency as an actor and an American. — Anne M (@annem1250) June 11, 2018